Management's incentive compensation targets hint towards their true sales potential, with revenue targets by 2024 ranging from a mere USD $7.7M on the low end to $46M on the high.

Else markets their business as a Beyond Meat-like vegan solution for baby formula, but non-dairy oriented products have existed for more than a decade.

Else Nutrition (OTCQX:BABYF) entered capital markets by listing on the TSX in Sept of 2019 via a reverse merger with shell company ASB Capital and became listed on US OTC markets in Dec 2019. They are a ~$345M market cap company with less than $1.2M in LTM revenues but a great amount of retail investor enthusiasm. Else's signature offering is marketed as "the world's first 100% plant-based, non-dairy, non-soy baby formula" and their investors are convinced that this is a small-cap company that will become the next Beyond Meat (BYND) once it gets off the ground.

They may have gotten this idea from Else itself which pays for promotional articles that tell this exact narrative. See this article from Nov 5th titled "The Market for Plant-Based Alternatives Is Surging" which appears to be bullish on Else and casually juxtaposes Else next to Beyond Meat.

Whatever the reason, the shift has created a massive opportunity for companies like Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSXV:BABY) (OTCQX:BABYF) (FSE:0YL), The Very Good Food Company Inc (CSE:VERY) (OTCQB:VRYYF), and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) who are producing plant-based foods.

Just be sure to read the fine print:

FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release but was compensated twenty five hundred dollars by MSC, a non-affiliated third party to distribute this release on behalf of Else Nutrition Holdings.

Or you could read the following articles (all paid for by Else). We again see that the writer is finding creative ways to juxtapose Else with Whole Foods, Impossible Foods, etc.

Like Else Nutrition, Whole Foods has also recognized the potential for these foods for infant nutrition.

So far, the promotion has been money well spent. Else's stock price is up more than 100% since the first mentioned article came out on October 21st. So let's see if this "pioneer of plant-based infant nutrition" is as revolutionary as these articles would have us believe.

The non-problem

The recurring pitch is that Else is the first non-dairy, non-soy, completely plant-based baby formula product, and consequently they should be highly sought after by vegan consumers and parents with babies that are allergic to cow's milk and soy.

Source

This might seem like a large population when we see percentages like "50% of US infants with food allergies are allergic to cow's milk", etc. But if we unpack this, we'll find that the problem which Else purports to be solving is actually related to a very small market: Source: Estimates compiled by author

According to datacenter.kidscount, there are 19.5M children aged 0-4. The CDC estimates that 36% of women breast feed through the age of 1. And Hopkinsmedicine estimates that nearly 5% of children under 5 have food allergies. This leaves us with an estimated 78k unfortunate children that might be allergic to cow's milk or soy. While global demographics vary outside the USA, I am guessing that the overall ratio of allergenic infants is relatively consistent and Else has told us that they plan on beginning with the USA as their primary market.

The extent of just how niche this market is would also be borne out by Brand Essence's estimates that the size of the soy-based infant formula market stood at a mere $288.6M in 2018, a tiny fraction of the $80B global infant formula market that Else alleges to be disrupting. As of Nov 27th, Else's market cap was ~USD $345M, or 120% of the TAM itself!

Simple existing solutions for allergenic infants

Hopkinsmedicine recommends that allergenic children simply revert to a breast milk diet or to a hypoallergenic formula.

Source

While you might not know it from reading Else's investor presentation, formula solutions for many food allergies have existed for a long time. Let's go all the way back to 2010 and take a look at industry leader Mead Johnson's (which produces Enfamil) 10-k where they break out all of their formula offerings:

Source

Even the most cursory due diligence would tell you there are several products on the market from trusted companies that serve this relatively small allergic population. See Abbott's Alimentum Hypoallergenic formula approved for infants:

Source

Or even better is Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) owned Neocate (which is approved for infants 0-12 months). Per this list of best vegetarian formula options from Urban Vegan:

For many vegan babies, soy formula works just fine to ensure healthy growth, but in some cases, a combination of milk and soy allergies can leave parents with slim pickings as far as formula is concerned. Neocate's Infant DHA/ARA is a Dairy-free, soy-free, hypoallergenic, amino-acid based, nutritionally complete formula for babies with severe food allergies. It has added DHA at a comparable level to that of human breast milk, which has been shown to promote brain and vision development.

