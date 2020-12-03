The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call December 3, 2020 9:00 AM ET

Jim Mathias

I'd like to welcome you to our fiscal 2020 third quarter financial results conference call. Presenting on this morning's call are our CEO, Ashley Buchanan; and our CFO, Mike Diamond. Note for today's call, the supplemental slide deck available on our Investor Relations website contains additional financial content to support today's discussion.

Before we begin our discussion, let me remind you that the comments made on this call, as well as supplemental information provided on our website may constitute forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to and within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as amended. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these statements.

Information about these risks is noted in our earnings press release and the risk factors in our latest annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, as well as in our other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are only as of today, December 3rd, 2020 and the company assumes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Also, please note that we will reference non-GAAP financial measures on today's call that are presented on an as adjusted basis unless otherwise noted. These include EBITDA, operating income, net income and diluted earnings per share, a reconciliation of these measures to the corresponding GAAP measures are detailed in today's earnings release, as well as the supplemental slides.

Ashley Buchanan

Ashley Buchanan

Thanks, Jim. Good morning, everyone.

I hope you're all staying safe and healthy what continues to be an unprecedented year. Before I get into our quarterly results, I want to start by acknowledging the hard work of the entire Michaels team. Throughout this year, our team members have navigated a host of unprecedented challenges with resilience and tenacity.

To recognize their hard work, I'm excited to announce today that we are awarding our team members a onetime holiday bonus. We're in a much stronger position operationally, financially and strategically than we at the start of this year due to our team members hard work and dedication in serving our maker customers.

Moving to our strong third quarter results, we delivered significant sales growth, margin expansion and strong free cash flow generation. Our relentless focus on serving our customers helped to drive a 16.3% comparable store sales growth in the quarter, a 162% increase in operating income and over 100% increase in diluted earnings per share.

Free cash flow remains a particular strength for Michaels as we generated approximately 380 million in the third quarter and on a year-to-date basis, Michaels has generated 633 million in free cash flow.

We are the leading art and craft retailer and are effectively executing our micro strategy. We're repositioning Michaels for long-term sustainable growth. Our performance this quarter demonstrates that our focus on providing our makers with the arts and craft products they want, combined with tailored and relevant seasonal products is working very well.

We saw a broad based demand this quarter across all product categories and in addition the robust arts and crafts performance, we experienced better shelter of our Fall and Halloween inventory. We're also effectively communicating with our customers, providing inspiration and ideas for holiday celebrations, was given the current reality will likely include smaller gatherings and more transparent home this year.

Our strong rate for sell through combined with lower promotional activity in the quarter resulted in both higher margin rate and significant margin dollar growth. We did in third quarter with approximately 815 million in cash over balance sheet. The result of our cash generative business model and our ability to actually to get strong customer demand.

Going forward as we make decisions on how to best deploy our capital, we will continue to focus on the priorities outlined at our Investor Day. Our top priority is investing in our strategic growth initiatives in order to drive sustainable long-term growth. This is followed by using our cash to pay down debt and reduce our leverage.

Third, we will then look to opportunistically repurchase shares and finally considering potential acquisitions that align with our growth strategy. During the quarter, we took an important first step in improving our capital structure and paid down 150 million of debt as part of our refinancing. We plan to continue to make progress in strengthening and deleveraging our balance sheet as we execute against our strategy going forward.

Now I'd like to share some of the progress our team has made against the three strategic pillars we outlined during our recent Investor Day. The pillars are strengthening our retail foundation, modernizing the omnichannel experience and re-establishing Michaels as a expert brand for makers.

First with regards to strengthening our retail foundation, we believe a critical component of being a successful and growing specialty retailer is ensuring that the assortment found within our stores has the right amount of newness and relevance for our customers.

Within each category, we are listening to our customers and using their feedback to improve product selection and align items with their interest. During the third quarter, we expanded space devoted to technology, more than tripled our private label, color assortment and yarn and improve both assortment and presentation in jewelry. In addition, we have materially improved efficiency and product flow between the backroom and ourselves, by minimizing the number of touches when getting product out to our customers.

