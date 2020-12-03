2020 Pandemic Reset; 10% High Yield Retirement Portfolio

I consider the 2020 year to be a reset to my current portfolio. I have reduced holdings to focus on investments that I believe will survive the pandemic.

Background

Many near or retired people like myself do not have a fortune to invest in the market and wait for massive capital gains to support our income needs. I look at the market and have a choice, to invest for capital gains controlled by people’s emotions and speculation or the tangible dividends hitting my account every month.

My 10% yield portfolio contains BDC (Business Development Company) and mREIT (mortgage Real Estate Investment Trust) investments. Both asset types were tested this year. Through some basic principles, I have maintained my distribution since 2018. The main successful principle is overearning my distribution and reinvesting the surplus. This is the same principle for most workers, contributing a percentage of their paycheck into a retirement account.

In retirement, it's not my intention to be glued to a computer trading for every dollar I can make. In retirement, the most valuable asset I have is the quality of time for the remainder of years I have left. For this reason, the purpose of my portfolio is to generate income for my distribution along with Social Security to provide the same standard of living as when I was employed.

I know many of you reading this article have done much better with capital gains during this pandemic-year, but I’m not trying to compete with any index. My only concern is to overearn my income needs.

Introduction

The end of the 11-year bull market took place in March 2020, when the S&P 500 declined over 20% entering into bear market territory. It was a ride down unlike any I have seen recently where the Fear & Greed Index went to one, I captured that event. Today, this same Index is now sitting at Extreme Greed.

The S&P 500 has since recovered by setting new all-time highs while my portfolio of BDCs and mREITs remains in a recession; defined as 20% below their 52-week high; see Chart-1.

Today, value stocks are responding to positive news of vaccines being submitted to the FDA for emergency approval in November. Next year should be positive for small and medium-sized stocks as the pandemic recovery improves.

I’ll be using the 2020 year as a reset and a new baseline for future portfolio income growth. The 2020 year has ended the 11-year bull market and has begun a new market cycle. Past principles and strategies I have outlined in previous articles will be the same, but with reduced holdings. This year was a rebalance of my holdings in removing weak investments and adding shares to companies that can navigate these difficult times.

I have included Table-1 and Table-2 of my 20 stock holdings along with both capital and dividend income allocations. A total of 6 charts outline individual stock performance, allocations and finally portfolio total performance; note all charts are from the POT (Portfolio Online Tracker) software this author created.

Impact caused by the Fed in March

The Fed’s emergency cut to its overnight lending rate of 150 basis points caused margin calls to non-agency holdings. Needless to say, I transferred out of the non-agency stocks and added to my agency investments that are secured by the U.S. government.

The U.S. country was locked down since it was unknown how contagious the coronavirus pandemic was. In a matter of 12 days, the following two Fed cuts were drastic and unexpected by most experts. The drastic cut to rates created the massive margin calls to non-agency mREITs that began to liquidate their assets at bargain prices. Many eliminated their dividends.

On March 3rd, 2020, the Fed made an emergency cut to its overnight lending rate of 50 BPS (basis points), the largest reduction in over 10 years. This moved the overnight rate into a range of 1.00%-1.25%. "The coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity. The Committee is closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economic outlook and will use its tools and act as appropriate to support the economy."

On March 15th, 2020, the Federal Reserve issues FOMC statement, providing an additional reduction of 100 BPS bringing the federal fund rate to 0 to 0.25%. The reason is from the "effects of the coronavirus will weigh on economic activity in the near term and pose risks to the economic outlook”, in addition a new round of QE (Quantitative Easing).

The following from Scott Kennedy, a valued contributor to Seeking Alpha concerning mREITs, explains how the Fed’s actions upset this sector.

Scott Kennedy; October 6th, 2020, explanation of what happened to mREITs in the beginning of 2020 economic upheaval.

