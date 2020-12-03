Coupled with a 10% CAGR of the total addressable market and under-investment in cloud security worldwide, CrowdStrike has so much room to grow from here.

Signs of economies of scale and sustainability are crystal clear as CrowdStrike reduced GAAP operating loss YoY and generated free cash flow for the fifth consecutive quarter.

Underlying the rapid growth were CrowdStrike’s impressive AI-enabled Threat Graph and its ability to add capabilities to fortify customer defenses and identity-based attacks. Okta became a partner and customer!

CrowdStrike reported phenomenal Q3’2021 results. Growth accelerated from Q2 to achieve $907M AR, of which 92% came from subscriptions. Net dollar-based net retention rate exceeded 120%.

Investment thesis

CrowdStrike ( CRWD) reported phenomenal Q3 results. The company beat market expectations in all metrics. The company had a record number of new subscriptions. It also succeeded in providing more value as existing customers continue to spend more. CrowdStrike scaled impressively as it reduced GAAP operating losses and generated free cash flow for the fifth consecutive quarter.

Why CrowdStrike continues to outperform?

Before Q3 results, we explained the importance of CrowdStrike’s AI-enabled Threat Graph and how it helps to protect customers instantaneously, which fuels CrowdStrike’s outsized growth.

Q3 results provided more evidence that this technology is ahead of other solutions. The following slide demonstrates just how powerful it can be.

Between Q2 and Q3, the AI-powered Threat Graph increased the capture rate of high-fidelity signals per week to 4 Trillion, from 3 Trillion in Q2. Yes, Trillion.

CrowdStrike collects and stores all threat data in one place. As the data lake grows, it gets smarter by the instant, providing visibility and real-time protection across all customers. The capability demonstrates network effects moat.

The rapid learning also sets CrowdStrike apart from its competitors, especially those that provide on-prem security solutions.

But in Q3, the focal point that was fueling growth was the modular expansion approach. During the quarter, CrowdStrike added three new modules, expanded to the Zero Trust identity security segment through the Preempt acquisition and partnership with Okta (OKTA), and increased investment in cloud workload security.

Combining endpoints, workload protection with identity protection and AI, and behavioral analytics creates a winning formula to build a holistic security ecosystem, displacing legacy and next-generation vendors.

Let’s see how they contributed to CrowdStrike’s performance.

Phenomenal Q3’2021 results

Financial metrics:

Revenue was $232.46M, up 86% YoY.

Subscription revenue was£213.5M, up 87% YoY, 92% of total revenue.

ARR totaled $907M. Net new ARR was $117M.

Net dollar retention rate exceeded 120%.

GAAP subscription gross margin was 77%, compared to 74% in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 78%, compared to 76% in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

compared to 74% in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 78%, compared to 76% in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. GAAP loss from operations was $24.2 million, compared to $38.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP income from operations was $18.9 million, compared to a loss of $16.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020, 8% operating margin.

Net cash generated from operations was $88.5 million, compared to $38.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Free cash flow was $76.1 million, compared to $7.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020, 32.7% FCF margin .

. Cash and Cash Equivalents was $1,060 million as of October 31, 2020.

Operation metrics

Subscription customers were 8416, added 1,186 net new subscription customers.

Customers with four or more modules were 61% of total subscribed customers. Customers with five or more modules were 44%, and six or more was 22%.

Acquired Preempt Security, a leading provider of Zero Trust, and conditional access technology for real-time access control and threat prevention.

Announced multiple new modules and capabilities, including Falcon Horizon, Falcon Forensics, Falcon X Recon, and Falcon Zero Trust Assessment (ZTA).

Expanded partnerships with Okta (also a customer), E&Y, ServiceNow, and Amazon Web Services.

Q4 and FY2021 Guidance:

For Q4, Revenue of $245.5-250.5M (consensus: $231.4M), A djusted operating income of $18.5-22.1M, and EPS of $0.08-0.09 (consensus: $0.01).

For 2021, CRWD sees an$855-860M revenue, operating income of $46.4-50M, and EPS of $0.21-0.22.

At a glance, the most important financial metric is the annual recurring revenue (‘ARR’). In Q3, CrowdStrike reached $907M ARR, an increase of 81% YoY, of which 92% came from subscriptions.

The rapid growth was driven by an expanding customer base, which was 8,416 at the end of Q3, up 85% YoY. Today, half of the Fortune 100 are customers of CrowdStrike. In Q3, the most notable customer addition was Okta (OKTA), a cloud-based security provider that primarily focuses on identity threats. This is a massive testament to the quality of CrowdStrike offerings.

And customers are happy with the product. In Q3, CrowdStrike continued to see rapid module adoption. 61% of all subscription customers adopted four or more modules (an acceleration from Q2’s 57%), and those with five or more modules increased to 44% (an acceleration from Q2’s 39%).

Besides the low-friction sales strategy, expanding the module lineup is a keystone to its growth strategy. The reward is long-term because it increases the protection coverage of customers’ cloud asset base, which translates to higher retention rates. As a result, it generates a higher ARR.

CrowdStrike doesn’t disclose the precise number since Q4’2020, but the company continues to exceed the 120% net dollar retention rate.

A clear sign of economies of scale

How does CrowdStrike balance growth with profitability?

Well, brilliantly! While growing rapidly, the company is also reducing SG&A and R&D at a fast pace.

If Q2’2021 saw a positive operating margin for the first time, +4% vs. -46% in FY2019. Q3’2021 saw an acceleration of operating leverage as operating margin improved to 8%.

The outstanding performance also translates to free cash flow of $76M, or 32.7% margin, doubled from Q2’s $32, and marks five consecutive quarters of generating free cash flow. Comparing to other SaaS companies, CrowdStrike’s free cash flow margin is perhaps only behind Zoom (ZM).

We are bullish on CrowdStrike even at the high multiple of 36x EV/Sales. We believe that they will add more modules, more meaningful partnerships, and achieve their long-term targets. The Q3 results have shown that these targets are already within reach.

Plenty of room to grow

CrowdStrike has a perfect setup for future growth. The demand for cybersecurity is still in its early innings of growth. The industry dynamic is favorable. Meanwhile, CrowdStrike is adding more capabilities through expanding modules and partnerships.

We extract a few quotes from the CEO, George Kurtz, to illustrate his confidence.

[…] Organizations around the world are shedding outdated systems and accelerating their move to modern cloud native technologies to meet the demands of today’s threat landscape, future proof their security architecture, and adopt a Zero Trust security model. […] Stopping the breach is no longer just about protecting endpoints. It also encompasses cloud workload security and identity protection. […] As more business is conducted virtually and more workloads move to the cloud, protecting those workloads is a priority for CIOs. […] Today’s cloud workloads are massively under protected and this could represent a 10x market opportunity in 2023, compared to IDC’s estimate of the cloud security market in 2020, as we’ve illustrated in our cloud security webinar for investors at our Virtual Fal.Con Conference in October.

And we attach some of the relevant slides below:

Takeaways

CrowdStrike reported outstanding results. Q3 smashed market expectations and continued to show why CrowdStrike is expected to be the leader in cybersecurity.

While reinvesting in growth, CrowdStrike is already demonstrating top-class operating leverage and free cash flow generation. In addition, coupled with an expanding TAM of 10% CAGR, we believe this company is still cheap at 36x EV/Sales.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRWD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.