By some, it's considered an anti-recession stock. However, the most recent crash dragged the price down by over 50%.

Wrangler and Lee - some of the most recognizable brands in the world - spun off last year from Vans Corp into a standalone enterprise, Kontoor Brands (KTB). Kontoor Brands became an independent public company and had its IPO on May 23, 2019. Since then it’s been a true rollercoaster for the business, as well as for the investors. But it’s good to remember that the only way to get hurt on a rollercoaster is to jump out in the middle of the ride. Sticking to fundamentals can be crucial in times of global uncertainties, like the global pandemic we’ve been facing. But are the fundamentals of Kontoor Brands solid in the first place? The company became significantly overvalued with the stock price being at its all-time high. Investing in Kontoor Brands now might be painful. Caution is advised.

Business

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB), Inc. is a global lifestyle apparel company focused on the design, manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands, including two of the world's most iconic consumer brands: Wrangler® and Lee®. - As stated in the Annual Report FY2019

As we can read in the financial report:

Within the U.S., where the Company generated 75% of its net revenues in 2019, we offer apparel and accessories largely through our wholesale channel, which consists of mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores including western specialty retail, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites. We also sell our products in the U.S. through direct-to consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores and our own websites. Outside the U.S., where the Company generated 25% of its net revenues in 2019, we operate through similar wholesale channels and third-party e-commerce sites as in the U.S., and also utilize distributors, agents, licensees and partnership stores, along with our full-price stores, outlet stores and our own websites.

These two paragraphs summarize the business model. It's very simple. And investing in such businesses should be simple as well.

Never invest in a business you can not understand. – Warren Buffett.

When it comes to Kontoor Brands, we can grasp it immediately and go further looking into financials.

The second quarter of 2019 (the first reported as a public company) started with negative impacts of a major U.S. retailer bankruptcy in Q4 2018, actions to exit an underperforming country, declining revenue and changing business models in select markets, and decreasing margins. It doesn’t sound like a good setup for a freshly listed company. It’s worth noting that the company is still in its restructuring phase, where it stabilizes its position as an independent business. Therefore, actions undertaken by the management will likely lead to bumps in reported numbers on a quarterly basis before they settle down and the company enters the phase of stabilization and expansion.

Our two-phased approach to implementing this strategy remains consistent with what we’ve labeled as Horizon 1 and Horizon 2. We anticipatethat the former will last into mid-2021, and it will be a time when we are primarily driven to deliver margin expansion, strong cash flow and superior dividends. - Annual Report FY2019

Of course, nobody could predict a one in a hundred years event - the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the predictions made last year are unlikely to be fulfilled. With all that being said, let’s take a closer look at the revenues.

Financials

Over the last years, revenues have been on a decline.

The reasons for the drop this and previous year are clear. However, a slight decline in the years prior is to be seen, which is less obvious. What’s also concerning are falling margins although the gross margin holds. An overall development doesn’t look compelling and doesn’t align with the plan the management laid out last year. Closed malls, curfews, bankruptcies of the retailers, restrictions, stay-at-home lifestyle had a huge impact on sales, and it forced Kontoor to invest more into new sale channels and get customers’ attention in a different way.

Let’s dig further into important metrics of the business that will help us get a better picture of the company’s performance.

Regardless of how we look at it, TTM numbers look terrible, and just based on them we should be very careful when considering buying into the business. If the metrics get any worse it’ll be wise for all those invested in Kontoor to rethink the investment and make a decision whether it makes sense to be involved in the business. Net margins approaching 0% is definitely not what we want to see. 3-4% is a place where if anything unexpected happens, the business books losses.

As mentioned in the Annual Letter to Shareholders 2019 the company’s annualized long-term total shareholder return goals included:

A dividend yield of approximately 5 percent;

A 2 to 3 percent improvement in margin expansion; and,

A 1 to 2 percent increase in revenue

We just covered the revenue and margins development and neither trend looks optimistic. However, the first component contributing to the shareholder return seems to be a ray of light shining through the dark clouds. As we can read in the annual report FY2019 Kontoor Brands’ industry-leading dividend is a high priority within the company’s commitment to total shareholder return. When it was first paid it was yielding 6.3%, decreased in the next months and for almost a year it stayed below 5.0%. It started changing dramatically once COVID-19 unfolded. Kontoor pulled back massively and anybody who bought its shares on April 3, can enjoy a massive 11.5% yearly return from his investment not to mention stock price appreciation, which from that date went up by a staggering 217.4%. The stock has experienced a tremendous run and is trading now for $42.18. Due to its most recent run, the dividend is currently by 3.79% as of November 22. Yet, getting back to the long-term total shareholder return goals, the current dividend yield is also not that compelling. It was even suspended for two consecutive quarters. Kontoor reinstated it in the fourth quarter of 2020 though.

