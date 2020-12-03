The company has enjoyed a boom from Covid-19 and now is announcing a nice bolt-on deal as well.

My last coverage on Church & Dwight (CHD) dates back to April 2019 when the company acquired FLAWLESS to add to its growth story. When reviewing that transaction, I concluded that I liked the deal and great execution, although valuations have run a bit high.

Over the past one and a half years, shares have seen modest returns. Shares traded at $75 in April 2019 and long have been trading around those levels. Absence of a short-term dip amidst the outbreak of Covid-19, shares rallied to nearly $100 late this summer as its products were and still are in great demand, before now having retreated towards $87 per share.

The simple passing of time, Covid-19 and another deal warrant an update on the thesis.

The Old Thesis

In April 2019, the company acquired Flawless as that deal was atypical which included a huge earn-out fee, almost equally large to the upfront cash payment of the company, in a deal structure which seems to fit more with a biotech or technology acquisition. That deal was set to create the 12th power brand within the company which has created a diversified, asset-light, high margin and high growth consumer products empire.

When reviewing Church at the time, the 2018 results revealed a revenue base of $4.15 billion, sound growth, operating earnings of $792 million and realistic earnings at around $2.25 per share. Shares traded at $72 at the time, or 4.8 times sales and 32 times earnings, steep multiples by all means. This was of course ahead of the earnings contribution from the acquired activities, while pro-forma net debt should jump to around $2.5 billion (assuming some earn-out from that deal).

While these valuations were a bit high in my book given the set of circumstances at the time, I have noted that quality tends to pay off big time over a long period of time. Shares have long traded flattish and now they have gained some ground in recent quarters, driven by Covid-19 among others.

Fast forwarding to January 2020, the company reported sound results for 2019 with sales up 5% to $4.36 billion as adjusted earnings rose 9% to $2.47 per share. Solid cash flow being generated made that net debt was down to $1.9 billion already, and with EBITDA around the billion mark, leverage is no concern by all means. With shares trading around $85, multiples fell slightly to 30 times, as organic growth at around 4% was still quite sound.

For 2020, the company guided for more of the same including organic growth and earnings which originally were set to rise to $2.64-$2.69 per share.

What Happened?

The outbreak of Covid-19 was a positive with first quarter organic growth rates coming above 9%, even as the impact of Covid-19 was only seen late in the quarter. This was driven by the company's products in hygiene, vitamins, cat litter, bathroom cleaners, among others. Second quarter sales growth was more or less in line with organic sales up just over 8% per annum.

In the third quarter, sales growth accelerated again to levels just shy of 10%, as reported sales rose 14%. Lack of capital allocation and booming sales allowed for a significant reduction in net debt, in fact, the net debt load came in at $1.26 billion, down substantially since the start of the year. Needless to say, earnings power will see a big boost, with earnings pegged around $3.30 per share this year.

So based on that number, multiples come in at 26 times earnings, although the truth is that there is some unsustainable boost to the current numbers. Pegging earnings power around $2.75 per share in more normalized conditions, multiples come in at 32 times which is roughly in line with the multiples at which shares traded in recent years, albeit that interest rates are much lower now and net leverage is down substantially.

What Now?

With Church & Dwight supporting a greater than $23 billion valuation at this point in time, the company opened up its checkbook to make a small bolt-on deal. The company has reached a deal to acquire Matrixx Initiatives which owns ZICAM in a $530 million deal. At a price tag equivalent to just 2-3% of the enterprise valuation, this is a bolt-on deal, yet interesting.

ZICAM is the largest zinc supplement in the US, active in the cough/cold shortening category. With the deal, Church & Dwight is adding to its vitamin, minerals and supplements deal yet it comes at a price. While meeting the criteria of operating in a niche segment, reporting growth and being asset-light, thereby creating the 13th Power brand in the portfolio, multiples are elevated.

ZICAM is expected to generate sales of $90 million, unfortunately, no current revenue number has been mentioned. Nonetheless, EBITDA is seen around $36 million, for margins around 40% as synergies should furthermore drive out $5 million in costs by 2022! Absence of synergies, the deal is expected to contribute 3% to 2021 earnings per share. Based on the expectations, the company is paying 5.9 times sales and nearly 15 times expected EBITDA, with the latter metric set to fall to 13 times after accounting for synergies.

To put this into perspective. Church & Dwight trades around 4.8 times sales reported at the moment, yet it trades at a far higher EBITDA multiple. Based on 2019's measure of about a billion, the multiple corresponds to 23 times, or about 17-18 times based on the current run rate of $1.3 billion in EBITDA.

Assuming a 4% depreciation expense (in line with Church & Dwight) for ZICAM, the EBITDA number of $36 million might boost EBIT by $32 million. Assuming a 3% cost of debt on a $530 million purchase price, half that number is ''eaten'' by interest expenses. The resulting $16 million in earnings before tax contribution, equals to about 5 cents per share, after accounting for a 20% tax rate.

A Final Thought

Weighing it altogether, I am quite impressed with the organic performance as valuations are elevated, driven by low interest rates and search for predictability and growth. While valuations are steep by all means and certainly include some duration risk, reality is that I really like the long-term capital allocation skills of this team, including the recent deal just announced.

If shares stagnated to a multiple in the high-twenties, which corresponds to about $75-$80 per share, I am happy to slowly start initiating a small position.

