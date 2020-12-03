Newell continues to chip away at its balance sheet, exiting Q3 2020 with 3.9x net debt to EBITDA.

The bad news is that Newell's revenue growth rates are unstable. The good news is that this angle is already priced in.

Investment Thesis

Newell (NWL) plows ahead with its multi-year turnaround. Even though the stock has rallied more than 50% since the troughs of March/April, the company is in a much better position right now than it has been for some time.

At approximately 9x this year's free cash flows from operations, there's no question that all the bad news and then some have already been priced in. What's more, for dividend investors, there's still a 4.3% yield being offered.

All considered I assert that investors have not missed the boat on this investment, and there's still a respectable amount of upside potential on the table.

Revenue Growth Rates Need to Stabilize

The reason why Newell has struggled to gain favor with investors is depicted above. Above we can observe Newell's unpredictable revenue growth rates.

Moreover, the key characteristic that we should keep in mind is that Newell's unstable growth rate is not solely pandemic related. Newell has been struggling to gain traction for some time.

Indeed, as we look back to 2019, its top line was regularly oscillating between negative mid-teens and flat y/y revenue growth rates.

Next, as we look ahead and you can see here, analysts following Newell aren't expecting a dramatic improvement to this year's performance.

Once Newell is past its Q2 2021 and those easy comps with this year are made, and we are once again at Q3 of next year, we are largely coming round to flat y/y growth rates. Although it's not all bad news.

In fairness, no sooner did CEO Ravi Saligram take the reins than the pandemic hit, largely denting any ambition of his to lay his mark on the company's trajectory.

Meanwhile, Newell continues to pay down its debt, so that Newell now exited Q3 2020 with just 3.9x net debt to EBITDA. And here are some further positive attributes.

Free Cash Flows Are Strong and Starting to Look Enticing

Newell has guided investors towards full-year 2020 of roughly $1.2 billion. This is a steady 20% higher than Newell reported last year. What's more, given that Newell is not a likely beneficiary of the pandemic and work from home environment, this marks a respectable improvement.

On the one hand, this bump in cash flow is very welcome news, particularly after the year shareholders have had. On the other hand, given that Newell is largely expecting Q4 2020 to report flat to ever-so-slight decrease in revenues, together with operating margins that are expected to contract by approximately 110 basis points to 10.2%, I question just how sustainable this cash flow will turn out to be.

Nonetheless, if we assume that Newell's capital expenditures are approximately $270 million, which is in-line with 2019's capital expenditure, this implies that Newell's free cash flow would be somewhere close to $950 million to $1.0 billion.

Hence, I believe that investors are quite likely to give Newell the benefit of the doubt, particularly as Newell continues to plow ahead with its multi-year turnaround strategy, and if considering the valuation the stock is already trading at.

Valuation -- Reasonably Priced Relative to Future Potential

As noted throughout, Newell is paying down its debt at a steady clip. Further, Newell is practically at the end of the full-year mark, and it's likely to see its free cash flow reaching around $1 billion.

Given that its market cap is approximately $9 billion, I can't see enough of a reason for investors to remain so gloomy on this company for much longer.

What's more, I certainly don't see a valid short thesis and given that approximately 2% of the stock that's sold short, those short sellers are very likely to have to cover at a higher price.

The Bottom Line

Newell is slowly but surely turning around. The stock is not expensively valued at just 9x this year's free cash flow. Ultimately, investors would do well to keep an eye on this investment opportunity.