Urban Vegan's endorsement of Neocate is a near verbatim description of what Else trumpets themselves as being. I'm baffled by Else's presentation that positions them as "The Solution" to a problem that has clearly long been solved.

Infant versus Toddler

Else currently only has FDA approval to sell their formula product for toddler and children consumption, i.e. individuals over 12 months of age. Medical experts generally advise parents to begin weaning children off of breast milk and formula at 12 months of age. This makes a vegan based formula approved for toddlers and children above the age of 12 months to be an even narrower niche.

At 12 months, a baby is ready to begin phase 2 of the weaning process: the transition off of baby formula or breast milk. Source

To summarize, I don't think Else has anything unique to offer the formula market and they do not even have approval to participate in the only material segment of an already extremely niche market.

Recurring product quality issue: Clumping powder

Else is already receiving mixed reviews for their signature formula product after recently launching sales on Amazon.com. While Amazon reviews are notorious for including fake positive reviews, only 67% of reviewers have currently awarded Else 5 out of 5 stars, and we are seeing a consistent complaint that the powder "clumps":

"It clumps BADLY! I tried shaking this in a bottle with warm and room temperature water, blending it in a Vitamix, using a hand mixer, and using the Dr. Browns formula mixer and it clumped every single time!"

"It clumps horribly, and even after I have stirred it thoroughly with a utensil (since shaking it is not enough) it still makes many clumps."

"It also clumps a lot so it's not enough to pour in the bottle and give it a good shake."

I had the exact same experience when I tested Else's formula myself. I followed the exact instructions listed on the container - Add 4 scoops to 8 ounces of lukewarm water and shake well for 30 seconds. Below are the visual results which also include Similac's Alimentum as a comparison. Else's formula was mixed in an 8 ounce Dr. Brown's brand baby bottle and was afterwards poured into a bowl and plate for display.

Source: photos taken by author

The photo speaks for itself. Else is aware of the issue as shown by their response to a question concerning clumping on Amazon.com. They are "working to improve" and recommend a few solutions, including using a blender which apparently didn't even work for one of the reviewers previously mentioned.

Source

In my opinion, it was a terrible move to bring this product to market while experiencing this clumping issue. How many customers will have the time or patience to bust out and clean a blender several times a day whenever they need to prepare their child's formula?

Are moms and dads supposed to travel around with a blender in their diaper bag? How many customers will instantly be throwing this formula into the trash and will never purchase Else's formula again after this bad experience, even if they do fix the problem? I would strongly encourage readers contemplating an investment in Else to purchase the formula themselves and try mixing it first hand.

Else will also likely need to fix this issue before they will be able to receive FDA approval to sell formula to infants (0 to 12 months). Per the USDA's requirements for infant formula, which must be free from "lumpiness":

Management's background

Else's investor presentation tells us that the company employs only 15 individuals that are largely based out of Tel Aviv, Israel. The credentials highlighted for Else's management give the impression that this is a team with a strong background in infant nutrition and baby formula product development which might have a chance of successfully competing with the current industry titans. But a closer inspection suggests that some key executives at the firm may have a much narrower set of experience than their presented titles would imply. Additionally, it seems that "the solution" that is Else baby formula was hatched nearly 9 years ago under the less creative acronym of INDI (Innovative Non Dairy Infant formula).

Co-founder and CEO, Hamutal Yitzhak

According to CEO Hamutal Yitzhak's LinkedIn profile, she received a BS in Psychology in 1992 and an MBA in 1999. There is no mention of a medical educational background. This Wall Street Journal profile suggests that, based on Ms. Yitzhak's age, she had little to no professional experience before receiving her degrees. It seems that after receiving a degree in psychology and a post-graduate degree in business that she proceeded to serve as the "head of infant nutrition" at Abbott after being employed by Abbott from 1998 to 2004. Her company bio also brandishes the Abbott logo:

Source

From there it would seem that Ms. Yitzhak takes something of a lesser job as a "consumer goods category manager" at Neopharm Group in 2005, a firm that appears to be a mid-sized marketing company with revenues of ~$300M per their latest "about us" comments on an admittedly stale website.

