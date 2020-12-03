What is JFrog and why should readers care?

JFrog (FROG) is one of this year's crop of hyper-growth IPOs. Its share price performance hasn't been that of the shooting stars of the like of nCino (NCNO) or Snowflake (SNOW) nor is one of the busted IPOs that have most recently gone public. It recently reported its first quarter as a public company, which was a beat and raise; the shares fell around 10% and have remained around that level. Presumably, investors were looking for more - although given the uncertainties of the environment during the quarter and what the JFrog solution actually does, I thought the results were quite reasonable and suggested strong potential for the business.

On Monday, November 23rd, the company announced that 25% of the locked-up shares had been released because the share price and other conditions had been satisfied. The reaction was noticeable, although muted with the shares trading below $60. Subsequently, the shares appreciated smartly as the anti-tech rotation was reversed and investors piled back into high-growth names.

Today some IT shares have fallen victim to what some observers maintain was a disappointing result posted by Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM). While I understand the concerns relative to Zoom's results, what they have to do with developing concerns regarding other IT names is pretty silly and farfetched. As it happens, the malaise about some IT names is not particularly noticeable in FROG's trading the 1st day of December - nor should it be - the demand for DevOps tools has little to do with the demand for video conferencing services - but then the demand for video conferencing services provided to the enterprise probably has little correlation with the demand for data analytic tools or non-SQL databases. The evolution of algorithmic trading has produced some strange and illogical share price movements.

Obviously, in writing these articles, the point is to supply readers with a recommendation. I confess that I have wrestled with this one more than most. JFrog shares certainly are highly valued in terms of EV/S. Investors and this writer have to believe that the current 40% growth rate has been depressed by the impacts of the economy on demand for the solution. I would be surprised if that weren't the case. It is my belief that FROG has developed some unique technology that will drive success in what is a hot category. The JFrog S-1 had two measures for TAM. One of those from IDC is for a space of $18 billion; the other estimate compiled by the company and based on average spend/size comes to $22 billion. Regardless of which number seems most accurate, the conclusion I draw is that the space is more than large enough to support multiple competitors and a high growth rate for a leader such as JFrog.

JFrog has essentially created a category called "liquid software" and indeed it founders have written that book... literally. The company's Artifactory is the heart of JFrog's offering and is probably the leading artifact repository on offer at this point. I will flesh out some definitions below, but it appears to me that JFrog has the right technology at the right time in the right space.

My 12-month forward revenue expectation is for $198 million - the consensus revenue estimate carried by 1st Call is for revenues of $195 million, which is a growth expectation of 31%. It is not really possible to recommend the shares, and forecast 31% revenue growth. My 3-year CAGR implies some significant growth snap-back when the current economic conditions abate. In any event, my calculation of EV/S is around 33X and that is approximately 23% above average for the company's 40% growth cohort. Its valuation is just a bit above current valuations for ZS and DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU). On the other hand, this is and has been a profitable company - its current free cash flow margin of around 13% is noticeably above the average FCF margin for its growth rate.

I use a variety of quantitative tools to establish valuations for the different names on which I write. But sometimes I find it imperative to go beyond just a mechanical process in selecting stocks to recommend. After considering the matter, and despite the high EV/S ratio, I believe that JFrog shares can readily be recommended as part of a high-growth portfolio of enterprise software names. While I cannot find specific support for a higher growth rate than I have projected, that is always a potential for a category leader with disruptive technology. And I think a leader in a space can build a highly profitable business model, capitalizing on first mover advantage. And thus I recommend the shares of JFrog for investors with an appetite for hyper-growth with some element of risk. I would suggest in light of the recent 15% share price appreciation that investors scale into this name and do not buy a full position immediately but start small, and look for sharp down days to build a position

JFrog - a bit of background

No doubt, JFrog is an unusual name for a business. A frog can be a hermaphrodite - but that has nothing to do with the name of this company. So far as I am concerned, frogs are ugly and slimy, and for their size are terrifying carnivores and are anything but cute... but one genesis for the name apparently relates to a French fairy tale about a boy who created a "Gardien de Grenouille" named for the frog collection of the young boy. On the other hand, an alternative tale is that J is for Java which was the original repository type employed by the solution and frogs... well they are supposed to be fun. As an omnivore, and a lover of French food, I have tried frog's legs a couple of times... there are other kinds of food oddities that taste better - at least so far as I am concerned. About the fondest I come to frogs is the New York restaurant, Le Grenouille, which does offer the dish in butter and garlic. But at least Le Grenouille offers diners a luxury environment redolent of a garden of days gone by and if one can pay the tab, there are many other choices besides frog's legs. Of course, the frog analogy has little to do with JFrog - other than its assertion about software eating the world.

