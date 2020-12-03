Q3 reported yesterday was a blowout and the stock hit all time highs as a result. We were at Buy - Long Term Hold going in, and we're still there.

But every now and then, actual numbers do lead the way and help you to make good decisions.

Very often in public-stock investing, the fundamentals matter not a jot. Stocks move of their own accord, as everyone knows.

Not Slowing Down Any Time Soon We Think

We've been a longtime admirer and sometime holder of CrowdStrike (CRWD), the security sector market darling du jour. Some weeks back in our subscription service we put on a generally bullish hat and picked a few of our favorites to hold long term. We think the market's headed up in the coming years, we think that tech is heading up faster than the market, and we think that cloud software is heading up faster than tech. Day to day - anything can happen. Bad year? That can happen too. But long term, multiple-years-out - we think our capital is best placed in the best-quality, highest-growth, most-cash-generative cloud stocks. Even if they are sat at all time highs today.

Let's talk about CRWD. Our last article on CRWD outside our service on Seeking Alpha reviewed the company's Q2 earnings. We said, in essence, growth on fire, cashflow margins strong, inexpensive relative to peers on the basis of growth and margin, Buy.

Here's the cheat-sheet version of our Q3 earnings review: growth on fire, cashflow margins strong, inexpensive relative to peers on the basis of growth and margin, Buy.

Numbers as follows:

Source: Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

Growth accelerated from +84% last quarter vs prior year, to +86% this quarter vs. prior year. EBITDA margins were up to 7% on a TTM basis, and unlevered pre-tax free cashflow margins, 23% on a TTM basis. (Cashflow exceeds EBITDA because the company gets paid upfront for a lot of big contracts - hence the big deferred revenue number, to which we'll turn in a moment). We've invested in software for a very, very long time and we struggle to think of any software company growing revenue at over 80% with cashflow margins over 20%. Normally at these levels of growth, a company consumes cash to pay for sales & marketing. Not so at CRWD it seems.

The balance sheet is in very good shape with over $1bn in net cash; of which around three-quarters comes from the very cheapest form of financing, being, customer prepayments. (Those prepayments can be seen in deferred revenue, a liability item of $763m on the balance sheet right now). No debt, and no big equity raises either. In the days of yore when cost of capital was a thing, this approach would have been much admired.

Valuation today is as follows:

Source: Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

So you're being asked to pay 46x TTM revenue. That's a lot, of course. In those same days of yore, you would choke on paying that multiple of EBITDA for, like, anything. Never mind revenue. But, since valuations are entirely relative affairs, no fundamental truths about them in truth - here's how CRWD stacks up vs. its cloud peers.

Source: Google Finance, Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

"Cheap" isn't really the word at 46x TTM anything, but "better value than most all its peers" we can certainly say. Growth is faster, margins higher and visibility - measured by deferred revenue as a % of TTM recognized revenue - is higher.

Source: Google Finance, Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

(Don't get us started on the Q4 outlook. Management say that growth in Q4 is going to drop by around 20% vs the last 7-8 quarters. Yes we do think that is conservative guidance).

The stock sits at its all time high - but we think it can go higher over the next 2-3 years. If you buy today, you're at risk of a pullback, of course. But if your time horizon on this name is, like ours, multiple years out? We believe that $160 will look a perfectly reasonable buy in a year's time. For what it's worth, we also think Wall St. price targets are too low - they range from $180-198 - we'd say a confident low 200s+ by end Q3 next year, assuming no great disaster befalls the market at large.

So - once more - earnings blowout, stock up big, we're still at Buy - Long Term Hold. As you might surmise - we like CRWD.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 3 Dec 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRWD. Business relationship disclosure: See disclaimer text at the top of this article.

Additional disclosure: Cestrian Capital Research, Inc staff accounts hold long position(s) in CRWD.