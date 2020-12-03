Sector ETFs: Important Tools In The Investor Toolbox

This article will discuss a top-level view of ETF investing and some of the considerations involved in using these "tools" in your portfolio.

Along with dividend income stocks, buy-n-hold sector-specific ETFs are at the core of my long-term diversified portfolio strategy. They free up my time to focus on "growth" opportunities.

Sector ETFs are a very cost-efficient and easy way to allocate capital into a specific category within a portfolio that may otherwise be lacking adequate exposure.

That's because sector ETFs can play an important role in building a well-diversified portfolio that will take advantage of the long-term opportunities the market gives us.

Last week, I wrote the Seeking Alpha piece The Time To Worry About Tomorrow Is Today which proposed the following sample portfolio template as a starting point for investors to take a high-level view of their capital allocation strategy:

Asset Type Allocation % Cash (CDs, bonds, MM, etc.) Dividend Income Growth Sector-Specific ETFs International Precious Metals Speculative Growth

Of course, one-size does not fit all, and many (most?) investors would argue about my choices of "Asset Types" in the sample portfolio template. For example, an investor that prefers investing in REITs, commodities, or technology would likely prefer to have those included as an "Asset Type" at the top-level of their portfolio template. I say great: do it. The important thing is for each investor to construct a portfolio structure that fits their personal situation, comfort-level, and long-term investment goals. I am not attempting to dictate my tendencies on others, but to generate discussion and motivate investors to analyze various portfolio strategies.

Why Sector ETFs?

I believe sector-specific ETFs can play an important and cost-efficient role in building a well-diversified portfolio to take advantage of what the market gives over the long term.

To be fair, some Seeking Alpha users have argued "why pay a fee to have someone do what you can do? Just buy a handful of the best stocks in each sector and manage them yourself." And I say: hey, if you have the time, desire, and inclination to do it "manually" - that's great, do it. I understand that some investors really enjoy investing and it's as much of a hobby to them as it is a necessity. That said, I'd point out a few advantages of ETF investing and why it is so popular with investors:

The ability to target a specific sector and get well-diversified exposure.

The ability to fill a "hole" in the portfolio for which the investor may not have expertise and isn't particularly interested in doing so.

The ability to do the above in a very cost-efficient manner. For example, the Select Sector SPDR ETFs all have an expense ratio of 0.13%.

Also, assuming the "manual investor" was to select five stocks in each SPDR ETF, that would result in 55 stocks to buy and manage. And yet still, no matter what the net worth of the investor, it is virtually impossible to manually achieve the same diversity within a sector that the SPDR ETFs give you for next to nothing.

Yet, the best reason to utilize sector-specific ETFs, and likely why they are so popular among investors, might just be the time they can save you. After all, saving time enables you to spend more time on the most important investment: investing in yourself. By that I mean keeping fit, eating a nutritious diet, exercising, and enjoying life: traveling, hobbies, and time with family and friends. Or as I like to put it, "health over wealth". Without good health, the value of money rapidly fades away. In that vein, hopefully, sector-specific ETFs can help you to achieve both.

NOTE: This article uses the Select Sector SPDR ETFs as examples because they are widely known and they are used on the Seeking Alpha homepage (see graphic below). However, there are many other sector ETF vehicles available to the investor. Please don't assume any preference by the author.

The Sectors

As I mentioned in the previous article, substantial cross-pollination can occur within a portfolio. For example, an investor that owns a large position in the S&P 500 already has exposure to many of the stocks held within the individual sector ETF portfolios:

Sector ETF % S&P 500 (XLC) - Communication Services 11.0% (XLY) - Consumer Discretionary 11.3% (XLP) - Consumer Staples 6.8% (XLE) - Energy 2.3% (XLF) - Financials 10.4% (XLV) - Health Care 13.7% (XLI) - Industrials 8.8% (XLB) - Materials 2.7% (XLRE) - Real Estate 2.5% (XLK) - Technology 27.6% (XLU) - Utilities 2.9%

Source: Sector SPDR ETFs

Some investors might be surprised that their S&P 500 portfolio is so highly weighted toward Tech or that it holds a 13.7% weighting in health care.

