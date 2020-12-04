Co-produced with Beyond Saving

Market drops always are greeted with a lot of fear, gnashing of teeth and doom-saying. Successful investors know that where there's red in the market, there's opportunity.

As income investors, our goal is to build a growing income stream. We understand that stock prices are going to come and go. So instead of basing our measurement of success on unrealized gains which might disappear tomorrow, we look at how much our portfolio is paying us each month.

We build an income stream that can be redirected in a variety of directions. Whether reinvesting to grow our investments more, or providing an income to live off of, having a portfolio full of investments that pay a high dividend provides us a lot of flexibility. When blood is running in the streets, we aim to take advantage of the very low prices and buying future income for pennies on the dollar.

The market recovery is well under way and many income picks have seen their prices go up. However, there are still some great opportunities offering a generous yield and significant upside potential.

One of the areas we have focused on buying in 2020 has been Dividend Aristocrats. This illustrious group of stocks is made up of companies that have increased their dividend for a minimum of 25 years. These serial dividend raisers are fantastic additions to an income portfolio. Providing an income today, that will grow in the future.

Today we look at another Dividend Aristocrat that has 31 years of dividend raises under their belt.

National Retail Properties (NNN) is one of two triple-net REITs that has achieved Dividend Aristocrat status. Along the way, it has utterly crushed the returns of the S&P 500. Surviving and thriving through several recessions without even pausing their dividend.

Data by YCharts

Today, NNN has started rebounding, but is still 30% below its 52-week highs. Their business is stabilizing, and the outlook for growth in 2021 is bright. Investors can get a 5.4% yield today and enjoy great capital gain potential as well as annual dividend growth.

The NNN Business Model

We have discussed triple-net REITs in other articles, like a recent one on NNN peer WP Carey (WPC).

To recap, "triple-net" refers to a type of lease where the majority of the expenses are the responsibility of the tenant. The tenant pays for property taxes, building insurance and maintenance of the property.

For the landlord, this means an investment that produces regular rent with minimal capex needs and inflation risk is on the tenant. For tenants, they benefit because triple-net leases have lower rent and they have more freedom with what they do with the property.

One common form of acquisition for NNN is the "sale-leaseback." This means that the tenant sells the building to NNN and then leases it back. The tenant frees up a lump sum of capital that was tied up in the building in exchange for an obligation to pay rent. They can then use that capital to expand their own operations.

Sale-leasebacks are common among triple-net REITs, but NNN has turned it into an art form. The majority of NNN's investments come from existing relationships with current tenants. A tenant will want to expand, either building a new building or perhaps buying out a competitor and NNN will do a sale-leaseback.

Historically, 71% of NNNs investments have been based on existing relationships, only 29% were acquired in the open market.

Source: NNN Presentation

By developing close relationships with their tenants, NNN expands with their tenants. When their tenants acquire a competitor or build new buildings, NNN wants to be the first one they come to for a sale and leaseback.

This model has been very successful for NNN, allowing them to leverage their relationships and have a steady flow of new deals with tenants that have been reliable.

Balance Sheet

For long-term debt, NNN relies primarily on unsecured bonds. They have investment-grade credit ratings and their leverage level is 4.8x EBITDA, a fairly conservative level for a REIT.

Source: NNN Presentation

NNN's bonds are trading well above par. For example, their 2028 bonds are trading at a 2.3% yield. Their 2023 bonds are trading at only a 0.7% yield. This shows how solid the company's balance sheet is. Financial institutions are happy to provide debt at rock-bottom interest rates. NNN is likely able to issue new bonds well below their current average interest rate. This provides a tailwind for REITs as profit spreads on new investments will be larger, while they can experience incremental improvements as they refinance old debt.

NNN also has a $900 million line of credit that has a $0 balance, plus over $300 million in cash on hand. NNN is ready to hit the ground running when they decide it is time to buy.

The Dividend

Even before becoming a public company in 1994, NNN has been a reliable dividend raiser.

Source: NNN Presentation

They even raised 1% in July 2020. Long term, we can expect NNN to increase their dividend at 3-4% per year. Even with the impact of COVID-19 write-downs in Q3, NNN's dividend payout ratio was a comfortable 77% of AFFO in Q3.

Bankruptcies

The reason why NNN is trading so cheap right now is not a secret. The impact of COVID-19 is reverberating throughout the economy. NNN has over 300 different tenants and it's inevitable that some of them are going through bankruptcy.

The two largest NNN tenants that have filed are Chuck E Cheese's (CEC) and Ruby Tuesday, which filed for bankruptcy last month. The two combined account for 2.7% of NNN's revenue. In the Q3 earnings call, CFO Kevin Habicht said,

Approximately 3% of our annual base rent coming from tenants and bankruptcy, primarily consisting of Chuck-E-Cheese 2.1%, and Ruby Tuesday 0.6%. We are involved on the Creditors Committee on - for both, so we have no real news to report here due to confidentiality. While both tenants have reported plans to close a number of their stores, one of our stores are on their store closure list at this time. Source: NNN Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call – Nov. 2

This situation shows the strength of triple-net leasing. Both are closing stores, but only one of stores identified to be closed is a NNN owned property. It certainly doesn't hurt that NNN is a big enough fish to be part of the Creditor's Committee, providing them an influential place to have their vote on the direction of the bankruptcy.

Both bankruptcies appear to be heading for reorganization, not liquidation. This means that when they exit bankruptcy, NNN will have a stronger tenant that has less debt. The cost so far is one vacant building which NNN can either backfill or sell.

Rent Collections

2020 has brought about a new statistic that was never really discussed before. How much rent is being collected? In Q3, NNN reported that 90% of rent was collected, 5% was deferred and the remainder was unresolved/in negotiation. In October, cash rental collections were up to 94%. So like most of their peers, they are seeing a steady increase.

Unsurprisingly, movie theaters were mentioned by management as being the primary weak spot in rental collections. It will take some time for rent collections to return to 100%, and in some cases NNN has started the eviction process.

It's important to note that NNN's AFFO metric does not include any deferred rents. Plus their Q3 AFFO included the write-offs of straight-line rent for the companies in bankruptcy. So the $0.62 number reported in Q3 is very likely going to improve in future quarters and still comfortably covers the dividend. NNN's business model is strong and capable of navigating these near-term issues.

Conclusion

When it comes to income investing, it's hard to imagine a sector that's better than real estate. A capital investment in a property can collect rent for many decades, and when sold, real estate tends to go up in value over the years.

Triple-net REITs have shined for income investors thanks to their straight-forward leases. The expense risk and the day to day work is all put on the tenant. Resulting in a very predictable and relatively stable revenue stream. Even when tenants go bankrupt, they frequently keep their stores and the reformed company pays rent.

NNN takes a unique approach for a REIT, in that they focus on relationship deals. The majority of their investments are with already established tenants that are looking to expand. With a COVID-19 vaccine in sight, we can expect that some of NNN's strongest tenants are going to be looking at the opportunity to grow their market share, buying out competitors and building new locations. This will be a growth opportunity for NNN.

For shareholders, NNN has consistently rewarded them with dividend raises. We can enjoy a 5.4% yield today, with confidence that our income stream will grow annually.

Plus, NNN has nearly 50% upside to get back to pre-COVID prices. In a low interest rate environment, NNN's should be able to attain a valuation that's even higher than that. At the current price, buy NNN and never let go. It is set to be the biggest winner in your high-yield portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NNN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Preferred Stock Trader all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities.