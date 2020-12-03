It's been a tough few months for the Silver Juniors Index (SILJ) as the ETF has been pummeled by nearly 30% on the back of a 25% plus drop in the price of silver (SLV). While some of the laggard continue to trade in negative territory for the year, Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) has actually done quite well for a junior producer, up over 70% year-to-date. However, while FY2021 is expected to be a much brighter year for the company with COVID-19 and a recent worker's strike in the rear-view mirror, Avino is still a high-cost producer with zero growth in either earnings per share [EPS] or production in years. Therefore, I see much better ways to play the sector elsewhere.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Avino released its Q3 results last month, and there was no production to speak of as the company's Mexican mine was shut down for the quarter. This was related to the news that the Mexican Mining Union blocked the entrance to the mine just after Avino was getting set to ramp-up operations following the government-mandated shutdowns related to COVID-19. While the strike has finally been resolved as of early October, this put a massive dent in quarterly silver-equivalent ounce [SEO] production and revenue after an already weak Q2. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

As noted above, Avino did not process any metals in the quarter, leading to zero production in Q3 2020. This was a sharp decrease from the 570,200~ SEOs produced in Q3 2019, and year-to-date SEO production is now down over 53% (842,200~ SEOs vs. 1.79~ million SEOs) on the back of the strike, which added insult to the injury from the COVID-19 related shutdowns in Q2. This has set the company up for a more than 50% decrease in annual SEO production as it's unlikely the company will be able to produce more than 300,000 SEOs in Q4 with time needed to vet all equipment before restarting activities and the necessary time to ramp-up to full capacity.

(Source: Author's Chart)

While this wouldn't be a huge issue if Avino had consistently grown metals production the past few years, as some silver miners have, it is an issue given that the company has seen zero growth in metals production for years. As shown in the chart above, Avino Silver produced 3.02 million SEOs in FY2015 and has been unable to beat that figure for five years now. In fact, annual SEO production will still be down roughly 10% from FY2015 levels, even if we assume a strong year with no disruptions and 2.7 million SEOs produced in FY2021. Therefore, while we can certainly discount FY2020 as it was a year of unprecedented headwinds (strike & COVID-19), we can't discount the fact that Avino is a high-cost silver producer with zero growth in a Tier-2 jurisdiction.

(Source: Author's Chart)

If we look at costs, there's not a ton to like from this angle either, with all-in sustaining costs per ounce averaging $20.29/oz on a trailing-twelve-month basis. Obviously, this is made to look much worse by the high-cost quarter in Q3 with metals sales down nearly 80%, but even if we use FY2019 costs which were above $16.00/oz, Avino is producing silver at a cost that's nearly 30% above the FY2019 industry average of $12.50/oz. This is not ideal as it means that Avino is much less insulated if we do see further weakness in silver due to slim margins. Some investors will argue that this is great news and that high-cost producers are the best names to own in a metals bull market. While this concept sounds great and is certainly logical as un-profitable companies suddenly turn profitable, the fact is that it doesn't really check out. In fact, the highest-cost producers tend to be the worst performers, as I pointed out in a recent article covering junior gold producers.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Unfortunately, if we move over to the company's financial metrics, there are no real redeeming qualities here. If we look at revenue and mine operating income above, the company has struggled to generate mine operating income each quarter and generated just $31.7 million in revenue in FY2019. This translates to the company trading at roughly 3x revenue, though FY2020 revenue should drop to $21.0-23.0 million depending on how Q4 looks from a production and sales standpoint. This leaves Avino trading at 4x FY2020 revenue with a market cap of $91 million at $1.01.

However, suppose we assume an average silver price of $24.00/oz for FY2021 and a conservative estimate of over 2.4 million SEOs produced. In that case, it's certainly possible that the company could generate $50 million in revenue, which would represent a new multi-year high for revenue. Having said that, there are producers out there like Northern Vertex (OTCPK:NHVCF) trading at 1.1x forward revenue. Hence, while Avino is cheap if it can generate $50 million in revenue for FY2021, there is still better value out there in safer jurisdictions. Let's take a look at Avino's earnings trend:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As shown above, Avino hasn't seen any growth in annual EPS in the past decade, with the company actually on track to post net losses per share for the second year in a row. This is based on forecasts of net losses per share of $0.09 in FY2020. This makes Avino one of the only silver names posting net losses per share in FY2020, a year when the silver price is up over 30% year-to-date. Obviously, unfortunate circumstances put a huge dent in profitability, but there's no guarantee that we don't have similar issues in the future.

(Source: Mining.com)

Mexico is known for having issues with worker strikes, as we recently saw with Equinox (OTC:EQX), and we've seen in the past with Torex Gold (OTCPK:TORXF). Therefore, while the trend in annual EPS is expected to improve, I would suggest that earnings stability is lower for Tier-2 producers with only a single asset and slim margins, as there are many factors that can affect earnings in any given year (weak silver prices, strikes, operational issues). This means that there are few redeeming qualities about Avino that would make this a top pick vs. a diversified producer or royalty name in the silver sector that offers yield, liquidity, and strong upside in a bull market for silver.

So, what's the good news?

Avino's only real redeeming quality is that it's valued very reasonably on a market cap per ounce basis as the company has over 45 million SEOs as of its most recent resource & reserve report. This leaves the company trading at a valuation of barely $2.00 per silver-equivalent ounce, which is a decent value proposition for investors. However, the company has long had a large resource at Avino, and the market hasn't seemed to care. In fact, the much better bet has been diversified royalty company Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), which also benefits from higher silver prices but has 70% plus margins and a much better business model. As shown in the chart below, this is the safer way to play the sector if one wants leverage on the silver price, trading liquidity, and a company that doesn't rely on a single mine and country to generate its earnings.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Some investors might be warming up to Avino after the recent strike, and it's certainly possible that the company could put together a 2.5 million-ounce year for SEO production in FY2021. However, I generally don't care for junior producers unless they're in Tier-1 jurisdictions because there is already enough to worry about with only a single asset and many things that could derail production. The added risk of being in a Tier-2 jurisdiction and not being very insulated from lower metals prices due to slim margins makes Avino a tough bet in an already volatile sector. Therefore, while a rising silver price would certainly lift all boats, I think there are much safer ways to play the sector and still capture upside.