After leaving Neopharm, we see that Ms. Yitzhak co-found Golden Heart FMCG in 2006, a children's health food and snacks company. DNB notes Golden Heart as having two employees, which would imply that the only other employee is fellow Golden Heart co-founder, and fellow Else co-founder, Uriel Kesler. Golden Heart was rolled into Else and their minimal snack food revenues have traditionally represented the only real revenues generated by Else.

Next, we see in Feb 2012 that Ms. Yitzhak founded "INDI non dairy non soy infant formula". This is the same concept that is driving enthusiasm for current day Else Nutrition nearly 9 years later. The promotional articles covering INDI's promising future back in 2014 strike a familiar tune. But curiously, we see a different title mentioned for Ms. Yitzhak back then:

This game-changing formula came out of research, trial and error by Uriel Kesler and Hamutal Yitzhak, owners of Heart baby food. Yitzhak was previously Israel's category manager for Similac infant formula at Abbott Labs, and Kesler handled consumer products and baby food for Promedico. Source

We see other references to Ms. Yitzhak being a category manager at Abbott for Similac here and here. Generally speaking, a "category manager" is a generic sales oriented role.

Category Managers in the retail industry are generally responsible for sales optimization of a particular group of products. Category Managers are usually involved in vendor management, pricing, marketing and inventory fields as well. Source

We find an even more curious annotation on Ms. Yitzhak's bio from this article that was published surrounding the time-frame of the transaction which brought Else public:

Ms. Yitzhak was the head of consumer goods division at the Neopharm Healthcare Group (the second-largest group after Teva Pharmaceuticals) and was responsible for many leading international health care brands. Ms. Yitzhak began her professional career with Abbott Laboratories (Promedico) as a product manager for Similac infant nutrition and later became head of infant nutrition at Abbott Labs, gaining her expertise in infant nutrition in various aspects while leading the brand to market leadership in Israel.

Promedico is a subsidiary of Neopharm Group. Ms. Yitzhak's LinkedIn profile shows her employer after Abbott to be Neopharm, but why is this early bio showing Promedico as being associated with Abbott Laboratories? The only links between Abbott and Promedico I'm able to find simply mentions the fact that Promedico is a large Israeli distributor for Abbott's Similac products.

Similac is a product of the giant American pharmaceutical company Abbott Laboratories and is distributed locally [in Israel] by ProMedico.

Source

Source

I reached out to Else's investor relations for clarification on what Ms. Yitzhak's formal title and general responsibilities were at Abbott. They reiterated that her "final position" was "head/manager of the infant nutrition in Abbott Israel" but did not elaborate on her responsibilities. I am frankly skeptical of Ms. Yitzhak's actual responsibilities versus those that would be connotated by the title "Head of Infant Nutrition" for Abbott.

Fellow Else co-founder Uriel Kesler also came from Promedico, which again focuses on shipping and logistics, but there are a few individuals at this small organization who actually have a scientific background and we will turn to some of them next.

The team from Enzymotec

Else's Director of Clinical & Regulatory Affairs is Dr. Fabiana Bar-Yoseph, former Clinical Development Director & Infant Nutrition R&D Director at Enzymotec. She has a PhD in Medical Science. Else's Director of New Product Development also came from Enzymotec where he was the head of Process Development for infant nutrition. He has an MBA and a degree in biochemical engineering.

Israel based Enzymotec (NASDAQ:ENZY) completed an IPO in 2013. According to Barrons/Wikipedia, ENZY:

was the second biggest company in the global krill oil market with a 30% market share, and was emphasizing its potential for growth in the Chinese market for infant nutrition with its lipid-based InFat food ingredient. Source

ENZY was not a public company for very long.

Source

Almost immediately after becoming public, ENZY began missing earnings estimates and reducing guidance. The reasons for this disappointment were shortly made clear after shareholders filed a class action suit claiming Enzymotec and its executives knowingly failed to disclose material information and inflated the stock price artificially.