Many readers will be familiar with the expression that software is eating the world. The expression is probably a bit grandiose for the taste of this writer... but there are still a few grains of truth to be considered. One of them is that developers are becoming an increasingly important community in terms of software buyers. And another is that software development is becoming increasingly important for almost all enterprises and further that developers are looking for ways to improve the efficiency and timeliness of the software development process. As most readers are aware, DevOps is a paradigm as opposed to a specific product or solution. The paradigm is based on both the development of software and its use by IT operations. Here is a formal definition: DevOps.

JFrog is a leading DevOps vendor within the host of vendors trying to succeed within the DevOps paradigm. In particular, it facilitates what is known as "liquid" software development. The foundation of what JFrog offers is called the Artifactory. The Artifactory is the first and perhaps leading artifact management repository.

What does that all mean, and why might it be important to investors? Many readers will know that typically software is released in versions and often versions are not truly backward compatible and users are concerned that the software they run has to be based the latest release. The Internet of Things, particularly, has amplified the need for a process of continuous software updates; within an IoT deployed by an enterprise there may be billions of devices that are connected to the internet and updating software can only be done through automatic processes without human intervention or concern with a version number. The concept of liquid software is to automate the release process of software and eliminate numbered versions within a standard and trusted security paradigm. The entire process is automated and the technology authenticates and validates the software as it is released and flows through the pipes on a continuous basis. As mentioned, the founders of this company have literally written the book on Liquid Software and for those interested, here is a link to obtain their book: Liquid Software Book - Trusted Continuous Updates in the DevOps World. I confess that the book is not one intended for a general audience of investors and I have barely grazed through it in preparing this article.

In order to implement liquid software development, the company founders who remain as the company's senior executives developed a platform called the Artifactory. The Artifactory is a platform that manages an artifact repository. A software artifact is not something you might find in an archeological dig. The precise definition of a software artifact is "anything that is created so a piece of software can be developed. Potential artifacts include things such as data models, diagram, setup scripts and so forth." It is a very long list and I do not pretend to know all of the potential software artifacts.

Here is a link that provides some detail about the attributes and features of an artifact repository: Best Software Repository and Artifacts Management Tools - CI/CD Tools Universe.

As might be imagined, there are many artifact repositories these days. That is not where JFrog's differentiation lies. Simply put, the differentiation involves using an artifact repository to implement a liquid software paradigm. For this company, its unique selling principle is to be able to develop and enhance software without software versions and with software updated seamlessly and securely without the hassle of update processes and downtime. The company calls this a continuous software release management (CSRM) and that is what the business is all about.

There are multiple other concepts involved in JFrog's differentiation. The company offers what is called universal package management because users deploy many different package types. The company advertises that it is "the Switzerland of the DevOps space" offering more choices that integrate with ecosystems used by almost developers.

I am not going to go through the commercial that JFrog presented during their latest conference call related to Artifactory. It supposedly is the leading repository available with a universal tool that supports multiple technology types. An animated view of the functionality of the JFrog Artifactory is linked here: Artifactory - Universal Artifact Management.

The company offers multiple products in order to provide users an end to end platform. Other than Artifactory, the company offers several other significant SKU's which include XRAY, Distribution, Edge, Insight, Pipelines, Mission Control and Access. Most of these do what their names suggest. XRAY, which is perhaps the second most significant offering on the platform, is designed to provide developers with continuous security and universal artifact analysis. Because so much of code used in development these days comes from open source, the code created for an application is exposed to security risk, and XRAY is how JFrog deals with that problem. This link is far more descriptive than my poor prose - and it is animated as well: JFrog Xray - Universal Component Analysis & Container Security Scanning

It has been typical for users to start with the Artifactory product and one or two additional products, and then add products based on the success they achieve with their initial deployment. At this point, 87% of the revenue comes from users who have multiple products and 19% of users have bought an enterprise license allowing them complete access to all of JFrog offerings. While JFrog has no real customer concentration, it already has 9 users with ARR values of greater than $1 million which impressive for a company with a current revenue run rate of $160 million.

Last quarter despite the uncertain environment of the economy, JFrog grew its significant customer count by about 10% sequentially. The company said that demand had dipped at the start of the pandemic with longer times to convert pipeline. Since that point, demand growth has improved. The company has created a new free cloud tier in order to further extend its sales motion to more of the developer community. The expectation is that this will lead to a higher level of conversions in future quarters.

