During the Q3 earnings call, Intel said it was ramping 10nm 30% faster than expected this year, in part due to the 5G (Snow Ridge) ramp.

Intel has previously pulled in its goal for 40% market share in base stations from 2022 to 2021.

Reports indicate that Huawei is losing network market share as telcos are abandoning it in favor of others.

Investment thesis

One of Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) strongest areas is 5G, where it is disrupting the legacy networking infrastructure silicon providers. This transition is the culmination of almost a decade of R&D to make network infrastructure run on standard Intel silicon, instead of proprietary solutions. To that end, Intel launched its 5G (10nm) Snow Ridge chip for base stations earlier this year.

More recently, reports have indicated that telcos globally are reducing their reliance on Huawei. This benefits Intel as it has partnerships with the big three players except Huawei: Nokia (NOK), ZTE and Ericsson (ERIC). Indeed, Intel had already pulled in its goal for 40% market share by a year to 2021 and further confirmed it saw increased demand for Snow Ridge during its Q2 earnings call. It seems likely the Huawei stumbles have strengthened Intel's position.

Networking infrastructure silicon is an over $20 billion market, and Intel’s revenue share became $5 billion last year. Given Huawei’s decreasing market share, this implies that Intel’s share could still grow substantially higher over time. From another angle, the Huawei business Intel is taking over could act as a ‘replacement’ for the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Silicon angle.

So, while investors are still contemplating the impact of the 7nm delay, Intel is continuing to make progress in its ‘big bets’ on current-gen 10nm technology.

Huawei losing market share

I previously discussed Intel’s 5G opportunity. In short, Intel was entering the base station segment of the 5G infrastructure market with its 10nm Snow Ridge SoC. Intel pulled in its goal of 40% market share by a year, to 2021 already. This is indicating that Snow Ridge is seeing a steep ramp. Intel announced Ericsson, ZTE, and Nokia as its partners, which means Intel silicon was being adopted by the key players except Huawei.

I suppose most assumed the market share pull-in was due to a faster adoption of 5G networks, but there might be another reason. A Seeking Alpha article discussed that Huawei was losing market share globally.

In fact, Nokia (NYSE:NOK), Ericsson and Huawei split over 80% of the current equipment market, per Vodafone (VOD) CEO Nick Read. (…) It appears that the United States government is pursuing a plan to remove Huawei from the global Telecom equipment market. This would present a major opportunity to gain market share for Ericsson, since Huawei is currently the market leader. In addition, I believe that part of that plan is to bolster Huawei's competitors: Nokia & Ericsson. In fact, there are members of the Trump Administration openly calling for Ericsson and Nokia to be acquired by American technology companies. Regardless of that scenario, the US is taking steps which will benefit Ericsson: (…)

One of those steps is that TSMC (TSM) was forced to stop its business with Huawei.

Similarly, in Europe as well, governments are taking steps to reduce their reliance on Huawei (and ZTE). The Seeking Alpha article mentioned above lists multiple countries globally where this trend is occurring.

The article called Ericsson one of the beneficiaries from these events, but clearly, as the silicon vendor to supply almost everyone except Huawei, Intel might be biggest beneficiary.

It is not known to what extent this is (already) driving 2020 revenue growth, but Intel stated on its recent Q2 earnings call that it was seeing higher-than-expected demand for Snow Ridge, as it was part of the reasons for Intel’s now 30% higher 10nm volume in 2020 compared to January expectations.

The acceleration is really definitionally tied to the fact that we’re growing faster than we expected in 2020 and where part of that growth is a higher mix on the PC side and I would say on the comms and 5G ASIC side, higher demand for products that are on 10-nanometer than we have forecast for the year. So, that’s why you’re seeing a little less flow-through on revenue than we would have expected for the year. It’s a positive growth story in that.

Further 5G discussion

With the Snow Ridge launch just in time for the 5G transition, Intel can now provide silicon for every part of the network infrastructure. As this space is transitioning towards network virtualization (software-defined networking), this will benefit Intel to continue to gain market share, just as it has done over the last half a decade or more.

While there is other silicon that might go into networks, Intel seems the uncontested winner. For example, Xilinx (XLNX) reported a YoY decline in its ‘Wireless’ segment in Q2, compared to Intel’s over 40% increase in its comms revenue. As the quote above also showed, Intel also sells 5G ASICs, as well as FPGAs and eASICs from its acquisitions.

To that end, the Huawei market share loss here is (or will be) another gain for Intel.

Lastly, while investors are continuing to contemplate the 7nm delay, this shows that Intel keeps executing regardless. Intel’s overall network market share was ~5% half a decade ago, and it is likely over ~25% now. These trends will continue even if there is a 6- to 12-month delay in next-gen products.

Competition

As the transition to software-defined networking means the transition to CPUs, Intel's competition going forward will be less the legacy ASIC providers, but rather other merchant CPU vendors both from x86 and Arm.

For example, AMD (AMD) announced a partnership with Nokia earlier this year. Another recent article discussed Nvidia's (NVDA) 5G opportunity. Nevertheless, Intel has a multi-year lead as it has pioneered and disrupted this industry.

Takeaway

The transition to network virtualization has been in development for a long time and was poised to accelerate with the transition to 5G, which indeed is happening. Simultaneously, Huawei and ZTE are losing meaningful network infrastructure market share, as governments want to reduce their reliance on Chinese companies for 5G.

Networking became a $5 billion business for Intel in 2019 in a >$20 billion market. Intel further expanded its addressable portion of this market with the Snow Ridge base station launch earlier this year, and the Huawei trend seems to provide an additional tailwind for Intel, as Intel is mainly partnering with Nokia, ZTE, and Ericsson.

Intel’s networking segment increased by 33% and 44% in Q1 and Q2, although growth started softening a bit in Q3. Nevertheless, Intel is positioned to capitalize on the 5G build-outs for years to come.

So, summing up, Intel has products for 5G from the base station to the data center, as well as FPGAs, eASICs, and ASICs. It has grown its market share ~5x to >25% in half a decade, so it seems that Intel has pretty much become the go-to one-stop-shop and the ‘real’ uncontested 5G winner. This is even more so the case, given the recent events of Huawei losing market share due to global government policies.