The Complaint alleges that the Registration Statement and Prospectus contained materially false and misleading statements and omitted material information, and that defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose throughout the Class Period that: Enzymotec's Chinese business was subject to material and readily identifiable compliance regulations from the Chinese government; the Company's baby formula business in China was jeopardized and subject to increased volatility and decreased revenues; the Company's joint venture with AarhusKarlshamn AB, which marketed the popular InFat product, was crumbling and subjected the Company to liability and decreased revenues; and Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. Source

By the end of 2015, a New Jersey federal judge had upheld most claims for the suit. Under this backdrop, ENZY agreed to be acquired at a stock price that was significantly lower than ENZY's post-IPO highs. ENZY's foray into the baby formula market does not give me much confidence in the prospects for Else's potential success.

Else's financials

90% of Else's LTM revenues are from snack food and feeding accessories, but that is expected to change. After launching their product online on August 11th amidst a heavy advertising campaign, Else managed to book CAD $111k in formula sales on the quarter.

Source: Compiled by author

Also notice the giant gross margin drop in Q3 vs. Q2. While Else's revenues went up 78%, their COGS increased at nearly double that rate. We're left to wonder just how much money Else can make on this formula given it is 100% produced and distributed by a 3rd party. Increased sales on Amazon.com also will not be helping margins as Amazon takes their notoriously large cut of product margin.

Putting margin aside, the question on everyone's mind is how large Else's formula revenues can get to. I believe they will initially benefit from a temporary popularity boost amidst new product excitement that will ultimately fade given their product quality issues and overall niche segment.

While it's strictly napkin math, one could double their $111k in Q3 revenues (given their product launch was mid-quarter) to $222k. Then assume Else sells as much on Amazon.com as they do on their own website. This article estimated that 20% of baby formula sales are online (no doubt that number has only increased), but let's assume Else will get 80% sales in stores relative to their initial online figure. This would bring us to $2.2M on a quarterly basis ($444k / 20%), and CAD $8.8M on an annual basis, or USD $6.8M. I would expect some growth from here and we should have a much better idea after Q4, but Else's initial sales from their heavily promoted product launch are not yet signaling that they'll have hundreds of millions in formula revenues, much less billions.

Targets for management's extremely dilutive compensation plan hint towards the real revenue potential

Else's internal revenue targets associated with management's incentive compensation should also pour cold water on fantasies for giant revenue figures.

Included in Else's most recent Information Circular was an amendment to extend the timeframe for management's incentive targets related to their Key Person Warrants. If all targets are met, this would result in awarding the team 31.8M shares, representing ~34% in dilution to existing shareholders. But more interesting are the various goals for consolidated annual revenues by 2024, which ranged from CAD $10M on the lowest target up to CAD $60M on their highest target (or USD $7.7M to $46.2 based on current FX rates). If $7.7M to $46.2M is the Board's objective goal for revenue potential in four years, I would consider these to be shockingly low figures for a company with a USD ~$345M market cap today. Also notice that the low-end estimate is consistent with my simple, albeit conservative, napkin math.

Source

Investors should also let this fact sink in - at current share prices, management could receive more than USD $119M in warrant/stock awards for successfully getting the company to USD $46.2M in annual revenues. An amazing deal for management and an insult to common shareholders.

Piles of cash

Also notice there is no requirement for Else to actually make money as part of their incentive compensation. Else ended Q3 with $5.1M in cash on the balance sheet and has since raised an additional $25.7M via equity sales. At these levels, management (which chairs the board and is a majority stockholder) can comfortably keep their jobs for a very long time even if the company never successfully gets to positive cash flow. Much of this capital came from cash raised from NewH2 Limited, a subsidiary of Hong Kong based H&H Group. H&H appears to be a little known company that is in the business of Asia based formula sales. Their 2019 annual financials show ~RMB 7M in formula sales, or USD $1.0M. Else has no other material institutional ownership.

Conclusion

Else has an unproven plant-based baby formula product that has demonstrated quality issues and is entering an extremely niche market where plant-based solutions already exist. They have no material physical domestic presence in the USA, no disclosed domestic sales reps, no mention of plans to visit and market to local pediatricians. Instead they appear to think that they can take on Nestle, Enfamil, Similac, Gerber, Danone, etc. by paying a handful of social media influencers to plug their product online.

While they currently trade at a market cap of nearly +$340M today, I would estimate their fair value to be a fraction of the soy based baby formula TAM, which itself was estimated to be less than $290M in 2018. This would easily imply a sub $1.00 share price for Else Nutrition.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BABYF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.