We're also enhancing the level of in store creative expertise available to our makers by training our team members and when possible hiring team members who were also makers themselves. As we simplify store processes, we're also freeing up our team to devote more of their time and focus to customer service.

Michaels adopted a much more disciplined and balanced approach pricing as a critical part of strengthening our retail foundation. We are working to simplify our pricing for our customers and also better communicate value by offering a more consistent promotional cadence and reducing underperforming promotions.

With more newness in our selection, improved flow and availability of product in our stores, clarity on pricing and ongoing work to improve customer service, our team is working hard to provide our customers with a better experience in our stores. We have seen these efforts drive nearly 300 basis point increase in our in-store satisfaction scores.

Over the next six months, we expect ongoing changes including for example adding shelf space to categories, our popular customers, expanding assortment within category and improving the layout of other categories to drive sustainable growth for our business.

Moving on to our second pillar, modernizing our omnichannel experience. We continue to transform Michaels into a leading omnichannel specialty retailer. e-commerce revenue grew 128% in the third quarter to $115 million and represented nearly 10% of third quarter revenue.

A significant portion of our e-commerce sales are fulfilled through BOPIS, curbside pick-up and same-day delivery, so we enjoy strong profitability. Stellar to that of a store transaction, progress continues and we are constantly iterating and introducing new omnichannel features and enhancements that are garnering positive customer response and strong adoption.

For example, customers can now receive text alerts when their BOPIS orders are ready for pickup and when opting for curbside pickup can easily notify stores with the arrival via a text from the parking lot. We've also added a BOPIS option to our online app and with improved signage we have made it easier for customers to pick up their orders at our stores. These measures help improve store efficiency and provide a better shopping experience for the customer, especially safety remains top of mind.

Since it's introduction, curbside has the highest net promoter score of all our online channels. Additionally our new online express checkout option allows customers to purchase their basket in just four clicks further simplifying the online shopping experience. In this setting, we have found as many as 90% of customers and the express checkout path actually checkout. That's a great close rate and so the value providing an easy user friendly process for customers to navigate.

And finally we launched Michaels Pro in the third quarter and we are encouraged by the early customer response and interest. Our study show that our core maker customers are 2x more likely to buy arts and crafts than [indiscernible]. These Michael Pro orders have an average basket size that were 2x the average Michaels customer.

We continue to enhance its offering and expand our assortment adding of 2000 skews in the quarter. We offer more than 5,000 skews on Michaels Pro platform and we're adding more every month. We'll - for the months ahead as we continue to provide a seamless and safe omnichannel shopping experience for our customers.

And finally, our third pillar is to reestablish our brand position as the expert for Makers. We believe we're making great progress toward reestablishing Michaels as the expert brand for core maker customer. Our brand and marketing are key enablers of our success across pillars one and two and our focus on inspiring and engaging our customers. This comes clearly in our marketing, our Made by You campaign continues to resonate with new and existing maker and establish Michaels as the expert brand, restricting our customer relationships through content, community and commerce.

We're focused on driving further customer engagement by leveraging CRM, loyalty and community and we've seen strong outcomes in a short period of time, including increasing personalization to more than 80% of e-mails, growing enrollment in our text messaging and loyalty program, engaging our makers on line with compelling virtual content and using insights from our maker community in messaging and a go-to-market approach.

Our efforts are paying off as we work to deepen our relationship with existing customers and continue to attract new ones to Michaels. Within our community of makers, we are gaining insights on how to improve our go-to-market strategy and improve our messaging. And the results are compelling, as we discussed at our Investor Day, within arts and crafts, we are ranked number one in net promoter score, number one top of mind awareness and more than 33% of makers use Michaels as their primary retailer for arts and crafts.

We continue to see new customers coming to Michaels and in addition to shopping our stores, using BOPIS, curbside, ship from store and same-day delivery to drive sales. In the months ahead, we will build on this progress by expanding the use of personalization across web and content including suggesting items based on browsing or past purchase history. We will continue to expand virtual content and develop our communities, laying the foundation for future strategic initiatives that will connect content, commerce and community.