“During this timeframe, prior to the Federal (“Fed”) Reserve’s quick, decisive action to calm markets through both interest rate and monetary policy, repurchase (“repo”) agreement and hedging counterparties quickly (and incorrectly in my opinion) initiated margins calls on most sector peers which created a “snowball” effect on this specific market. In other words, there was a quick, sharp leverage/liquidity crisis across certain pockets of credit markets where certain assets/investments are used as collateral to underlying outstanding borrowings/debt. Most sector peers either voluntarily, or were forced, to deleverage and raise cash during this time period. Results varied greatly from peer-to-peer regarding the severity of each company’s investment portfolio reduction. NLY was one of the sector peers who actually came out of the COVID-19 pandemic panic not too much “worse for wear”. A couple agency, many hybrid, and some multipurpose mREIT peers could not make the same claim.” Scott goes on to say, “Since the probability of short-term rates remaining “lower for longer” would appear to greatly outweigh the 2018-2019 trend of rising short-term interest rates, mREIT peers who continue (or “rotate”) capital into agency MBS should experience improved/notable more attractive net interest margins. This began to play out during the second quarter of 2020 and I have projected margins continued to improve during the third quarter of 2020. The magnitude of borrowing cost decreases should “outweigh” continued elevated prepayments.”

My portfolio contains four agency mREITs that have begun to appreciate as Scott has suggested in his article. I have increased my shares this year, taking advantage of market price dislocations. They will continue to do well next year since the Fed monetary policy remains positive keeping rates low. This allowed the yield curve to steepen, improving the positive earnings outcome for agency mREITs, perhaps over the next few years.

As a recap to my investment strategy in retirement, focus on the income and let price tag along. I’ve been saying this for years and during the March bear market, I began to remove stressed investments (non-agency mREITs) and adding to investments that can survive the 2020 recession. I have decreased my total stock holdings from 38 to 20 to focus on the best income stocks for the pandemic recovery.

Current holdings table format

Table-1: YTD 2020 Type Symbol Yield %CapAlloc %IncAlloc BDC (ARCC) 9.5% 7.2% 7.2% BDC (HTGC) 9.5% 6.6% 6.6% BDC (ORCC) 9.0% 6.7% 6.4% BDC (CSWC) 9.5% 6.2% 6.2% BDC (TPVG) 10.8% 4.8% 5.5% BDC (MAIN) 7.6% 6.4% 5.1% BDC (TSLX) 7.9% 5.4% 4.5% BDC (NEWT) 11.2% 3.6% 4.3% BDC (GBDC) 8.2% 4.6% 4.0% BDC (GSBD) 9.8% 3.6% 3.7% 55.2% 53.6% Table-2: YTD 2020 Type Symbol Yield %CapAlloc %IncAlloc mREIT (NLY) 10.8% 5.9% 6.7% mREIT (AGNC) 9.2% 6.7% 6.5% mREIT (STWD) 10.3% 5.2% 5.6% mREIT-CEF (RCS) 9.0% 5.6% 5.3% mREIT (CHMI) 11.6% 3.7% 4.5% mREIT-CEF (PCI) 10.3% 4.0% 4.3% mREIT (BXMT) 9.1% 4.5% 4.3% mREIT (DX) 8.8% 4.1% 3.8% mREIT (LADR) 8.2% 3.2% 2.8% CEF (GOF) 11.9% 2.1% 2.7% 44.8% 46.4%

Individual Stock performance

Chart-1

As of November 25th, the S&P 500 is sitting at a 12% gain. Many of my holdings have declined greater than 20% in price this year. These stocks are considered small value stocks that will gain in price as the vaccines are distributed next year. Most are still undervalued and have the most to gain in the recovery.

Chart-2

As shown in the YTD dividend chart, most declines occurred on the mREIT side. My portfolio contains four low risk agency mREITs that are guaranteed by the U.S. government. AGNC and NLY are the large bellwether stocks that are both internally managed. DX was not as exposed as the others, but still reduced their dividends. CHMI is unique and the only one I’m not sure of, but is exposed to agency mortgages along with MSR (Mortgage Servicing Rights).

