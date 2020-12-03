For all the action in the space is with new producers - and they harm extant producers.

Or, perhaps, this ETF isn't the right way to try to ride this breakout in rare earths and strategic metals.

Rare earths

Rare earths and strategic materials - lithium as an example - are indeed in something of a boom. This is all to do with the well known move to electric vehicles and batteries supporting grid systems and so on. Plus those magnet requirements for windmills and all of that.

I don't doubt the increase in use of these materials. However, I am entirely unconvinced that it's the extant producers which are going to benefit. I do have a record on this, warning a decade back that China's restrictions on rare earths exports were going to lower, in the medium term, rare earths prices. That is also what happened. As Andrew Hecht points out here, rare earths have been falling in price since 2011.

Why? Because the perceived shortage led to a significant increase in supply. That increase in supply being larger than the increase in demand. Thus prices fell.

VanEck Vectors Rare Earth ETF (REMX)

(VanEck rare earths ETF stock price from Seeking Alpha)

Clearly there's something useful in having owned this ETF. However, there hasn't been a commensurate rise in the specific metals, at least not as yet. There hasn't, thus, been a rise in the profits being made by the companies in the ETF either, as a result.

So, we can at first say that the ETF is divorced from the underlying market for the metals being tracked. And that's fine, as long as we understand what something is we can trade in it. We must understand what it is but as long as we do.

So, what's really being tracked here is the stock price of a selection of rare earth and strategic minerals producers. Which is fine, again, just fine.

(Vaneck rare earths ETF major holdings, from VanEck)

Just for the avoidance of doubt I have no problem with the recent rise here and I can see it possibly going higher.

My point though is that the excitement in this space is going to bypass - probably undermine - such an ETF.

Why?

I've explained part of the problem when looking at Lynas (OTCPK:OTCPK:LYSCF) (OTCPK:OTCPK:LYSDY) . Also when looking at rare earths more generally. There's so much interest in having new supplies of rare earths that I expect supply to significantly outstrip demand. Yes, even this much greater demand from the energy revolution.

That is, after all, what happened last time around and while history doesn't repeat it does rhyme. It's also what tends to happen with resource markets. We all find a new use for something, many new providers enter the market and we end up with a glut over even that increased demand.

So, I'm bearish over the long term on equities in this space anyway.

But the ETF

Using an ETF here compounds, to my mind, the problem. Because, as with the construction of this one as we can see, it's heavy on extant producers of these materials. So, we've a basket of people who are going to be facing the competition from those new market entrants.

We also have no holdings, through the ETF at least, in those breakout companies from the new stock of market entrants. We can imagine that one or more of the people trying new methods of extraction (I like Standard Lithium (OTCQX:OTCQX:STLHF) for example) will succeed. But our having a basket of current market producers means that, by definition, we miss those new entrants. But, of course, we get all the effect of those new entrants upon extant producers.

So, it's difficult

This idea of using a basket of current companies to ride the new wave thus has its problems. What we do gain exposure to is the excitement in the market about this increase in demand. As the stock price shows already. Hey, great, more rare earths demand, the ETF will rise. But what we don't gain is exposure to those of the new companies which are going to succeed. And we do have exposure to those of the old companies which will be harmed by the surge of new production.

The use of such an ETF

What this means is that such an ETF isn't a vehicle to ride the new winners of the marketplace to glory. Largely because those new winners aren't in the basket - sorry, those that might potentially be the new winners. What we have got is exposure to the general market sentiment about the sector as a whole in this short to medium term.

If people get more excited about rare earths then the ETF will rise. Until - possibly, obviously - a new and large scale producer comes online. That new producer will compete with those here in the ETF, to the detriment of the ETF price.

Knowing what we trade

Therefore this ETF isn't the place to be trying to pick winners out of this market sector. Instead it's a way of trading sentiment about the sector. To a large extent that's what an ETF, like any other collective investment vehicle, is about anyway so this shouldn't be a total surprise. But we do always need to know exactly what it is that we're trading so that we know how to do so.

My view

This ETF will do well while we're all - or the rest of the market is - excited by the rising requirements for rare earths and lithium. What it's not going to do is be able to expose us to the winners of the race to be the successful new suppliers of those metals to the market. As long as we grasp that we'll be fine.

The investor view

Trade this on the basis of market sentiment, not on any underlying reality or analysis of individual stocks. While the EV frenzy is going on then I'd expect it to do well. As soon as the new producers start to come online then I expect it to wilt and wilt badly.

This is a tracker of market sentiment, not of rare earths and strategic minerals miners. Or, at least, that's how it should be traded.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.