Overall, FROG derives its revenues from subscriptions, although it reports some small component of its revenues as license. Last quarter, license was reported at 8% of total revenues down from 10% in the year-earlier period. Perhaps a more important distinction is the revenue split between self-managed and Cloud. On-prem revenues are still about 80% of the total, and they grew 32% last quarter. Cloud revenues are the balance and grew by 74%. It would be reasonable to anticipate faster growth of cloud revenues than on-prem.

The cloud customers pay partially based on consumption metrics. Consumption growth probably has seen some impacts from the economics of the virus but that wasn't called out this last quarter. The company has already achieved non-GAAP profitability and positive free cash flow which accounts, in part, for its healthy valuation. Its business model, with revenues coming from usage as well as from a count of servers, is likely to grow more profitable over time.

Frog's Moat - Is it high enough and of sufficient longevity to support the investment case?

In evaluating an investment in a company such as this, the single question most investors will have relates to the competitive moat. There are many companies in the DevOps space - more than I can possibly review. Many of them are far larger than JFrog.

One thing to note is that JFrog spends about 25% of its revenues on research and development and that spend is very focused. The company has its platform and several apps designed to work across that platform, and that has allowed it to create an overall DevOps solution that appears to be substantially unique at this time.

Looking at some specifics, JFrog supports more than 20 different "package types." (For those unfamiliar with the term, and that includes this author, here is a link that describes what a package means to a software developer: What is a Software Package - Inedo.) One key to Frog's differentiation is that developers can use more than 20 types of packages and it is this choice that has proven to be a substantial competitive advantage for the company.

XRAY has become a key part of the offering. It offers developers an automated and secure process within which they can develop. Whether or not XRAY is unique is not the issue - for DevOps buyers, the issue is that XRAY is integrated across the JFrog platform, and in particular Artifactory, and that makes it a unique tool.

I do not want to pretend that I am going to provide readers with a comprehensive analysis of why, for example the Artifactory has become such a widely accepted solution. And those readers actively involved in the software development process will readily recognize the many gaps in my knowledge. For example, for the last decade or so, there has been an open source project called Jenkins which has become widely adopted as a tool to facilitate a process of "continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD)" That sounds a bit like what FROG does, but there are substantial differences that I really barely understand such as "concurrent pipelines."

FROG offers something called binary management. Here is a definition of that, albeit one composed by the JFrog team: " Why should DevOps use a Binary Repository Manager?" JFrog was a pioneer in the development of creating a binary repository manager. One of the attributes of Artifactory is that it was built to be a binary repository manager. This is part of its differentiation and binary management is a concept that is becoming mainstream. Rather than bore readers with a list of capabilities that Artifactory offers, suffice it to say, that from my reading, JFrog appears to be on the right side of many of the hot trends in the DevOps space, and it is run by a team whose antecedents and resumes suggest that this will continue to be the case for the foreseeable future.

For readers trying to make a decision on acquiring the shares for their portfolios, my belief is that the company has created a wide and deep competitive moat and I believe that the management of this company is likely to ensure that the technologies offered by the company will be those that developers find the most useful in automating and standardizing the completion of their projects. I think the primary issue is one of valuation and perhaps TAM and not that of moat. I do not expect to see the technology offered by Frog overtaken any time in the foreseeable future.

The JFrog business model and some comments regarding the last quarter

JFrog presented the results of its first quarter as a public company about one month ago. The results surpassed prior expectations as previously mentioned. The beats were modest and perhaps not of the magnitude that some investors might have anticipated. Overall, revenues were about 3% greater than prior expectations. The company provided a forecast that was also 3% above prior expectations. The company's non-GAAP earnings were noticeably above the prior consensus and the company is forecasting decent EPS numbers for the current quarter, again above prior consensus expectations.

The company's free cash flow was at record levels in the quarter, partially because the quarter enjoyed a substantial increase in the additions to the deferred revenue balance. The company has been generating cash for the past 5 years, although its free cash flow margin, while above average for its growth cohort, is certainly not at the levels of some other highly profitable IT vendors.

