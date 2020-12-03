But - when all looks lost - all may not be lost. We consider the Hype Cycle view of the stock below.

We think the stock can fall further near term. We remain at Neutral for now and hold no position in the stock.

Disclaimer: This note is intended for US recipients only and in particular is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.

Entering The Trough Of Disillusionment

If you've worked in or around technology stocks for awhile, you'll be familiar with the 'Hype Cycle' and 'Adoption Lifecycle' models of market development. Here's the two, handily plotted together by someone with better graphical skills than ourselves.

Source: https://setandbma.wordpress.com/2012/05/28/technology-adoption-shift/

These curves are used to explain how new technology platforms, or new products, are marketed to and then used by customers.

But you can also use them as graphical aids to what happens when a company goes through a restructuring of any kind. And make no mistake, Splunk (SPLK) is restructuring. Now, in software, one does not use the R- word for fear of sounding like, you know, a regular company that has hard assets and unions and retirement obligations and scary-sounding things like that. No, one uses the term transition. Right now, there's a whole host of software companies restructuring ... sorry, transitioning, because they were born in a time when you installed big monolithic applications in the basement at MegaCorp 123 Inc, and you only used the Internet to play LineRider at 3am in the office whilst you were waiting for your tape backup to complete for the weekend, after which you could put the tapes in the hopefully fireproof safe and go home. (Yes, younger readers, this is what used to happen). So these companies are transitioning from no-longer-successful to, they hope, successful. Or, in the lingo, transitioning to the cloud.

If this was just a matter of putting that hoary old product online, that would be bad enough. That's not easy. Database structures, security models, network traffic models, everything is different in an application designed to run on a specific server connected to a switched, lane-controlled, gigabit+ enterprise network vs. one designed to run in a datacenter on something that only logically resembles a computer, not physically, and which is connected to a chaotic, unreliable, barely-keeping-it-together, nervous-breakdown-just-around-the-corner network otherwise known as the Internet. So to deliver your product one-to-many, you have to basically rewrite the whole thing. Not good.

But as everybody knows, cloud also means subscription. And that means less money upfront. In the old world when you got multimillion dollar license fees once the customer passed user-acceptance-testing, life was good and sales commission checks were fat. Expense-account perks? Yup. Corporate jollies with customers every month? Core business. President's Club in Hawaii? Aloha! Now, customers pay you every month - if you're good you can persuade them to part with a goodly amount of folding upfront still, but that lovely balance sheet cash is now offset by some kind of liability thingummy called deferred revenue on the balance sheet, and the purpose of that seems to be ... to not pay me my sales commission check until ... wait ... we can recognize the revenue??? Monthly you say. Over three years? Yougottabekiddingme.

This new revenue and payments model is fine if you were born that way. You solve it by raising a big ol' chunk of equity capital from your friendly neighborhood venture capitalist, more from their buddy who runs the pre-IPO fund, and then use that to fund your losses until such time as the deferred revenue flywheel spins up (see, oh, all our software coverage ever on this topic), the operating leverage kicks in, and you begin to enjoy the wonderful gushers of cash that ensue.

But if you got hooked on that good upfront stuff, and now you get paid on the drip, that's very tough. Remember, you're already paying out big to rewrite your product, which is hammering your operating costs and, depending on how you account for stuff, your capitalized software development costs (hint: it doesn't matter which accounting treatment gets used. It all comes out in the wash in the cashflow statement anyway). You realize your gross margins are also going to fall, because you have to pay someone else to host your product - your customer doesn't want to host it themselves any more and you sure as anything don't want to host it for them. And your revenue growth is likely to go negative as the lines - upfront vs. on the never-never - cross over.

In short, ouch. The Trough of Disillusionment, right there. This was never meant to happen to you, a former Hot Stock!

This is where Splunk (SPLK) is right now. They're far from alone but this name, as we noted in our Q3 earnings preview, was an absolute rock star in its earlier years and so it's a high profile example of what restr... dangit .. transitioning ... to the cloud looks like.

Here's their numbers, including yesterday's Q3 report.

First, revenue down to gross profit.

Source: Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

Next, operating expenses down to deferred revenue.

Source: Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

If you can find a happy trend in that set of numbers, please tell us where it is.

Now as you would expect, the stock took a trip to the basement after hours yesterday, and it's now digging down into bedrock. But even at the current pre-market price of $163.83, it's still expensive vs. the company fundamentals.

12x TTM revenue? For that you can buy WorkDay (WDAY) and while that's nobody's hot stock, it is growing, it is cloud-native, and it's likely to keep growing in our opinion. Or for sub 10x TTM revenue you can buy Salesforce (CRM), Big Daddy Cloud, which as usual everyone has written off on the news of a big acquisition, but which we think will, as usual, prove naysayers wrong. (See our earlier note on that theme at CRM). So that valuation doesn't look at all compelling to us.

Here's what our set of Crayolas tell us about SPLK stock.

We're no kind of technical analysts, but on that showing, coupled with the fundamentals, we would say there's downside risk to the $140s. So, no desire to jump in right now.

OK, you might say, pack it up and walk away. It's all over.

That might be. But remember the Hype Cycle above. SPLK is in the early-mid stages of the Trough Of Disillusionment. We said in our Q3 earnings preview that it was having a mid-life crisis. And so it is. But it's beginning to think that mooching around the young folk in that 2.7RS isn't really the ticket. It's beginning to think that, you know, there could be a better way. It's thinking about cleaning up its act, losing weight, getting fit, starting yoga, eating right, and telling everyone how it always knew that the cloud was its destiny. Or put another way, this could be the darkest hour before the dawn. Our own view on this is, we don't need to be heroes. We would prefer to see a couple quarters' evidence of a real turnaround before we jump in. That deferred revenue line needs to start moving up faster than recognized, for instance. Capex just came down, good, but we want to see some scale obtaining to opex too. And we want to see some external evidence of how SPLK is a re-emergent leader in its market. These are the pointers we're looking for to see that the restructuring-transition-midlife-crisis is coming to a successful end.

Until then - Neutral.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 3 Dec 2020.

To learn more about us and our popular, growing SeekingAlpha 'Marketplace' service, click here. We provide: Real-time coverage of key cloud software & space stocks.

Three types of investment ideas - long term investments, short-term trades, and speculative opportunities. We flag both buy and sell opportunities.



Vibrant, friendly chatroom of investors, traders and industry experts working together on stock ideas - join in, or just follow along, whichever you prefer.



Real-money commitment. We invest personally in every Buy and sell every Sell. We tell you before we trade, so you can trade first.



Detailed coverage universe pages with real-time tools. Learn more & take a 2 week free trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRM. Business relationship disclosure: See disclaimer text at the top of this article.

Additional disclosure: Cestrian Capital Research, Inc staff personal account(s) hold long position(s) in CRM.