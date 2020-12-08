2 Industrial REITs To Avoid And 1 Strong Buy

We review three of them, out of which two should be avoided, and one is worth buying.

However, this does not mean that all industrial REITs are worth buying.

Industrial REITs are doing great even despite the COVID-19 crisis.

A lot of investors fear REITs because of malls and office buildings.

They fear that Amazon (AMZN) will kill malls and that Zoom (ZM) and Slack (WORK) will do the same to office buildings.

But what these investors ignore is that only a small fraction of REITs invest in malls or offices. The great majority of them invest in more defensive properties such as:

Warehouses

Distribution centers

Apartment communities

Manufactured housing

Net lease properties

Data centers

Cell towers

Farmland

Timberland

Etc.

Today, most REITs get a bad rep because of a few struggling property sectors, but in reality, many of these sectors are booming.

And the best example is industrial real estate:

source

source

source

Industrial properties already were in high demand before the crisis because they generate resilient income, suffer little capex, and enjoy rapid rent growth.

Then came the pandemic, which accelerated two trends that greatly benefit industrial property owners:

(1) The rise of e-commerce: The economic shutdown forced a lot of retail shops to close down and it greatly benefited e-commerce companies. As an example, Amazon has hired an additional >100,000workers in 2020, and not surprisingly, its demand for warehouse space is growing rapidly.

(2) The return of on-shoring: The pandemic has caused a lot of companies to reevaluate their global supply chains and onshoring is back on the rise. As more companies bring back portions or all of their supply chains to the US, this will inevitably increase the demand for industrial space.

As a result, rents are rising rapidly, and even despite a lot of new constructions, the industrial property sector remains undersupplied.

Investing in industrial REITs is a great way to gain indirect exposure to the growth of e-commerce, all while earning significant dividend income. Many see it as investing in:

"Amazon with a dividend."

That sure sounds very attractive when put this way:

source

But not all industrial REITs are worth buying.

Some are overpriced.

Others are poorly managed.

And a few are overleveraged.

At High Yield Landlord, we are very selective and only invest in REITs with shareholder-friendly management team, conservative balance sheets, and discounted valuations. Our screening process leads us to invest in only one out of 10 analyzed opportunities on average:

In today's article, we review three industrial REITs, and explain why we would avoid two of them. Finally, we outline our Top Pick, which we give a Strong Buy rating.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT): Avoid

On paper, ILPT has all the characteristics of an attractive investment opportunity:

It owns an industrial portfolio that is focused on e-commerce.

It has nine-year long leases with strong tenants.

It has a good balance sheet and a lot of liquidity for growth.

It has one of the lowest valuations in the industrial REIT sector at 11x FFO.

And also one of the highest dividend yields at 6%.

source

Where's the catch, then?

Its management.

ILPT is one of the many REITs that are externally managed by RMR (RMR). Others include Service Property Trust (SVC), Office Properties Income Trust (OPI), and Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC).

All of them have severely underperformed REIT market averages (VNQ):

Data by YCharts

Industrial REITs have significantly outperformed REIT market averages in the past years, but even then, ILPT has underperformed.

The issue here is the external management agreements, which leads to higher management costs and significant conflicts of interest.

The more assets they manage, the more fees they earn, and as a result, they are often incentives to grow at all cost, even if it comes at the dilution of common equity holders.

Today, ILPS appears cheap relative to its close peers, and the same applies also to all the other RMR-managed REITs. But this has been true for years, and yet, they keep underperforming.

As long as the management issues remain, we prefer to stay away from these vehicles.

Prologis (PLD): Avoid

Unlike ILPT, PLD is very well managed. It's the largest industrial REIT with a $75 billion market cap, and everything about it spells "blue-chip":

It has one of the highest-quality portfolios in its peer group.

It has achieved sector-leading cash flow growth in the past.

It has also grown its dividend at the fastest rate.

It has a fortress balance sheet with $13 billion of liquidity.

And a large pipeline of potential investment opportunities.

source

Why not then invest in PLD?

Its valuation.

Unfortunately, everyone knows about these qualities, and as a result, PLD has become richly valued at 26x FFO.

To be clear, PLD deserves to trade at a high valuation multiple, and it will likely continue to deliver similar returns as the broader REIT market, but we just don't think that it is the best pick for industrial real estate anymore.

Its massive size will eventually hurt its growth, and its high valuation will dilute future returns. With a 2% dividend yield, investors are heavily reliant on growth, and that's something that we are uncomfortable with, especially given that we are going through a severe recession.

Buying it in March was a great decision, but today, we only give it a Hold rating.

STAG Industrial (STAG): Strong Buy

STAG is one of the few industrial REITs that checks all the boxes of our selection process. It has a great portfolio, a unique strategy, a conservative balance sheet, and a track record of market outperformance. Even then, it trades today at a deep discount to fair value and provides a high yield relative to peers.

Today, you can buy shares of STAG at ~16x FFO compared to ~30x FFO for its peers, and they pay a ~5% dividend yield compared to ~2-3% for its peers:

STAG is so deeply discounted because the market fears that its focus on Class B properties in secondary markets will lead to much greater pain in today's recession.

But STAG is proving everyone wrong. Rents are slightly rising, and FFO per share is up by 3% so far in 2020.

Moreover, the COVID-19 crisis has caused a flight to the suburbs, which is precisely where STAG’s properties are located.

It also has caused a flight away from high-tax coastal markets, and the return on-shoring could lead to less demand for industrial space in port cities. This is where most of its peers are heavily invested.

In this context, the deep discount does not make sense anymore.

STAG has all the qualities of a blue-chip, it is now cycle-tested, and its unique strategy has even outperformed Prologis (PLD) - which is commonly seen as the gold standard of industrial REITs:

We thought that the discount was justified before the crisis because we had no way of knowing how its unique strategy would perform in a recession. But now that we have learned more about its recession resilience, the valuation spread has become excessive.

If STAG’s FFO multiple expanded to 25x, it would still trade at a discount to peers, but it would result in 65% upside from the current share price.

While you wait, you earn a 5% dividend yield that's easily covered, growing, and paid on a monthly basis. We give it a Strong Buy rating.

Closing Note: You Have To Be Selective

Industrial REITs have massively outperformed the S&P 500 over the past decade, but this does not mean that all industrial REITs are worth buying.

Opposite of that, we screen out most of them because of management issues, overleveraged balance sheets, or simply too-high valuations.

Especially after the recent rally, you need to become more selective with your REIT investments. Some REITs jumped too high too fast, while others have remained at near their lowest valuations in a decade.

We are now in the process of selling a few holdings to reinvest in others that are opportunistic. We are consolidating our capital towards our best picks like STAG in order to maximize returns in the recovery.

Members of High Yield Landlord receive regular “TRADE ALERTS” and “MARKET UPDATES” in real-time as soon as we buy or sell anything. We are the largest community of real estate investors on Seeking Alpha with over 2,000 members on board, and for a limited time, you can join us for a 2-week free trial! We spend over $50,000 per year researching the market for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost. With the free trial, you have all to gain, and nothing to lose!

Disclosure: I am/we are long STAG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.