In addition, an excellent and handy resource of ETF information can be found on Seeking Alpha's homepage:

Source: Seeking Alpha Homepage

Here investors can monitor daily moves as well as short-term and multi-year performance metrics for each sector. Note, for instance, the 52-week range on the right side of the graphic above. With the market and valuation levels at or near all-time highs, it's not surprising that all sector ETFs - other than energy - are significantly above the mid-point of their 52-week trading range.

I actually view the larger index ETFs as "sector ETFs" too. That's because from my high-level portfolio perspective, I view the indexes themselves as sectors of the overall broad market:

Source: Seeking Alpha Homepage

These are great ETFs for investors - specifically the oft-ignored iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) and iShares Core S&P Midcap 400 ETF (IJH) - both of which have been outperforming as of late. That said, note that all of these ETFs are pegged to the high-end of their 52-week range.

Viewing the information contained in the last three graphics, an ardent fan of Vanguard's John Boggle (a "Bogglehead") might say "Mike, why don't you just buy the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) and forget about it?" And I'd respond by saying: "I do own the S&P 500. But I also own other assets and I want a well-diversified portfolio and one that, long-term, can potentially beat the total return of the S&P 500."

The point here is to understand what you own in terms of your own portfolio. For instance, an engineer who works at a high-tech company like Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), or Amazon (AMZN) might own a significant portion of his or her's net worth in company stock and/or options and wants to diversify the portfolio. That engineer should realize that Apple represents 23.1% of the XLK Technology ETF, Google is 24.4% of the XLC Communications Services ETF, and Amazon is 21.6% of the XLY Consumer Discretionary ETF and make sector allocations based on that knowledge. A similar argument can be made for any investor that already holds a few large positions in individual stocks and wants to diversify. An investor holding a large slug of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) may not get much diversification by buying XLV when its #1 holding is JNJ with a 9.2% weighting. Likewise, someone who already owns large positions in Honeywell (NYSE:HON) and Boeing (NYSE:BA) won't be getting as much diversification as he or she thinks by buying XLI, which holds 9.7% of the portfolio in those two stocks.

At the end of the day, an investor needs to take a broad overview of his or her's portfolio and use sector-specific (and broad market) ETFs to allocate capital in achieve their desired market exposure and, ultimately, to meet their long-term investment goals.

Important Sub-Sectors

There are several important sub-sectors that deserve special mention because they are not typically well represented in the standard sector ETFs mentioned above.

The first is clean-energy. There are several excellent ETFs for investors looking for exposure to clean-energy companies (wind, solar, battery backup, and EVs). I've recently covered a few of these ETFs, for example:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index ETF (QCLN)

Invesco Solar Portfolio ETF (TAN)

iShares Trust - iShares Self-driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV)

See my Seeking Alpha articles here, here, and here respectively.

Another sector that is so broad it deserves a deeper dive is Technology. Specifically, with the advent of the cloud and SaaS-based business models, I think "Software" should generally be considered as deserving a special allocation within "Tech". One ETF to consider might be IGV: Software For The 21st Century, but there are many others. In addition, investors should also consider Semiconductors as deserving of a special allocation within Tech given the long-term bullish tailwinds blown by 5G, networking, cloud computing, AI, gaming, and the IoT (just to name a few). Something like the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) might work well here.

Lastly, innovation and disruption technology is very much in-vogue as exemplified by outstanding performance of the ARK Invest ETFs, for example:

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ)

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (ARKG)

ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF(ARKW)

Now, all of the above "sub-sector" ETFs are generally higher-cost funds (up to 2% fees) and significantly higher on the risk/reward curve. As a result, I own some of the examples above but have them my "Growth" or "Speculative Growth" buckets as opposed to the "Sector-Specific ETFs". This gets back to my earlier comments about cross-pollination, knowing what you own, and managing it from a high-level perspective according to your own personal situation, comfort-level, and long-term goals.

Tactical ETF Management

ETFs can also be used for short-term tactical trades. A recent example would be the energy sector and investors who correctly bet that vaccine announcements could be extremely bullish for the badly beaten up energy stocks that have plummeted along with jet-fuel and gasoline demand. That investor would have been absolutely correct and would have gained a near 30% return in XLE over the past month.

Some investors like to bottom-fish and play "dogs-of-the-DOW" scenarios with sector ETFs. Those investors might take note of the fact that the Utilities, Financial Services, Real Estate, and Energy ETFs have all lagged the broad market averages over the past year (see graphic above). The other side of that coin is that another investor might say those sectors have lagged for very good and fundamental reasons:

Utilities (disrupted by clean energy)

Financial Services (disrupted by super-low interest rates)

Real Estate (disrupted by the global pandemic and economic impact)

Energy (disrupted by fracking and Hz drilling technology and the resulting era of energy abundance while the pandemic killed demand - i.e. over-supply).

