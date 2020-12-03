The COVID-19 crisis continues to be a major drag on the economy, consumer, and restaurant industry. However, Noble Roman's (OTCQB:NROM) Craft Pizza & Pub is weathering this crisis far better than most (see chart below). What we have discovered from our extensive research of the impacts from the COVID-19 crisis, Compass RCR Industry Insights, there are some common tenets among those restaurants reporting continual sales and revenue improvements. (We mention this only to serve as background because Noble Roman's embraces many of these tenets in their core values. For one, culture is a primary tenet attributable to positive sales growth. Culture is not a statement by a company but an embracement and engagement from the CEO to the lowest level employee of the company's culture. Even customers are attracted to the brand because of this cultural environment.)

Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub embodies culture at its foundation, and this has been one of the driving forces behind their sales growth. NROM's culture is evidenced in situations where the CEO was hands-on with the Brownsburg store opening, actually making pizzas, and at the Fisher location when in the middle of a rainstorm, an employee ran out with an umbrella to cover a customer struggling with a carryout order at her car. On social media, there are hundreds of positive customer experience stories posted to NRCPP.

Restaurant Industry SSS Averages QTR-2 and QTR-3 2020 Source: Individual Corporate Earnings Reports QTR-2 QTR-3 QSR Fast Casual Casual Fine Dining NROM (CPP) (2.6%) (19.8%) (43.4%) (67.2%) (28.1%) 5.9% (2.2%) (19.9%) (25.9%) (6.0%) -- -- -- -- 10/2020 reported (2.0%)

Prior to the pandemic (Jan/Feb 2020), Craft Pizza & Pub's (CPP) same-store sales (SSS) were 6.4% positive. An extremely healthy pace, but, in mid-March 2020 when the mandatory economic shutdowns began, SSS dropped to negative 31.9% and QTR-2 was a negative 28.1% - NROM QTR-3 2020 Press Release. The two new CPPs that was opened during the pandemic exceeded all prior new-store opening sales. In March, Brownsburg's opening week was over $50,000 and recently, the Greenwood opening week was just below $60,000. These higher volumes despite all the mandated business restrictions support our belief in the strength of the brand. As additional locations open, brand awareness spreads exponentially.

What we have heard across the industry is that SSS pace has slowed in the last two weeks of November (hard numbers are not available at this time), as has Nobel Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub. At this stage, the causes appear to be the recent spikes in new COVID-19 cases, the return of stricter closure mandates, and, partially, the Thanksgiving holiday.

The CPP concept was originally designed as a fast casual dine-in focused concept with dine-in expected to be 80% and carryout expected to be approximately 20% of the business model. However, with the advent of the COVID-19 crisis, CPP has proven to be extremely adaptive at adjusting operations and the business model to meet the challenges caused by the pandemic.

Total revenue for QTR-3 was $1.6M compared to $1.2M for the same period in 2019. More significantly, margin contributions from the CPP restaurants were $207,000 compared to $144,000 in the corresponding period of 2019. Percentage-wise, that is 13.2% for 2020 vs. 11.8% for 2019 - NROM QTR-3 2020 Press Release.

The non-traditional venues (over 600 locations) are not performing as well as the CPP segment because of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis. The impact on this segment caused a significant number of non-traditional units to be closed (at least temporarily); thus, reducing royalties and fees. QTR-3 revenues (royalty payments and fees) were $1.3M compared to $1.7M for the same period in 2019. The margin contributions were $770K or 61.5% compared to the $1.2M or 70.1% for the same period in 2019. Though improvement over time can be expected, with the ongoing uncertainty relative to the pandemic, it is difficult to project the timing.

Corporate Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Corporate level cash flow has been positive all year despite the COVID-19 crisis impact and can be applied for new unit growth rather than servicing debt. From the QTR-3 Earnings Press Release, the balance sheet showed $1.645M cash, up from QTR-2 of $1.577M. The new locations, Greenwood that opened October 12 and McCordsville that opened November 30, were almost fully funded.

Corporate EBITDA was over $500K in QTR-3 without any contribution from the Greenwood location and the continuing impact from the COVID-19 crisis. It is a reasonable assumption that in the near future, with a more normalized economic world and with contributions from Greenwood (opened on 10/2020), Brownsburg (opened on 3/2020), and McCordsville (opened on 11/30/2020), the CPP venue could generate approximately $4M corporate EBITDA; unlike the past several years where the debt service absorbed a large portion of corporate level cash flow.

Improved Overall Store Lebel EBITDA

Store level EBITDA for CPP has been substantially enhanced with the new Brownsburg and Greenwood locations. The original 4 CPPs generated (in 2019) an average of $1.2M sales and average operating profit of 12% (including several points of non-recurring expenses). However, the new locations appear to be on track for $1.7M average volume with an operating profit margin in the area of 25%. For the CPP group that would bring the average unit volume to $1.37M with an average store level EBITDA margin of $261K or 18% which would be a 40% cash on cash return ($650,000 investment/store). This is obviously a dramatic improvement for the Brand's outlook.

Conclusion

Noble Roman's QTR-3 results continue to show positive trends, both financially and operationally, despite the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 crisis. NROM has shown resiliency to adapt, adjust, and actually improve cash flow. Notwithstanding, NROM common stock, with a total enterprise value approximating $16 million and predictable growth ahead, remains fundamentally undervalued at about 4x my estimate of 2021 EBITDA (earnings before interest, depreciation, and amortization).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.