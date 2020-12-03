The pandemic is coming to an end and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) has faced the worst of it. The embattled luxury hotels and resorts real estate investment trust which had seen both its stock price and financials slide over the course of the pandemic has been staging a comeback in the recent weeks.

The stock traded up to the $4.30 range from $2.50 following positive efficacy reports from the large-scale Phase 2/3 clinical trial conducted by Pfizer / BioNTech on their COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The news gave investors a glimpse of a new world where stay-at-home orders were a thing of history and people spoke about COVID-19 in the past tense. This improved sentiment is likely to get even better following an FDA approval for emergency use authorization and means Braemar has likely faced the worst of the pandemic.

Braemar and its industry peers are likely to move even higher once the current lockdowns end and vaccine rollouts begin to show a material impact on both new COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Recent Financials Continue To Be Disrupted

The company's last reported earnings for its 2020 third quarter saw its key year-over-year comparables remain poor. Revenue per available room was down 65.6% to $80.84 while occupancy remained low at 26.8% from 83.3%.

Overall, third-quarter revenue came in at $44.75 million, a 3.5x increase over the previous quarter, but a decline of 61% year-over-year.

Data by YCharts

Net income and cash from operations were still negative but improved markedly from the previous quarter. Net income was $18.7 million from $48 million, while operational cash burn improved to $12 million from $22.4 million. While this was expected as Q2 2020 was ground zero for the effects of the pandemic, the pace of increase clearly shows the relatively strong position Braemer's portfolio currently occupies.

Data by YCharts

Q3 has also helped dampen concerns about the company's ability to remain a going concern as negative free cash flow improved to a burn of $12.34 million. Hence, at the company's current burn rate it can survive for at least another four financial quarters. However, if FDA grants emergency use approval for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in December and rollout begins by early Q1 2021, then Braemar could very well see occupancy across its portfolio tick up back to 50% by Q2 2021 and potentially to 70 - 80% by Q3 2021. The main risk to the company remains potential permanent demand destruction from less corporate travel as working from home is expected to be sticky even after the pandemic has ended.

Braemar's average daily rate or revenue per room was a major bright spot in their Q3 earning, rising 7% year-over-year to $301.64. Management during the earnings call stated that this was driven by pent up demand in the luxury resort space. This allowed for strong pricing power against leisure demand that was less elastic than in the previous years.

So even amidst a pandemic, year-to-date ADR was up a material 29% for Park Hyatt Beaver Creek while Ritz-Carlton in St. Thomas has been forecasted to realize October revenue that would be the highest on record.

Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort & Spa, Colorado (Source: Company Website)

The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas (Source: Company Website)

This pent up demand for holidays will likely continue in the coming quarters as the new lockdowns come to an end. Braemar is entering the new year with a number of tailwinds behind it as resort destinations will stand to benefit from a post covid holiday rush.

Braemar Is Surviving Its Apocalypse

This year has been apocalyptic for many industries as lockdowns kept people indoors and out of sight. This demand destruction cratered the financials of any business that depended on the mobility of people. For Braemer and other hotel real estate investment trusts the effects were felt quickly and were particularly pronounced as they generate revenue on a per unit booking basis versus long term lease agreements.

In my first article on Bramear, I stated that a return to normality will be more than enough to support a long position. This sentiment has been mirrored by the price action over the last few weeks following the announcement of an effective vaccine. Confidence in the stock looks to be returning even while there is still no visibility on the reinstatement of the dividend suspended in March.

We are seeing the back of this pandemic whose end will be a victory for us all. Mass vaccinations will help bring forth a new-old world where 'lockdown' would have become an archaic lexicon and people can once again roam freely without restrictions. Against this, it is hard not to conclude that the bearish sentiment has hit a ceiling as future catalysts will help the stock recover more lost ground.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BHR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.