The point is, sector-specific ETFs can be used for short-term tactical reasons as well as for more long-term buy-and-hold time portfolio weighting.

Active ETF Asset Management

The important thing for investors to realize is that just because a sector exists doesn't mean you need to own it. At the same time, investors should guard against overweighting any favorite specific sector to the extent that a serious sell-off in the market could hit that particular sector much harder than others and make it difficult over the long term for the overall portfolio to recover. A case in point might be the Energy and Real Estate ETFs that have basically sat-out the post-March sell-off big bull-market. In that respect, I recommend investors check their sector weighting levels - at a minimum - on a quarterly basis.

Data by YCharts

It's not an easy task. Many investors who have seen their technology holdings sky-rocket during the bull-market would likely find it very difficult to prune their portfolio and cut allocation to Tech. I've actually cut my allocation to Tech twice and am sorry I did. Both times.

Other Resources

There are a number of excellent resources available to the ordinary investor when it comes to learning about and/or managing ETFs. Here are a few:

Your broker is also likely to have ETF specific guides and management tools on their website.

Actionable Advice

In my previous two articles on portfolio management, including Retirees Beware: Dividend Income Is Overrated, I got dinged a bit for what some perceived as the lack of actionable advice. In the "overrated" article, I thought the advice was pretty clear: don't overweight dividend income stocks while forsaking growth stocks at the risk of underperforming the market. But the main objective I have with portfolio management type articles on Seeking Alpha is just for the investor to "think" from a high-level perspective.

For this article, my specific advice is for investors to:

Analyze the top-level view of your portfolio and figure out which sectors you might be overweight in, and which sectors you lack exposure to.

Then determine if you need/want to make changes in order to achieve the diversification and risk/reward profile you desire.

Make a plan to implement those changes.

Missed out on Amazon but think it's too highly valued today? Consider buying the Consumer Discretionary ETF for exposure to Amazon yet with the protection of diversification. Want to own some Walmart (WMT) and/or Costco (COST) but think they are too expensive right now? Consider the Consumer Staples ETF and you'll own some of both plus the diversity of owning 30 other companies in the sector.

Now, obviously, the market is currently at or near all-time highs and valuations are stretched. I understand that makes it hard to put new money to work. Several years ago, after selling some winners (and losers...), I felt exactly the same way about the market. But I wanted to establish long-term core positions in the Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ), the DJIA ETF (DIA), and the Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) sectors (note that two of those are actually market indexes).

My first step was to determine what allocation level I ultimately wanted to have in each sector. Secondly, I made a plan to reach that allocation over the next 12-24 months. I started by initiating small positions - and with free commissions these days it's possible to do so in a cost-effective way. Over time, I added to the positions during periods of market weakness and slowly scaled into full positions. The advantage of this strategy is that you never feel like you are going "all-in" at the market top. The obvious disadvantage is that if the market keeps going up, you will be dollar-cost-averaging at ever-increasing prices. Plus, it's a bit more work as compared to simply placing a single order and being done with it.

Speaking for myself, I find it must easier to initiate a small starter position as a place-holder in my portfolio and then gradually add to it over time. I think that is because, for me, it is much easier to add small increments to an existing position that I see on the screen as compared to buying something new.

At the end of the day, having a core nucleus of sector-specific ETFs like healthcare, the QQQ's, the DJIA, and consumer staples - holdings I plan to hold for the duration - frees me up to spend more time on "Growth" and "Speculative Growth" opportunities, which I enjoy. I seldom think much about these core positions, other than to periodically add to them. They give me the confidence and security of a having a well-diversified portfolio that will help weather market downturns while exposing me to what the market upside gives over the long-run.

The important thing is to figure out what sector allocations you want (if any) in your portfolio over the short-, medium-, and long-term horizons and then make a plan to get there. I suspect 5-10 years from now, you'll be glad you used all the tools in the investor tool-box - including sector-specific ETFs - to build the portfolio you desire and that should, ultimately, help you to achieve your investment goals.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, GOOG, QQQ, DIA, XLP, IGV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.