On the positive side, the margins in the last quarter showed some sign of recovery. Q3 reported gross margin increased 410 bps to 44.2 percent compared with the prior year. Nevertheless, it’s still too short a time span and we have too little information to build a strong thesis that the revenue and the margins will drastically improve and start trending upwards.

One more dive into the balance sheet gives us a bit of information about the financial health of the business and it refers to cash and debt.

As one can see, the spin-off resulted in a load of debt and relatively little cash on hand, leading to a Cash / Debt Ratio of 0.26 which is far from perfect. That’s something investors probably don’t want to see unless there is a substantial improvement. In fact, a significant debt repayment took place in the very recent quarter where strong cash generation together with debt repayments totaling $100 million resulted in reaching the lowest net debt level since the IPO. Nonetheless, it would be important for the company and its long-term health to keep on generating strong cash flow while not adding debt.

EV/FCF 9.3 FCF Yield 10.7% FCF/Revenue 12.4%

Strong free cash flow is manifested through the metrics above. It might be considered the wheelhouse of the company and it gives a lot of hope for the future. Strong cash flow means a higher probability of paying off debt, staying on track with dividend payments, as well as reinvesting in the business.

Valuation

Two valuation models were used to calculate the fair value of the business. The mean average from both was considered as a final result. Below, the input values that were used in the calculations.

A relatively high margin of safety was used due to the weak financials of the company and unfavorable environment that can shake Kontoor Brands at any moment sending the company further into debt.

Quick Valuation

First, the fair price was determined in relation to the historical P/E ratio of the market. In the second step, the fair price was calculated based on the 5-year average of the sector median. Finally, we take the dividends into account and estimate the stock fair price based on the historical dividend yield.

Having all three estimates, a mean average for all three values is calculated. We arrive at $24.63, which is a whopping 41.6% below the current price.

Dividend Discount Method (NYSEARCA:DDM)

Since Kontoor Brands is ranked 7 among Seeking Alpha’s Top Dividend Stocks, a DDM (Dividend Discount Model) was chosen as a second valuation method. To calculate a fair stock price, we use the following equation:

Where: V0 - stock value, D1 - dividend in the first year, D2 - dividend in the second year, n - the nth year, Pn - stock price in the nth year, k - discount rate.

In the calculation, 10 years ahead were considered with a 4.24% annual dividend increase. In the end, a 15% safety margin was applied, giving the value of $25.22 per share.

As we can see, both methods gave very similar results where $24.93 is a mean average. It’s worth noting that we also deal with a very high PEG ratio, being at a staggering 22.68, if we take 2.0% future growth. All these results are indicating a significant overvaluation. Those who entered at a very favorable point of time could consider taking some profits off the table while staying invested and enjoying high dividends. Those who are not invested in Kontoor Brands should probably wait for a better time to pull the trigger.

Risks

As shown in the Valuation section, the company is overvalued by all measures. We must keep in mind that Kontoor Brands doesn’t and probably won’t offer much revenue growth. When buying into such companies, timing is very crucial. Investing now has a quite high probability of allocating money that will do little to nothing over the extended period of time and relying solely on the 3.79% dividend. We recently experienced how vulnerable dividends are though. Kontoor Brands was not the only company suspending its quarterly payments. This phenomenon could be seen across the market. Only those with very strong balance sheets were able to reward their investors with dividends amid the pandemic. On the other hand, good timing could result in 2x returns and over 10% yield for years to come. That’s why staying put now and waiting for a better entry might be the wisest. At the end of the day,

The stock market is a device for transferring money from the impatient to the patient. - Warren Buffet.

A poor but slowly improving balance sheet and the lack of track record are definitely posing a risk when investing in Kontoor Brands. The business is represented by very strong brands Wrangler and Lee. However, we shouldn’t expect some drastic market expansion or explosive growth. Especially now and maybe in the nearest future, when the stay-at-home lifestyle gains traction we won’t be buying new jeans as often as we did in the past.

Conclusion

What we know so far is that none of the short-term goals set by the management back in May 2019 have been fulfilled. One of the unquestionable reasons is the pandemic that hit the industry and the company, but on the other hand, the time horizons Kontoor’s leaders set can be considered too optimistic regardless of the recession. What we also know is that there are signs of improvement. However, it’s too early to tell if they will develop into a long-lasting trend. Shareholders who bought in of this year’s lows can relax and patiently observe how the story of Kontoor Brands will unfold. The stock has flown high and it’s time to catch a breath.

