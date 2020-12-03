STM is seen as an EV play and has appreciated accordingly, but its previous track record raises questions concerning the validity of that assumption.

STM has had trouble with growth, but the move towards increased electrification and digitalization in the automobile industry could change that.

STM offers a very broad range of products, but that has led to resources being spread around and making it difficult to focus on one area.

STM's quarterly results have rebounded from the downturn in the first half of 2020, with the outlook calling for further improvement.

One of the most defining characteristics of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) is its diversity. The company supplies a wide range of products, more than most semiconductor companies. Such a large portfolio can have advantages, but it can also lead to disadvantages. STM may be spread too thin, affecting its ability to grow revenue and profits. However, that may be about to change. Why will be covered next.

Q3 2020 quarterly report

STM was hit hard by COVID-19 and the shutdowns imposed to fight the pandemic. Nevertheless, it became clear in September that STM was recovering faster than expected, and Q3 would be better than guidance had predicted earlier. As it turned out, Q3 results ended above the high-end of the guidance range.

Q3 revenue increased by 4.4% YoY and by as much as 27.8% QoQ to $2,666M. Net income declined by 18.6% YoY, but increased by 169.1% QoQ to $242M. All signs show the company is recovering from the downturn in the first half of 2020, although there are some ways to go before all is back to normal. Gross margin declined by 190 basis points YoY mainly as a result of 140 basis points from unsaturation charges as shown below.

(GAAP) Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2019 QoQ YoY Revenue $2,666M $2,087M $2,553M 27.8% 4.4% Gross margin 36.0% 35.0% 37.9% 100bps (190bps) Operating margin 12.3% 5.1% 13.1% 720bps (80bps) Operating income $329M $106M 336M 208.8% (2.0%) Net income $242M $90M $302M 169.1% (18.6%) EPS $0.26 $0.10 $0.34 160.0% (23.5%)

Source: STM Form 6-K

STM points to improved market conditions in Q3 with countries easing restrictions. Automotive products, personal electronics, and microcontrollers were the standouts. From the Q3 earnings call:

"This revenue performance was due to significantly better than expected market conditions through the quarter, demand for Automotive products, our engaged customer programs in Personal Electronics as well as Microcontrollers were the main factors that contributed to this result."

As mentioned previously, STM supplies a wide range of semiconductors. So wide the company divides its products into three distinct product groups. They are the Automotive and Discrete Group or ADG, the Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group or AMS, and the Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group or MDG. Sales in the last two are higher, but the first group remains lower YoY as shown below.

Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2019 QoQ YoY ADG $851M $72M $894M 17.1% (4.9%) AMS $997M $624M $968M 59.8% 3.0% MDG $815M $733M $688M 11.2% 18.6% Others $3M $3M $3M - - $2,666M $2,087M $2,553M 27.8% 4.4%

The outlook expects growth to continue in all product groups with the exception of the RF Communication subgroup. Guidance calls for Q4 revenue of $2.99B at the midpoint, an increase of 12.1% QoQ and 8.6% YoY. The forecast sees gross margin at 36.5-40.5% after unsaturation charges of 70bps. Revenue for all of 2020 is expected to increase by 4.3% YoY to $9.97B.

Q4 2020 (guidance) Q4 2019 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $2,885-3,095M $2,754M 8.6% Gross margin 36.5-40.5% 39.3% (80bps)

However, STM is encountering some headwinds. Starting in Q4, STM will cease supplying Huawei until further notice.

"After 30 quarters of consecutive revenue growth with Huawei, ST revenue in Q4 from Huawei will be 0. We have stopped to ship any PCs to Huawei September 15, being compliant with a direct - the foreign-produced Direct Product Rules from the BIS in the U.S.A."

A significant loss because Huawei's contribution to STM's revenue was in the mid single digits and growing. On the other hand, STM continues to benefit from its biggest customer. According to STM's Form 20-F, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) accounted for 17.6%, 13.1% and 10.5% of revenues in 2019, 2018, and 2017, respectively. The latest 5G-capable iPhone is expected to drive a new upgrade cycle, which should benefit suppliers like STM.

STM seems to be stuck and needs a way out

STM may be recovering from the turbulence in recent months and from further back, but the fact remains that STM has not grown much over the years as shown in the chart above. Annual revenue reached a peak of $10.3B in 2010. The forecast calls for 2020 revenue to end up at $9.97B, which means STM has yet to eclipse the old high after a full decade of trying. Profitability has similarly shown to be as big a challenge. Instead of moving forward, STM seems to be going in circles.

Revenue Gross profit EPS 2019 $9,556M $3,696M $1.14 2018 $9,664M $3,861M $1.41 2017 $8,347M $3,272M $0.89 2016 $6,973M $2,455M $0.19 2015 $6,897M $2,332M $0.12 2014 $7,404M $2,498M $0.14 2013 $8,082M $2,614M ($0.56) 2012 $8,493M $2,783M ($1.31) 2011 $9,735M $3,574M $0.72 2010 $10,346M $4,015M $0.92

STM vs. the competition

STM designs and manufactures a wide range of products for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. Such a broad scope ensures the company has to face a lot of competitors, not all of whom compete in every market segment STM has a presence in. Some of the more prominent competitors include the likes of Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNF), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), Analog Devices (ADI), and Texas Instruments (TXN).