We had a strong quarter and I'm proud how the team has continued to execute on our strategic pillars to transform Michaels. The team members have successfully navigated a challenged year and I am excited we are able to award them a special bonus totaling $10 million during this holiday season. There's much more opportunity ahead as we continue to expand our assortment, services and capabilities to make Michaels the one-stop shop for arts and crafts.

Now I'd like to turn it over to Mike to cover the financials in greater detail.

Michael Diamond

Thanks Ashley and good morning everyone.

Michaels continues to make progress on our key strategic initiatives, which enabled us to deliver strong sales growth in the third quarter. Third quarter sales totaled $1.4 billion, an increase of 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Comp store sales grew 16.3% year-over-year.

As Ashley mentioned, our strong third quarter performance was driven by strength across our core arts and crafts business, as well as accelerated sell-through of our seasonal Fall and Halloween inventory during this quarter. Our exiting sales trends for the third quarter were in the mid-single digits which we expect to continue in the fourth quarter moving down the income statement.

Third quarter gross profit increased 32% from a year ago to $582 million. The drivers of this increase were occupancy cost leverage due to strong demand throughout the quarter, a lower promotional cadence for the quarter, reflecting our disciplined pricing approach and the continued benefits from ongoing pricing and sourcing initiatives. These drivers position Michaels well for gross margin dollar improvement and sustainable long-term growth, even as we continue to make growth investments and see a higher mix of e-commerce sales.

Finally, we saw a small impact on third quarter gross profit from tariffs and have largely lapped the tariff impact at this point. SG&A for the quarter was 26.5% of sales, an increase of 10 basis points from the third quarter of last year. SG&A increased in absolute dollars on a year-over-year basis, primarily due to an increase in performance-based compensation, as well as an increase in professional fees associated with ongoing initiatives intended to drive growth and profitability. These increases were partially offset by the cost containment actions we have taken this year.

In addition, this quarter we took an impairment charge of $9.4 million primarily related to the relocation of our support center that we expect to complete early next year. Operating income was $199 million, an increase of 162% in the quarter. Adjusted operating income was approximately $201.6 million, up nearly 72% from the year ago period.

Interest expense for the quarter was $37 million. Our effective tax rate for the quarter was 20.3%. This was lower than our normalized rate of 23% to 24% due to true ups from prior period losses which were recognized during the quarter as a result of higher than expected earnings. Adjusted diluted earnings per share in the quarter was $0.86 up over 100% from last year's third quarter.

During the third quarter, we generated positive free cash flow of $380 million, up dramatically from $76 million in the third quarter of last year and ended the quarter with approximately 850 million in cash on our balance sheet. Through the third quarter, our fiscal 2020 sales were $3.4 billion.

Comparable store sales are now positive for the year at 0.6%, a 230 basis point improvement from negative 1.7% seen through the third quarter of 2019. We have generated free cash flow of $633 million in the first three quarters of 2020, as compared to $17 million for the first three quarters of 2019, demonstrating the strength of our model and prudent management of our business.

In September of this year, we successfully refinanced our term loan extending maturities to 2027. As part of that refinancing and as a demonstration of our commitment to delever our business over the long-term, we paid down $150 million in debt. Longer-term, we will continue to pay down debt with the goal of reducing our gross debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage to well below three times.

There are clearly a lot of unknowns ahead, so we are not providing formal guidance for the fourth quarter. We are pleased with the demand we have seen thus far and at this time expect fourth quarter sales growth to be fairly consistent with our October trends in the mid-single digits. We feel good about our inventory position here in the fourth quarter and as planned are selling through our seasonal inventory earlier this year.

We remain focused on ensuring we have adequate inventory in our stores. As a reminder, our core arts and crafts categories have shorter lead times and are able to be replenished more frequently. We continue to take a disciplined approach to pricing and promotions during the fourth quarter, focusing on driving traffic to our stores and websites, while working to maximize margin dollars.

Based on our strong results year-to-date, we now expect performance-based compensation expense to total approximately $70 million for 2020 ahead of our initial expectations and $55 million higher than last year. Our Q3 results incorporated $28 million of this expense and we expect to accrue approximately $30 million in Q4, representing an increase of $28 million compared to Q4 last year.

