Investment Thesis

Vanguard's Mid-Cap Index ETF (VO) does not get the attention it deserves, as it provides cheap access to a well-performing group of stocks over the long run. Despite its name, VO consists of companies with market values above $13 billion, which is considered large-cap by S&P Dow Jones Indices. Since broad U.S. indices such as the S&P 500 have become too reliant on a select few mega-cap stocks' performances, I recommend investors substitute exposure to these types of stocks with high potential mid-caps, and investing in VO is the most efficient way to do so.

ETF Profile

VO has tracked the performance of the CRSP US Mid Cap Index since February 2013 after previously tracking the S&P MidCap 400 Index and the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index. The index is comprised of about 350 stocks and targets U.S. companies falling between 70-85 percent of investable market capitalization. This is notably different from the S&P MidCap 400 Index, which is limited to companies with market capitalizations between $2.4 billion and $8.2 billion. CRSP has developed a unique approach to combining size benchmarks, which has resulted in lower trading fees and tracking errors - something passive investors are sure to appreciate. Below is the current sector breakdown along with the fund's top ten holdings.

Source: ETF.com

With just under $40 billion in assets under management, the ETF has an expense ratio of just 0.04% and pays an annual dividend of $3.05, or a 1.52% yield. VO's dividend growth rates are also superior to VOO and Vanguard's Small-Cap ETF (VB), as shown below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Combining Large and Mid-Cap Stocks

CRSP's unique methodology is what makes VO such an attractive long-term investment. It is designed to allow for higher market cap stocks not usually found in mid-cap indices such as Digital Realty Trust (DLR) and Twitter (TWTR). According to VO's profile on ETF.com, 78.95% of its constituents have a market cap size above $12.9 billion compared to the segment benchmark of 61.16%. Mid-cap stocks, defined as those with market values between $2.7 billion and $12.9 billion, constitute only 20.97% of the ETF compared to the segment benchmark of 38.84%. It is a nice mixture of large and mid-cap stocks without mega-cap exposure, which is exactly what investors need right now as FAANG stocks become increasingly riskier.

Mid Cap Indexes Limit Concentration Risk

Concentration risk is at very high levels now in large-cap indices. For example, the S&P 500 has nearly 30% of its representation from its top ten holdings. The reason is that there is not a more senior index where stocks such as Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), and Microsoft (MSFT) can graduate to. There are funds such as Vanguard's Mega Cap ETF (MGC), but they are just a subset of the broader large-cap indices. In contrast, mid-cap stocks eventually will exceed a market value that will make them ineligible for inclusion in the index.

Mid Cap Stocks Produce Better Risk-Adjusted Returns

In an analysis of U.S. asset class performance over the last three decades, I have found that mid-cap stocks provide better risk-adjusted returns compared to large and small-cap stocks. In particular, the Sortino Ratio, which is a measure of downside risk, is better, even as mid-caps have the best CAGR.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

To be certain, large-cap stocks have outperformed mid-cap stocks in the last decade by about 1.52% per year. Contrast this with the prior decade, however, where mid-caps outperformed large-caps by 5.45% per year. Mid-cap stocks also won out by about 1.25% per year from 1991 until 2000.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Investment Recommendation and Conclusion

For those who believe that large-cap stocks will produce better returns but are concerned about concentration risk and the role technology stocks play in large-cap indices, Vanguard's Mid Cap ETF is the perfect solution. Do not be fooled by its name, as it actually has plenty of large-cap exposure but none of the mega-cap exposure. This asset allocation mix is appropriate to control downside risk without sacrificing much upside returns, which is why I am bullish on VO for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.