STM IFNNF NXPI ADI TXN Market cap $34.34B $43.91B $44.11B $50.23B $144.67B Enterprise value $33.68B $48.58B $49.90B $54.32B $145.95B Trailing P/E 37.98 110.42 147.01 41.45 29.79 Forward P/E 24.88 28.90 19.38 24.33 26.88 PEG ratio 1.46 0.93 1.75 2.15 2.57 P/S 3.57 4.24 5.27 9.03 10.75 P/B 4.47 3.65 4.97 4.19 17.38 EV/revenue 3.46 5.67 5.94 9.69 10.63 EV/EBITDA 16.70 26.78 21.28 23.36 22.34 Revenue ("ttm") $9.74B $8.41B $8.57B $5.60B $13.74B EBITDA $2.02B $2.25B $1.81B $2.38B $6.38B FCF $729M $1716M $712M $1843M $5168M Dividend 0.44% 0.95% 0.88% 1.82% 2.59%

Source: finance.yahoo

STM has a few things going for it compared to competitors. For instance, it has the healthiest balance sheet with cash exceeding debt. STM also trades at the lower end of multiples. If there is one area where STM seems to be fall short, it's probably profitability.

One of the consequences of having a broad product portfolio is that certain competitors can focus their efforts on a specific area in a way STM cannot. For instance, STM has to compete in 5G against companies dedicated to RF. On the other hand, STM has to divide its focus and spread its resources to cover different market segments. In a way, STM is at a competitive disadvantage due to this.

How STM could improve its bottom line

STM needs to improve profitability, and it has come up with various ideas how to go about doing it. For instance, industrial sensors are an area of interest, as are analog chips. Electrical vehicles or EVs have the most potential for STM. From the Q3 earnings call:

"we see a change in the market moving more towards electrification, digitalization. And our product portfolio, with the innovation that we are bringing, is moving towards the direction where we do believe we will outperform that market. And obviously, this will bring together an improving profitability."

The market for EVs is starting to take off, and it's accounting for an increasing proportion of sales. STM expects two million electric cars to be produced in 2020.

"So we take from Automotive, what we do see, confirm again that Q2 was the bottom. And we have moved up our view of light vehicle production for the full year. Now we see a range between 70 - $73 million to $77 million, which means the midpoint around $75 million, which moved - but nearly half to what we were seeing in the Q2, where we were between 63 million and 72 million cars, of which 7 million are hybrid cars and the 2 million are electric cars."

The move towards EVs matters because they contain far more chip content than cars with internal combustion engines. According to a recent presentation, each EV could contain over $1,000 worth of semiconductors, far more than before. For instance, advanced driver-assistance systems or ADAS should increase the need for chips.

However, it's the powertrain that will account for most of the increase in demand, with power semiconductors playing a crucial role. Power semiconductors for automotive applications could grow at a CAGR of 20% from 2020 to 2024. Certain products could grow at an even faster clip. For instance, SiC and IGBT could grow at CAGRs of 47% and 26%, respectively.

STM has focused resources on the transformation in the automotive industry. It has come up with a full set of solutions.

"Now we consider that we have all the enablers to push this strategy from device, so silicon carbide MOSFET, low-voltage power MOSFET to address the mild hybrid car, silicon carbide to address the electrical car, both on-board charger, but as well, let's say, the powertrain of the electrical car. We will have the GaN in the near future for charger as well. Now we are really serious - we have a serious offer in IGBT. And last but not the least, now we are really competing in the field of power modules, both with our internal source in Shenzhen and external one, or various partnership we have with a critical OEM. So we have all the set of enablers to push our strategy to grow this 30% part of the Automotive revenue we have. And we do believe that this part will be a key driver of our profitability."

Basically, STM sees the move towards electrification and digitalization as the way out.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Investor takeaways

STM can be seen as a case of jack of all trades, master of none. STM has a large portfolio of products to offer, arguably one of the biggest in the industry. STM has spread its wings far and wide, which makes it difficult to focus on any one area. In contrast, many of its competitors tend to focus on a specific area where they can excel. Growth in revenue and profits at STM has essentially come to a standstill, fluctuations notwithstanding.

However, STM has identified the move towards electrical vehicles as a way to break the status quo. With EVs rising, so too has demand for related semiconductors. STM happens to offer a range of solutions for EVs. Unlike other industries, the semiconductor market for automotive applications has yet to mature, and it's still wide open to everyone. STM has a chance to become one of the leading suppliers in a fast-growing industry.

With EVs taking off, many related stocks have benefited. STM has gained as it's seen as a way to play the EV boom. The stock has gained 47% YTD, and it has tripled in the last two years as shown in the chart above. Despite posting quarterly results that are at best mixed during this time frame, STM seems to have gotten the benefit of the doubt. It's assumed STM will eventually benefit, even though it has yet to happen. STM is seen as a winner with the rise of EVs, justifying long positions.

Nevertheless, I am neutral on STM. While the potential of EVs cannot be denied, it's also undeniable that STM has not grown much over the years. It's by no means certain STM will be a winner among EV suppliers, especially not with other suppliers out there, and many others looking to join the fray. If STM executes like it has in the past decade, odds are its recent gains will prove to have been premature.

