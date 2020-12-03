The company has taken a bit longer to gain traction in its market than originally expected but seems to be executing better recently.

Today, we revisit a small tech concern for the first time in a year. Its shares sell for just north of two bucks apiece.

Today, we circle back on Resonant (RESN). This small tech company has struggled to gain traction in establishing itself in its niche. Resonant recently posted quarterly results that should give some encouragement to its long-term shareholder. We revisit the company and stock and update our investment thesis on this small-cap concern in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Resonant Inc. is a designer of filters for radio frequency [RF)] front-ends [FEs] for the mobile device industry and based in California. These designs are licensed to filter manufacturers, RFFE module manufacturers, RF active and passive component suppliers, and mobile handset OEMs. The company is a play on the migration from 4G networks to 5G which will continue to take place over many years and should serve as a long-term tailwind to the company's fortunes.

Source: Company Presentation

The company went public in 2014 at $6 per share. The stock is deep in 'Busted IPO' territory at current trading levels. The shares currently trade just above $2.00 a share and sport a market capitalization of approximately $120 million.

Source: Company Presentation

3rd Quarter Highlights

Source: Company Presentation

The company posted quarterly results on November 10th. The company posted a loss of 11 cents a share, two pennies a share above expectations. Revenue in the third quarter of 2020 increased to $1.4 million. This compares to $79,000 in the same quarter a year-ago. Revenues were up better than 130% sequentially from the second quarter.

Over 4.1 million units utilizing the company's technology were shipped in the third quarter of 2020. This is an increase of 163% from the 1.55 million units shipped in the same year-ago quarter. Leadership also noted this key milestone on its quarterly press release:

Achieved the second 5G Mobile XBAR® RF filter milestone with the world’s largest RF filter manufacturer, which confirmed target performance, packaging and initial reliability, approving the move to the next phase of the Agreement, which focuses on building a commercial platform & high-volume manufacturing ."

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet

Up until its quarterly results, Resonant had had no analyst commentary in the second half of 2020. Since the quarterly report came out, H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Resonant with a $4 price target on November 11th. That same day, Needham assigned a new Buy rating with a slightly lower price target of $3.50 a share. The company burned through just under $4 million of net cash in the third quarter and finished the quarter with approximately $20 million in cash on the balance sheet.

Verdict

Source: Company Presentation

It has been somewhat of a slog in 2020 gaining traction in establishing itself in a new market. That said, Resonant does seem to be making some progress and 2021 could very well turn out to be an inflection year for the company. I still consider RESN a speculative small-cap concern that I am maintaining a small stake in for now. I do find the company's latest results encouraging but I am not adding to those holdings for now. If the company continues to make progress in 2021, I will probably add to that core position. Resonant outlined some key items they are looking to action in the coming year, so it should be relatively easy to track the company's progress in 2021. I would also expect the company to do some sort of capital raise in the coming year, hopefully, at higher share prices.

Source: Company Presentation

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum.

Author's note: I present and update my best small-cap Busted IPO stock ideas only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Busted IPO Forum. Our model portfolio has crushed the overall return from the Russell 2000 since its launch in the summer of 2017. To join the Busted IPO Forum community, just click on the logo below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RESN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.