Three commercial mREITs are LADR, STWD, and BXMT with exposure to hotels and business office. They should also stabilize once the pandemic subsides and the economy turns around from lockdowns.

PCI’s portfolio contains half non-agency mREITs, and management has maintained their dividend. RCI portfolio contains half agency mREITs, but took the precaution to lower its dividend.

Individual Stock allocation

Chart-3

The above chart displays a snapshot of capital allocation distributed through the entire portfolio. The BDC concentration above 5% is TSLX, HTGC, CSWC, MAIN, ORCC, and ARCC. On the mREIT side is RCS, STWD, NLY, and AGNC.

YTD price change is negative 18%, and since the beginning of November, investors are bidding up price, making it difficult for me to add new income shares. Currently, I’m collecting the dividends and watching for price declines to add more shares.

Chart-4

This chart displays the individual dividend income levels from each high yield investment. During the last 8 months, different stocks declined in price, and I purchased more income shares, which is the reason for the variation in allocation.

The most important metric for a retirement portfolio is the distribution ratio; yearly dividends divided by yearly withdraw. This one metric determines the growth aspect of a high yield investment plan. Using my current holdings, pre-pandemic distribution ratio was 130%, and at the end of November 2020, it sits at 120%, an 8% decline. Moving forward, I can expect my income to increase as I reinvest the 20% surplus dividends and companies begin increasing their dividends.

Portfolio Performance YTD

Chart-5

It must be noted; five technology stocks account for almost 25% of the S&P 500, they are Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Facebook (FB). They have been the winners this year from the pandemic. This is why the S&P 500, YTD, is up 12%, technology was crucial during lockdowns.

Looking at the BDC group of stocks (red line) and the mREIT group of stocks (green line) generally tracked together, both were pretty flat from May to the end of October and a great time to accumulate income shares. Notice the sharp rise in both the BDC and mREIT price since November in which the next chart examines.

The interest rate spread (blue line) has stabilized and is now increased to 80 basis points that is providing a tailwind to the mREIT stocks. This is the reason I expect increasing earnings and dividends for the agency mREITs next year.

Chart-6

Value stocks, including the ones in my portfolio, are beginning to advance with the submission of vaccines to the FDA the first week of November. This is why my BDC group of stocks are up over 17%, and the mREIT group of stocks are up almost 13% surging past the S&P 500. They have been laggards since the March lows, and now, if a vaccine comes online, small and medium-size businesses, including hotels and travel, will begin to improve next year.

Future consideration

High-yield stocks have taken a hit in 2020, but have the most to gain moving forward. I expect some minor changes to individual investments caused by a slow recovery next year. Even after a vaccine is released and distributed to the most vulnerable, the rest of the country will see increased infection rates. There will be more bankruptcies and increased unemployment before the vaccine is fully deployed. Once we get through 2021 vaccine distribution, 2022 will be the year when the economy will crank up and employment improve.

Conclusion

Well, here it is folks, the longest bull market in history of 11 years has ended. The S&P 500 was down over 30% from its all-time high. An unknown virus has taken down the U.S. market along with the global economy. The coronavirus has transformed our lives to depend on technology to keep the economy running, setting the stage for a recovery once a vaccine is released in the population.

This year has been challenging for income investors. I have reduced my holdings to 20 stocks and concentrate my efforts to focus only on investments I believe will survive the pandemic. Some of them cut their dividends, and when conditions improve, I expect the dividends to increase. Management of each investment will be parament next year while the vaccine is distributed and economic conditions improve.

I have not changed my distribution level that began in 2018. Overearning cash flow income was the most important strategy this year. With the current yield on my portfolio of 9.5%, there is still time to reinvest surplus dividends to grow my cash flow. I will take advantage of price volatility that can happen while the vaccine is slowly distributed next year.

FYI, I have changed my username to better reflect my viewpoint toward an IRA retirement distribution, “High Yield Cash Flow”. The four words explain in full my thoughts of generating “High Yield” in the range of 8 to 10% along with my single focus generating “Cash Flow”.

