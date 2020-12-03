When you look at the largest US companies, ones worth over half a trillion dollars currently, you will find one item that is key, and that is profitability. All of these names, except one, produce yearly profits in the billions of dollars. That name is Tesla (TSLA), which has likely been the biggest winner in the market this year. On Tuesday, the company's CEO made some interesting comments about the bottom line that shareholders should consider.

Yes, Tesla has been profitable so far this year, but not without some major help. The company's GAAP net income to common shareholders through its first three quarters was $451 million. However, the company has been helped significantly by nearly $1.18 billion in sales of high margin regulatory credits, which likely are going to disappear quickly in the coming years. That gets us to Elon Musk's latest comments, the most important ones below, taken from this electrek article on Tuesday:

When looking at our actual profitability, it is very low at around 1% for the past year. Investors are giving us a lot of credit for future profits, but if, at any point, they conclude that’s not going to happen, our stock will immediately get crushed like a soufflé under a sledgehammer! Much more important, in order to make our cars affordable, we have to get smarter about how we spend money. This a tough Game of Pennies – requiring thousands of good ideas to improve part cost, a factory process or simply the design, while increasing quality and capabilities. A great idea would be on that saves $5, but the vast majority are 50 cents here or 20 cents there.

Musk is certainly correct when it comes to looking at the future. As the graphic below shows, street analysts are looking for nearly $10 a share in non-GAAP profits by 2025, which would still give the name a nearly 60 price to earnings multiple at current share prices. This is as opposed to traditional auto companies that trade at P/E ratios in the mid to high single digits. Tesla's GAAP P/E, when including hundreds of millions of dollars of stock based compensation that really hits the bottom line, is much higher.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Tesla earnings estimates page, seen here)

This year's expected EPS growth rate is dramatic, but you have to remember that we are working off a near zero base. As Tesla detailed in its Q4 2019 investor letter, the year's total non-GAAP net income figure was just $36 million. When you adjust for this year's stock split, that brings you down to about 4 cents or so of non-GAAP EPS for last year. On a GAAP basis, the company lost $862 million, and that includes nearly $600 million worth of credit sales.

So far in 2020, Tesla has dramatically improved the bottom line primarily thanks to margin expansion. While revenues through the first nine months of the year were up about $3.6 billion, gross profit dollars soared by almost $1.9 billion. Operating expenses have increased slightly, but not as much as they could have thanks to shutdowns from the pandemic. Interest expenses are also down, but even if they stayed at the same dollar level, the rising revenue picture helps bring leverage to the bottom line.

Now the skeptics will wonder why a company with a fully diluted market cap above $600 billion is talking about pinching pennies. This becomes even more true when you consider that management has boasted about a record cash balance for several quarters now. Tesla even raised another roughly $5 billion a few months ago after saying it didn't need the funds, and the debt pile is likely to drop in Q4 2020 thanks to large bond conversions to equity. Free cash flow numbers also would suggest the company is in fine shape, so the cost cutting statements seem odd.

Of course, let's not forget that the CEO got a massive pay package that would have made the bottom line look a lot better if it was only half of its bloated amount (and that still would have been more than generous pay for the company's leader). Also, previous times where statements have been made about cost cutting usually came when the company was in a tough spot or possibly facing bankruptcy. As a result, this week's comments seem rather odd in that sense, and some might wonder if this is a kind of semi-warning for Q4 profits or an effort to reduce expectations a bit.

Elon Musk wants to bring costs down so that Tesla can launch cheaper vehicles. Selling prices are already down dramatically in recent years thanks to the Model 3, and we are expecting cheaper variants of the Model Y to come rather soon. The holy grail seems to be the $25,000 so-called "Model 2" (possible rendering below) that has been delayed a bit, primarily as Tesla looks to greatly reduce the price of the batteries that go into its vehicles.

(Source: electrek article, seen here)

Of course, there are certain things that Tesla cannot control, like how many vehicles its competition will bring to market in the coming years. Also, we've seen a roughly 25% rise in nickel prices since Elon's July conference call comments about needing large amounts of the key battery metal. Finally, if there is major economic weakness in or or more key sales countries, Tesla could see trouble no matter how well it does on executing its overall plan.

With Tesla shares having soared recently on S&P 500 inclusion, you might think that management would have taken a victory lap. Well, this week's comments from Elon Musk didn't quite fit that narrative. The CEO again talked about cost cutting being key moving forward, which is how cheaper vehicles will come to market. These comments however, seem odd at a time when the company is supposedly doing so well financially, so it will be interesting to see if the street changes its bearish tone in the coming weeks before we find out if Tesla hit its yearly delivery target.

