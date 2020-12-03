Led by Cathie Wood, I think ARKG will be the best performing ARK Fund over the next 10 years.

ARKG is up 149% YTD vs. the SPX return of 13%.

ARKG aims to capitalize on a $9Tn TAM with the convergence of AI, DNA Sequencing and Gene-Editing.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is up 149% YTD compared to the 12.6% S&P 500 (SPY) return. Having previously covered ARKK, I think that over the next 10 years ARKG has the potential to have the most lucrative returns of all the current active ETFs being offered by Ark Invest.

ARKG

Companies within ARKG are focused on and are expected to substantially benefit from extending and enhancing the quality of human and other life by incorporating technological and scientific developments and advancements in genomics into their business.

Image Source: ARKG FactSheet

The top 10 holdings for ARK include (by weightage with YTD returns):

Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) - 122%

Pacific Biosciences of Calif (PACB) - 249%

Invitae Corp (NVTA) - 202%

Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) - 733%

Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) - 452%

Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) - 134%

Caredx Health Inc (CDNA) - 181%

Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) - 30%

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) - 55%

Cellectis - ADR (CLLS) - 49%

Image Source: ARKG

The success of ARKG has meant that it now manages ~$2.3Bn in AUM and can charge 0.75% expense ratio. In my opinion this is more than justified given superior returns.

Just how superior are these returns you ask?

Performance

ARKG outperforms the Index, i.e. the SPX (SPY) and the category, most likely the Healthcare Sector (XLV) or Biotech Industry (XBI) quite significantly.

Image Source: Morningstar

In fact, according to Morningstar, an investment of $10,000 would be $19,075 in the category fund (i.e. the yellow line representing the industry/sector) and $18,930 in the index fund (i.e. the red line representing the SPX) — both of which pale in comparison to the $45,439 return from ARKG (the blue line).

Unsurprisingly, ARKG in the top 1 percentile of funds (across 155 funds in the category) by return for 3 months, YTD, 1 year, 3 year and 5 years.

Morningstar estimates that ARKG's CAGR return since inception, 5 years ago, has been 28.15% meaning that about every 2 years your money would have doubled.

For the savvy investors, I have also included the risk and volatility measures for ARKG as per Morningstar. Clearly greater risk-adjusted returns, the true sign of an outperforming active manager.

Image Source: Morningstar

The Investment Case

Managed by Cathie Wood, with analysts Simon Barnett and Alexandra Urman, ARKG is focused primarily on the technological changes being brought about in Healthcare by the intersection of Next Generational Sequencing (or NGS), Artificial Intelligence (or AI) and CRISPR gene-editing. Image Source: ARK Genomic Strategy

According to ARK invest, NGS for DNA is the "driving force behind the genomic revolution." Since 2003 the cost to sequence a human genome has dropped from nearly $3 billion to less than $1,000 led by efforts from Illumina (ILMN).

ARK believes that as costs continue to drop, NGS will become a standard of care in oncology. It will introduce more science into healthcare decision-making, enable personalized medicine, and accelerate drug discovery.

ARK estimates that NGS revenues will grow 43% at an annual rate, from $3.5 billion last year to $21 billion in 2024.

Why?

Because, as per the investment case for ARKG, the cost of DNA sequencing is declining rapidly. If NGS had followed Moore’s Law since 2009, the cost to sequence a whole human genome today would be $100,000—more than two orders of magnitude higher than the $1,000 that Wright’s Law ( for every cumulative doubling in units produced costs decline 40%) predicted.

Image Source: ARKG Investment Case

ILMN has made strides in reducing the cost of sequencing. But let's take a look at PACB, the second largest holding in ARKG. As per ARK's November 9th Newsletter, in line with Wright’s Law, for every cumulative doubling in the data produced on PacBio’s DNA sequencing instruments, unit costs have declined consistently at a 28% rate. The newsletter goes in-depth into the specific investment thesis for PACB and expects a huge inflection point in the next 2-3 years with a changing competitive and technological landscape. In part, this will be driven by ARK's belief that human genomes sequenced per year should scale 110% at an annual rate, from roughly 2.6 million in 2019 to 105 million in 2024, thanks to the clinical adoption of molecular diagnostics.

The impact of this on diagnosing and possibly treating diseases is massive and truly unprecedented. NGS enables clinicians to gauge an individual’s risk of cancer, treat diagnosed patients, and monitor disease recurrence more precisely. A fore-front leader in cancer diagnostics is GRAIL (recently acquired by ILMN for $8Bn).

The convergence of AI, NGS and CRISPR gene-editing has the potential to boost the efficiency of drug development radically. It should shorten development timelines, reduce failure rates, and increase returns on R&D in the search for disease cures.

Image Source: ARKG Investment Case

The Healthcare Triple:

NGS is critical to clinical trial success rates: Half of clinical trials and 80% of oncology trials now collect genetic information. ARK believes clinical trials using genetic diagnostics will result in fewer failed drugs and will increase capital efficiency. AI should reduce time to market for new therapies: AI should increase clinical trial throughput by improving patient recruitment and retention, potentially cutting trial times by more than half. A great example is Iqvia (IQV) where about 70% of protocols are positively impacted by IQV’s protocol assessments, resulting in an estimated 1-3 months savings in time and money. CRISPR gene-editing has a better ROI: To date, only 10 therapies have been FDA approved—three of them targeting cancer—but more than 2,000 trials have been registered. But the average life-years gained by the treatment is 3x higher than traditional therapies, and on a "per life-year gained" basis, gene-editing therapies are actually cheaper ($100,000/per life-year gained) than traditional therapies ($134,000).

What is the potential impact of the healthcare triple?

Image Source: ARKG Investment Case

It could catalyze returns to R&D not seen since the biotech revolution. ARK invest is forward thinking, deep research oriented and ambitious. They think improvements in R&D efficiency could add $9 trillion to the market capitalization of therapeutics companies during the next 5 years.

Image Source: ARK Investment Case

If they are even slightly correct, the upside not just investors, but the world will be truly transformative. It would also blow past the 15% 5 year CAGR ARKG aims for as it builds its portfolio. This can be seen by the 25.25% long term earnings potential, as per Morningstar, of ARKG.

As Warren Buffet says,

If you aren’t thinking about owning a stock for ten years, don’t even think about owning it for ten minutes.

With ARKG, it is no different.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARKG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All recommendations here are purely my own opinion and is intended for a general audience. Please perform your own due diligence and research for your specific financial circumstances before making an investment decision.