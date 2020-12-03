Due to the fund's discount and allocation to the undervalued financial sector, I believe EVT is now a solid buy.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) isn't one of the most discussed Eaton Vance funds. Typically, their offerings that focus on call writing strategies get most of the attention. However, that doesn't mean that the fund sponsor doesn't offer plenty of other attractive investments. One such investment is EVT. It hasn't traded at discount levels that we are getting for years. This could be allowing an investor a chance to add to their position or start a new one at this time.

It isn't completely without merit that the fund is at discount levels that it hasn't seen since about 2015 - I believe that this is primarily due to its underperformance. The fund is slightly overweight financials and its utilization of leverage contributed even more to the downside. However, it is primarily a diversified fund and being overweight a sector that has been beaten up is exactly the time to be buying, in my opinion.

Overall, the fund also has a focus on "dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of dividend income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment."

To meet this objective, they will primarily be using long-term capital gains and qualified dividend income to reduce the tax burden. This can make it more appropriate for a taxable account. That is if you are fortunate enough to be in a situation where you can fully fund your retirement accounts and still have the capital to invest.

The fund is quite large with over $2.173 billion in assets. While the fund utilizes leverage, it is rather minimal and conservative at around 20.56% or borrowings of $447 million. This was the same amount reported at the end of October 2019 - meaning that they did not have to deleverage the portfolio during the crash.

Additionally, the debt is "charged at a rate above 1-month LIBOR." Last year this was reported at an average of 3.05%. Due to the Fed slashing rates, this is likely to have come down. With the latest report, we already see this as they reported at the end of April 2020 that the average interest rate was down to 2.26%.

The fund has an expense ratio of 1.14%, which seems reasonable. Including the interest and fees expense and this climbs to 1.95%.

It should also be noted that Eaton Vance (EV) has recently agreed to be purchased by Morgan Stanley (MS.PK). This will result in a new advisory agreement needing to be approved by shareholders. This will take place on January 7th, 2021. Over the longer-term, this shouldn't materially impact the funds. However, keep a lookout for other funds that may be targeted by activists. Stanford Chemist recently wrote about one such fund, the Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF).

Performance - Down But Not Out

As expressed above we touched on the financial sector being an underperforming sector. What we see is the financial sector is the second worst-performing sector, only ahead of energy. Financials were almost 17% of the fund's assets when they last reported.

This has been a negative factor in the performance of the fund YTD - though I don't believe such a short time frame is all that relevant. Additionally, we know exactly why the financial sector has underperformed and that being due to the pandemic.

In the last week, there has been a strong rally that has certainly helped the sector out as well. This was further by several days where 'value' plays performed remarkably strong as a rotation out of growth and tech stocks played out.

Even after that large boost, we see the performance numbers on a YTD basis as still flashing 'value.' This can then be combined with EVT's discount of 4.68%. In comparison to its 1-year average discount of 4.55% - putting it right about average. Additionally, the longer-term 5-year discount comes to 3.45%. Occasionally the fund was even trading at premium levels periodically over the last few years.

Of course, we can also see that previous to this, the fund had struggled with a persistent discount. That isn't to say that the current discount isn't here to stay - but it is certainly at a more attractive valuation now than it has been for the last several years. That should cap some downside potential since it is already around its average discount.

The longer-term annualized performance also has treated investors rather well. It hasn't beaten the S&P 500, but it isn't invested as the S&P 500 is either. Which can help broaden diversification as tech has become a significant part of the index over the years.

Distribution - Tax-Advantaged, Solid 7.63%+ Yield

To reiterate, the fund will primarily focus on stocks that pay qualified dividends. They will also focus on capitalizing on long-term capital gains to reduce tax burdens as well for shareholders. Since the fund also holds equities they will typically rely significantly on capital gains to fund the distribution as well.

Either way, net investment income doesn't end up being too significant. NII coverage last came in at 32.84%. Which is actually higher than some of the other diversified equity funds that are available.

Due to that premium pricing, the fund was enjoying - they were able to capitalize on an at-the-market offering. Where they would periodically sell shares into the open market and raising capital that way. This is typical of many funds that trade at premiums. Additionally, new shares were issued by the DRIP. These are actions that are accretive to NAV for current shareholders.

That being said, the discount is still a motivating factor for being able to buy in now. Even at the 'loss' of the accretive nature of selling shares at premiums.

Consistent with the fund's objective to reduce tax obligations for an investor; the fund attributed 100% of the ordinary dividends as qualified dividends. Additionally, the remaining 67.72% that wasn't funded by income being classified as long-term capital gains.

Meaning that for the majority of investors all the distributions paid out by EVT were taxed at 15% if held in a taxable account. That isn't bad for a fund that is currently paying out a 7.63% yield to shareholders. Due to the fund's large discount, the NAV distribution comes to 7.27%.

This yield works out to shareholders being paid a monthly dividend of $0.145 per share. This is higher than what the fund was paying at inception, but down from the high water mark just before 2008 hit.

Holdings - Overweight Financials, Underweight Tech - Perfect For Diversification

While the fund highlights that it can invest in preferred stocks, it is primarily an equity fund. Between the preferred and other fixed-income investments, this accounts for less than 13% of assets. That being said, the fund has turnover rates that can be quite high. For the 6-month period last reported, this equated to 27%. However, over the prior 5-years, turnover averaged 76.4%.

So, while they can be classified as a hybrid fund with multi-asset classes being held, they are overwhelmingly an equity-based fund. I would classify them as such and assume the same risks of volatility that we can get with equities.

The portfolio is also invested predominately in the U.S. 94.11% of assets are classified as North American - Europe makes up 4.75% of the fund and Asia/Pacific and Latin America/Caribbean make up just over 1% combined. Meaning that the fund is invested in generally more stable geographic areas.

As mentioned above, the fund last reported that 16.7% of their portfolio was held in financials. This was at the end of April 2020. This could have changed a small amount as several of the top ten holdings from then to now have shifted a bit, although it doesn't appear to be significant shifts since then.

For example, JPMorgan (JPM) was listed as the top position at 3.32% allocation. Now, JPM still makes the list but it has dropped to the third-largest position as Verizon (VZ) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) move to pass JPM. Which, both VZ and JNJ were listed as the second and third-largest holdings, respectively.

One also might notice that EVT isn't chocked full of tech names that we typically see. This additionally highlights why the underperformance, even beyond just being overweight in tech. Alphabet (GOOG) is the only position that shows up as one of the tech names that we see in plenty of other diversified funds. This is something worth noting. As we can see that tech only represented 4.6% of the overall portfolio.

This is huge for investors that may want to add a more diversified fund, but not keep adding tech to their portfolios. Don't get me wrong, tech is well worth having in a portfolio - but at a certain point, you don't want to be too correlated and tied to one sector.

Conclusion

EVT is presenting an investor with an opportunity to pick up shares at discount levels when it had been flirting with premiums. While the fund has traded perpetually around these levels in the past, it could still mean a limited downside due to a widening discount on its own. At a discount, shareholders also enjoy an enticing yield that is considerably higher than what the fund has to earn to continue funding that rate as well. For shareholders in a taxable account, EVT can be beneficial as well as focus on paying qualified dividend income and long-term capital gains. This puts it on favorable footing when it comes to tax time.

Overall, the fund is at an attractive valuation - while also being overweight slightly to the undervalued financial sector. This should mean some great upside potential for investors as the economy recovers. Collecting the monthly distribution along the way is certainly attractive too.