In addition to this performance based compensation, as Ashley noted earlier, we are also pleased to be paying out in total approximately $10 million in holiday one-time bonuses to our team members. Without their hard work and continued dedication to serving our maker customers, our strong performance would not be possible.

As we look ahead, I'm extremely encouraged with the trajectory of our business and progress we have made as we transform Michaels for the better. We are confident in the strength of our business, strong balance sheet, predictable cash generation and our ability to drive consistent and sustainable long-term growth.

Ashley Buchanan

Ashley Buchanan

Thanks Mike.

Now slightly over a month into our fourth quarter, I am encouraged by the progress The Michaels team has made and how well our strategic initiatives have taken hold. We remain focused on executing on the key pillars of our maker strategy as we work to make Michaels a one-stop shop for arts and crafts.

We will continue to focus on gaining market share as we attract and retain new customers and deepen our connection with existing customers. We have made significant strides to sustainably improve our operations in a short period of time and we look forward to sharing more on our progress in the future.

And operator, let's move to the Q&A portion of the call.

[Operator Instructions] The first question will come from Christopher Horvers of JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Christopher Horvers

So my first question is, you're expecting mid single-digit comp in the fourth quarter, you talked about 20% through the end of September and obviously the mid-single digit exit rate in October. So can you talk about what drove that, was that earlier seasonal sell-through and thus did the core categories slowed down? And is it fair to say it was more decorating this year like you said smaller gatherings and - but more of them. Are you seeing that surge again here in November and you're just basically saying, once we get through the holiday to core period that will revert back down to that mid-single digit trend.

Michael Diamond

Yes, Chris, let me start with that one, so let me start first with the Q3 aspect. And I think - I would say a couple of things. The first is, we saw strong growth across all of our categories including both the core arts and crafts and the seasonal offering. Now we did sell through our seasonal as you mentioned a little bit earlier than normal, but that aligns with our maker strategy and really making sure that we are delivering what the customer wants. Overall, we think our comp strength actually bodes well and demonstrates the proof point of our strategy that by making sure we can be the arts and crafts retailer for the maker, we are selling the items they want.

Ashley Buchanan

Yes, I'll just add a little bit. So, as you recall from our previous discussions and earlier calls that we tightened up the Fall and Halloween by this year versus last year and that was twofold. One was, we were heavy going into last year and so we purposely did that to improve the sell through. And I would say one of our biggest issues last year was actually getting holiday product post Halloween onto the floor, mainly because of the excess clearance in Halloween.

So that strategy actually worked, we generated better sell through earlier in the month, then we were successfully able to get holiday product onto the floor. Now if you look into next year with the implementation of our seasonal DCs that we're putting in, we'll be able to lengthen the fall Halloween season at the same time that we flow holiday product in tandem. So our strategy for next year will actually be even better than this year, but we are very pleased with how Halloween and fall sold through.

Also to kind of look through what that means for holiday, if you look at Halloween, it's pretty much a set and forget type of product, you set it once and you let it sell through, it's pretty much at the core of business for us and a little bit of crafting. If you look at holiday, it's a little bit different, it's a longer season for us, there's the tree, there is tree, then there is gift giving on top of arts and crafting on top of it. So we feel good about our strategy on how we exited Q3 and starting Q4.

Christopher Horvers

So is it then fair to assume that you've seen a re-acceleration here in November because of the decor side and gifting side?

Michael Diamond

Yes, I mean, look, I would say we are very pleased with how we have started with Q4 for both the arts and crafts and the seasonal. But there's also a lot of uncertainty as we look forward through the rest of Q4 as it relates to the macro environment, both from a customer demand as it relates to COVID, but also how municipalities are treating the recent outbreak. And so we're very pleased with how the quarter has started, but we want to make sure we're prudent in our fourth quarter perspective and that's why we've mentioned the mid-single digits.

