Mercer International (MERC) goes ex-dividend on the 21st of this month with the payment date expected to be on the 30th of December. Mercer's yield at present is just under 3% despite the fact that the pulp manufacturer cut the payout in the early part of this year. This company came to our attention from a screen we ran where the objective was to find companies trading with low p/s multiples but had plenty of projected earnings growth going forward. Earnings are what primarily drive stocks and Mercer is expected to bounce back strongly into positive profitability next year.

We saw this momentum in the recent third quarter as the firm's wood-products segment followed by the company's pulp mills drove the share price aggressively forward in November. Earnings per share of $0.11 came in well above consensus and was well ahead of the -$0.13 number in the second quarter. There are many moving parts to Mercer's business such as general pulp demand, forex and how the pandemic will affect the numbers going forward. However, management has tried to remain steadfast concerning the areas it has control over.

Having plenty of debt on the balance sheet for example means liquidity must remain strong, especially in these uncertain times. At the end of Q3, the current ratio for example came in at 4.2. In fact, Mercer has more ammunition here with respect to $255 million in revolving credit which still has not been drawn down.

What dividend orientated investors want to ascertain is if the dividend is safe at the company's present valuation. If we do not get the expected uplift in pulp prices for example, are Mercer's financials strong enough to withstand more headwinds? Therefore, let's delve into the trends of the key dividend metrics. As always, we want to stack the odds in our favor as much as possible before putting any capital to work.

As mentioned, Mercer cut the dividend by over 50% earlier in the year. Up to that point, the dividend had been rising steadily from a $0.23 per year start in 2015. To get a read on whether there is sufficient cash to pay the new pay-out, we go to the cash flow statement. In the third quarter for example, there was plenty of cash flow to fund the quarterly dividend payment ($4.3 million). Operating cash flow of $28.5 million, investing cash flow of $7.3 million plus long-term debt of $8.8 million meant that $42 million was added to the cash-balance in the quarter.

If we take the last four quarters however, we see that capex spend ($110 million) exceeded operating cash flow. This means that debt essentially paid the $31 million of dividend payments in this time-frame which obviously is not sustainable if this trend continues. Suffice it to say, the payout ratio in Q3 alone looks very healthy but free cash flow is actually negative over the past four quarters due to the elevated nature of Mercer's capex spend.

Elevated capex spend is a double-edged sword as the timing of some heavy investments can seriously deter liquidity in the short term. The present trailing capex number of $110 million is almost twice the average for example we have seen in this line item over the past decade. Top line sales though have only increased by just over 6% annually on average in this timeframe. Analysts expect that we will eventually see the fruit of this spend in 2011 and beyond when double digit top-line growth rates are expected.

With respect to debt, Mercer's long-term debt of $1.124 billion comes in just over two times the amount of shareholder equity ($551 million) on the balance sheet. The ratio has been rising for some time now (since 2014). Leverage is usually not an issue when the earnings are there to meet it. However, when debt is expanding, it puts more pressure on the company to return to earnings growth once more.

For instance, Mercer is now paying approximately $20 million a quarter on interest payments to service this debt. Now these payments will not be problem as long as Mercer can return to doing something like $50+ million per quarter in EBIT. As we stand however, with respect to expected muted earnings growth over the next few quarters, Mercer will have to execute well with respect to its working capital and/or asset sales to keep on generating enough cash to balance the books.

So, what is the investment case for the dividend? Considering the condition of the financials, we do not see any growth coming in the payout for the time being as the company has invested the majority of its cash in recent times. Mercer's assets and sales remain much cheaper than the firm's 5-year averages, so the play here is a reversion to the mean with respect to the company's valuation. This stock from a historical basis bottoms every 3 to 4 years and we may just be getting one of these bottoms right now. Let's see how the fourth quarter plays out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.