The company recognized a substantial level of share-based comp. this past quarter. That is typical for a company going public; essentially the option shares from prior periods vest in the quarter in which a company goes public. Most of those shares for FROG were recognized in general and administrative expense. On a GAAP basis, and excluding the extra stock-based comp recognized in the general and administrative bucket, operating expense was up by just 17% year on year. That relatively modest growth in opex reflects a certain level of expense management that the company exercised as a precautionary measure based on concerns about the economy and shutdowns/lockdowns and other risks that are hard to triangulate at this point. On the other hand, the company has spent significantly to create a free tier for its offering and that expense is carried in the research and development bucket.

The company reported gross margins of about 82% last quarter essentially unchanged from the year-earlier period. Part of the company's strategy is to sell its users multi-product solution sets and it has an offering in which users can use all of the company's available functionality. Last quarter, that offering was responsible for 19% of revenues, about double the year-earlier level and up by 200 bps sequentially. Inherently, sales of product to installed users have higher percentage margins and bundles of the kind FROG is offering are the most profitable way for a software company of offer its solutions. Even more to the point, renewal revenues have gross margins well into the 90% range, and a high DBE ratio is strongly correlated with very high renewal rates. Last quarter, the company had a DBE ratio of 136%, despite some headwinds from the economy in the prior quarter. The company is forecasting that its DBE ratio will hold above 130%. That obviously is one reason why I have chosen to project a CAGR for the next 3 years at 40%. But further, that level of DBE is going to create a strong tailwind for margins and cash flow.

The company is essentially forecasting a 10%+ sequential increase in operating expense while only forecasting a 5.7% increase in sequential revenues. I would be very surprised if things actually turned out that way - and I would be surprised as well if anyone who holds the shares really doesn't anticipate stronger growth and a decent level of free cash flow margin.

Last quarter, the company had a sales and marketing expense ratio of 34%, down from 36% in the prior year. The company had some benefits from the cancellation of in-person sales and marketing functions. That said, even at current levels of revenue, the company has a more efficient go to market model than many of its peers. About half of its expense in the sales and marketing category is a function of community related functions, which leverages the company's focus on developers and which encourages an interchange of ideas amongst users. It is this go-to-market strategy that is likely to be a significant component for FROG in terms of creating a more profitable business model. While it is difficult to quantify the advantage this kind of marketing creates for JFrog, and more difficult still to determine whether creating a substantial end-user sales infrastructure would be necessary or efficient, I foresee JFrog, because of its successful focus on developers, and its technology advantages being able to create a long-term margin advantage that will most likely be reinvested in research and development and which can help to fund required cash to make tuck-in acquisitions. I believe that the company's business model, based as it is on sales through its community, and with a high DBE is one of the more significant reasons to make a commitment to the shares.

Valuation/Wrapping-Up

JFrog doesn't have a discount valuation - and I suspect it will not have one in the foreseeable future. Many readers will dismiss the evaluation in this article because of the current EV/S ratio. I am not going to try to write a treatise as to why high growth names are expensive and have become more so. The fact is that at some level or other the tried phrase about software eating the world has become true. Most enterprises will need to continue to expand their software portfolios as they attempt to accomplish a digital transformation. JFrog's solutions are one component of that kind of paradigm.

I have provided investment advice for a longer time than I want to admit. There is, in my opinion, no such thing as a "right" valuation. Many times I see contributors on SA write a negative thesis about a particular company based on declining growth rates, in part as a function of company guidance. I imagine that there will be similar cavils about recommending shares with a 33X EV/S ratio. Such ratios were unheard of when I started doing this. But then too, there were no companies with exceptional growth rates that could persist for some years and which had substantial competitive moats. The emergence of software and digital transformation as a key strategy for almost all enterprises, even including government entities is and will continue to be a factor that has turned traditional valuation measures on their head.

I have tried to make the case that in some ways, this is an exceptional company. Its founders and leaders literally wrote the book on what is called liquid software. And I have tried to explain, that based on what I have come to understand, that liquid software really is one of the next big things. I have further tried to express the viewpoint, that dominating a category such as liquid software, has created the foundation for a highly efficient go-to-market motion that has already led to positive free cash flow margins. While there are a huge number of aspirants in the DevOps space, the DevOps space is itself huge, and it would be my contention that owning shares in a business that seemingly has a significant lead in liquid software and binary management will produce excellent returns for long-term shareholders. Yes, traditional valuation metrics do not support a purchase recommendation. And as is the case for all smaller companies competing in an immense space with larger competitors, issues of sales execution and technology choices are significant risks that really cannot be appropriately quantified. But I like the track record, I like the technology and I like the opportunity. That is usually the best way to generate positive alpha for long-term investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FROG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.