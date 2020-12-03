However, the preferred units are also risky enough, and there are probably similar, better risk/reward plays in the industry.

Dividend coverage on the preferreds remains adequate, even benefiting from the recent restructuring. They would be the better option if we had to buy one of the two.

Some Context

Over the past couple of months, we have covered some of the shipping industry's stocks, and more specifically, their preferred units, as they can usually provide a safer source of income to investors against the more volatile common stocks. Earlier in November, for instance, we discussed GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) and the potential for its preferred units to be a decent income-oriented choice, despite the risks.

In this article, we want to take a look at Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP), another company in the industry, which released its Q3 results just yesterday. GMLP's production & liquefaction, shipping, and regasification portfolio may be more diversified than others in the industry; however, the company has been struggling significantly, with its common units having been obliterated this year. Source: Google Finance

GMLP slashed its common distribution by 95% back in April, as the company was flirting with potential bankruptcy. Management was hoping that the retained cash flows will help pay down its debt and that this move would convince bondholders to extend debt maturities.

No matter the outcome, everyone knew that the common stock would either go to 0 if bondholders didn't agree or that it would be dead money if they did agree. In the end, bondholders approved an 18-month extension to the May 2020 and May 2021-maturing high yield bonds.

The common stock

While the bondholders' approval for the extension of maturities saved the common stock from utter destruction, shares remain quite unattractive with little to offer to current investors even at its current levels. GMLP is an MLP, which means that its holders are invested for its income generation capabilities. However, until the bonds are refinanced, which will not be happening very soon, the company will not be able to raise its current (essentially suspended) $0.0202 quarterly distribution. Therefore, from an income perspective, the common stock should be dead money for a while.

One counterargument would be that once the bonds cease to be a concern post their refinancing, the company will be able to resume its distributions close to its previous levels, unlocking significant value for shareholders at its current depressed levels. After all, the company reported a distribution coverage ratio of 14.5 in yesterday's report, indicating that there is a significant margin to do so in the future.

Source: Q3 Investor presentation

However, there is no guarantee that the company will be generating the same cash flows at that point in the future. Not only may chartering rates be lower for various reasons, but revenues from the FSRU Igloo and LNGC Maria could cease in 2022, with no renewals so far.

Source: Q3 Investor presentation

The shipping industry is already volatile enough. With uncertainty in regards to their future distribution levels, we believe that GMLP's common units should be avoided.

The preferred shares

With the common shares in most of the shipping stocks having major risks attached, a safer option for investors has been allocating capital towards their preferred units, which have historically been good income plays. GMLP's preferred shares (GMLPP) are publicly traded and have the following characteristics:

Source: quantumonline

While GMLP's preferred shares could be called the earliest at 10/31/2022, this is quite an unlikely scenario. At a redemption price of $25 and 5,520,000 units outstanding, GMLP would need to either pay directly $138M or refinance these preferreds at a lower coupon. The company has hardly ever found itself holding such an amount of cash, and considering its current bond extension, we can't see the preferreds getting called. Additionally, granting management's rookie mistake with how they treated the Norwegian bonds, it's unlikely that the company will be able to refinance at a lower rate than the one on the preferreds. For context, at its current price of $21.6, the preferred shares have a yield to call of 18.2%. However, it probably makes more sense for investors to value shares on their current yield (9.8%) as redemption is unlikely, in our view.

While the common units could potentially be dead money moving forward, the preferreds have sort of benefited from the recent restructuring.

Management is not allowed to issue any new preferreds other than to do so in order to pay down debt. This should ensure that dividends to be paid on the preferreds remain constant (or increase if they issue more but interest expenses decrease, so DCF remains mostly the same).

With the common dividends not allowed to grow before the bonds' extension is over, coverage on the preferreds should increase as cash is allocated on paying down debt, reducing interest expenses.

In the meantime, coverage on the preferreds remains ample. The company derives its distributable cash flows after the distributions on preferreds have been paid out. As you can see, despite lower DCFs YoY, the dividends on the preferred units are covered by a wide margin.

Source: Earnings release

Which to potentially buy, and which to avoid...

In our Wheel of Fortune marketplace service, we initially bought GMLPP in late 2018. Then we issued multiple trading alerts during March's huge selloff, scooping up shares for as low as $6.65. Just before April ended, we closed all our positions. The returns were already amazing, and the overall risks involved at the time were not worth holding onto the preferreds, hence the exit.

While the preferred shares are not risk-free, and the possibility that their coverage will shrink remains probable, they offer a much more predictable outcome compared to the common units, while their distributions are adequately covered, and the yield is quite juicy. In that regard, if we had to buy one of the two, we would definitely go for the preferred units.

With that being said, there are probably better plays that are similar to GMLPP but offer a greater risk/reward ratio. For example, GasLog Partners LP's preferreds (GLOP.PA),(GLOP.PB),(GLOP.PC) offer a higher yield for arguably similar risk levels, while HMLP's preferred shares (HMLP.PA) offer a lower yield, but a much safer one. We have covered both cases here, and here, respectively.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.