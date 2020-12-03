Thousands of Tesla owners and leaseholders have purchased full self-driving; a wave of requests for reimbursement could cause significant damage to Tesla's financial position, as well as harm its brand.

While Musk's aggressive and aspirational approach to AV marketing has buoyed Tesla's stock, it has created potential liabilities, both legal and financial.

In reality, Tesla is far behind several rivals on AV development, including Google's Waymo, as well as incumbent automakers Ford and GM.

Elon Musk has boasted of Tesla's capabilities for years, repeatedly promising the imminent coming of Level 5 Autonomy; these promises have rarely come to fruition.

Tesla has successfully positioned itself in the mind of the general public and investing community alike as a key leader in autonomous vehicles.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has long positioned its autonomous vehicle ("AV") development program as a central pillar of its value proposition. The electric vehicle ("EV") pioneer has successfully crafted the story of its AV technology into a compelling narrative, a fact reflected in a market capitalization that values it more richly than any other automaker on the planet.

For years, Tesla has been selling "full self-driving" as an add-on to its vehicles, claiming that all Tesla vehicles sold after October 2016 were equipped with all necessary hardware to enable Level 5 Autonomy, meaning cars with full self-driving enabled would be fully autonomous without any need of human supervision intervention. In a Dec. 1 interview, CEO Elon Musk once again asserted his confidence in the imminent advent of fully autonomous Tesla cars.

Unfortunately, Tesla's claims and promises have had a tendency to far exceed its actual AV capabilities. While over-promising and under-delivering has paid off from a short-term stock price perspective, it has opened the door to potentially crippling financial liabilities and regulatory intervention. That should worry even the most bullish investors.

Let's discuss.

Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow

Before we dive into Musk's latest update on Tesla's AV program, it is important to place it in its proper context. Here is a condensed list of promises Musk has made about Tesla's self-driving development:

Jan. 2016: Musk predicts that within two years Tesla owners would be able to summon their cars from across the country.

Oct. 2016: Musk promises a fully autonomous cross-country drive by the end of 2017.

Jan. 2017: Musk claims that Full Self-Driving capabilities would be live within six months.

April 2019: Musk tells investors that Tesla will have one million robotaxis on the road within a year.

July 2020: Musk assures attendees of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference that Tesla "will have the basic functionality for Level 5 autonomy complete this year."

With that track record of questionable promises in mind, let's turn to Musk's latest interview comments. Once again, he set extremely ambitious expectations:

"I am extremely confident of achieving full autonomy and releasing it to the Tesla customer base next year. Now, there's a certain period of time regulatory approval will take, but I think if you accumulate billions of kilometers of autonomous driving, then it's difficult to argue…I think at least some jurisdictions will allow Full Self-Driving next year."

Tesla has consistently failed to deliver on its long list of lofty AV promises, even years after they were meant to materialize. As such, it is hard to give much credit to Musk's latest timeline update. Based on Tesla's track record to date, Musk's new target date should probably be considered - at best - aspirational.

AV Leadership Is Illusory

Based solely on the way Musk talks about Tesla's autonomous driving capabilities, and on how the media tends to signal-boosts everything he says, one might be forgiven for thinking that the EV upstart is miles ahead of the competition. However, this is far from the case.

As I have documented in other forums, Tesla's perceived leadership in AV technology has long been substantially overstated. This has remained the case into 2020, based on the latest research from Guidehouse Insights, which tracks the progress of companies developing AV technology. According to Guidehouse's 2020 AV leaderboard, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) subsidiary Waymo holds a commanding lead, as has been the case for several years. Tesla, meanwhile, languishes toward the bottom of the rankings, coming in below even Ford (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM), venerable automakers over which Tesla is widely perceived to have an edge in technological innovation.

Tesla's claim to AV leadership suffered yet another blow recently. On Oct. 28, Consumer Reports released the findings of its hands-free tests of several automated driver assistance systems ("ADAS"), including Tesla's lauded Autopilot. Consumer Reports' conclusion was unequivocal: Tesla Autopilot was a "distance second" to GM's Super Cruise system.

Perception vs. Reality

The divergence between the public perception of Tesla's AV leadership and the more mundane reality is indicative of Tesla's tendency to overstate its capabilities, while other automakers and AV developers have largely acted with more circumspection. For example, Musk is virtually the only major personality involved in AV development who claims Level 5 Autonomy is within near-term reach. Indeed, while Musk continues to measure the development horizon in terms of months, pretty much everyone else talks in terms of years - if not decades.

Tesla has proven worryingly willing to market its technology far more aggressively than other AV developers and ADAS providers. Even the name of Tesla's ADAS offering, Autopilot, has earned the ire of numerous consumer advocacy groups, as well as more than one regulatory agency.

While Tesla has managed to avoid sanctions to date, thanks in large part to the relatively light regulatory touch favored by the Trump administration, this state of salutary neglect may be coming to an end. As Slate's David Zipper opined on Dec. 1, the Biden administration may take a firmer hand with Tesla, which could have serious repercussions for the company going forward. If the government cracks down on Tesla's AV program, especially with regard to its marketing claims, on the basis of safety, it could result in significant legal liability.

Investor's Eye View

By making big promises and staying in the public spotlight, Tesla has managed to convince a wide swathe of the general public, as well as the investment community, that it has a meaningful lead in the race to develop autonomous vehicles. It should be abundantly clear from the preceding analysis and commentary that this is simply not the case.

Moreover, Tesla's long history of overstating its AV capabilities may end up coming back to bite the company. Government action is a real risk. Also worrying is the potential financial liability created by the hundreds of thousands of Tesla owners who bought full self-driving capabilities, often years ago, but who are unlikely ever to get what they paid for. This is especially true of the thousands of leaseholders who will return or trade in their vehicles over the next few years. Tesla may find it difficult to pay back the tens of millions, or even hundreds of millions, of dollars it has taken in from these buyers over the course of several years.

In sum, Tesla's aggressive and aspirational approach to autonomy has paid off so far, but at the cost of creating substantial future risks and potential financial liabilities. Consequently, I would advise investors to think very carefully before buying into Tesla's self-driving narrative. It could prove quite costly in the end.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.