Christopher Horvers

And so my follow-up is on the cash flow side, I mean your inventory sort of inventory days, payable days, your third quarter cash was much higher than we had expected. So can you talk about your outlook for sort of working capital and do we have to give back some of that inventory where you build inventory to the end of fourth quarter, will payable days come down. And then you have a lot of cash, you're looking at balanced capital allocation, why wouldn't you sit there and say we could actually take another slug of debt and pay that down and take some of the burden off to leverage ratio or even go out there and do some combination with share buyback given how flush you are with cash?

Michael Diamond

Yes, absolutely, there were a couple of different things embedded in there. So let me first start with the capital allocation framework and then I can address the others. I think look we laid out our capital allocation framework in Investor Day and we remain committed to, the first is ensuring that we're going to grow the business and make sure we invest in the business to demonstrate the sustainable long-term growth that we know this brand is capable of. After that we look at debt repay down and we demonstrated a commitment to that as part of the refinancing where we paid back $150 million of our debt.

There is then opportunistic share repurchases and then we'll consider M&A as it comes along. Obviously, all of those are things we're considering, particularly given the macro environment, we wanted to make sure as we get through Q4, we understand what's happening from a consumer demand, as well as municipalities and their actions before we continue to execute across that capital allocation framework.

To your second point around cash flow, we believe that a towering strengths of Michaels both now and over the long term is it significant free cash flow generation and we think that's going to be something that we'll continue for years. This year, this quarter we saw a benefit not only from the increased performance, but as part of our activities over this year from COVID, we went back to vendors and talk to them about normalizing our payment terms.

And so, part of what we're seeing now is the benefit of that, some of that will come back in Q1 as we fulfill our obligations to those terms, but it doesn't change the fact that we expect Michaels over the long-term to continue to generate significant free cash flow.

The next question comes from Seth Sigman of Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Seth Sigman

Just curious given the progress this year, can you elaborate on some of the strategic and operational drivers plan for next year for 2021 and give us a sense as to the puts and takes for sales as you have to lap some of these strong results. It would seem like you should be able to still grow sales next year, but will be great to get your thoughts on that? Thanks.

Ashley Buchanan

Yes, from our strategic growth pillars that we outlined in Investor Day, I'm very pleased with the progress we're making. So if you look at going into next year, we expect significant improvements in our omnichannel enhancements with buy online, pick up in store, curbside, we're going to work a lot on product and category management as we bring newness to the floor and we'll continue to make progress on our pricing promotional cadence and effectiveness as we did this last quarter.

As you look at the back half of '21, our seasonal distribution centers should be set up and running that will enable us to flow product much more effectively and reduce our lead times, increase in stocks, increase labor productivity, all that you take hold. And from a omni-channel - we'll keep iterating, improving the customer experience, we will be rolling out shop and scan and other services in the back half of '21 as well. And I see us continuing to expand Michaels Pro, that's been a positive offering to our customers and other B2B offerings as well.

Seth Sigman

As you think about profitability and the operating margin of the business into next year, I would think some cost come back as you lap store closings from earlier in the year, but you also have plenty of incremental cost this year, you talked about the incentive comp, the bonus and I'm sure there were other COVID cost rate. So should we be thinking about flow through improving into next year and that you should be in a position to expand operating margins?

Michael Diamond

Yes, look, I mean, so what I would say first of all is from a 2021 perspective, we're still going through the planning process and so we're not going to be providing formal guidance on '21. As I think through even the fourth quarter and some of its implications, we continue to be focused on making sure we're disciplined from a pricing and promotional perspective and it doesn't mean we're necessarily going to be at the exact same promotional levels as we think through the implications of COVID and coming out of the COVID period in 2021.

Obviously, we're comfortable from an e-commerce perspective that a meaningful portion of our e-com is focused on BOPIS, curbside and same-day where our customers bear the fulfillment costs and therefore we are profitable from an e-commerce perspective. Overall, our key focus is making sure we continue to grow gross profit dollars in the long-term and believe over time that that will help scale the business.

The next question comes from Joe Feldman of Telsey Advisory Group. Please go ahead.

Joe Feldman

Wanted to follow-up - you had talked about the - in the three pillars, the merchandising side of things and focusing on improving various departments around the store. You talked about future doing more, I was just curious if you could share any thoughts on what some of those might be like what's next up that you'd like to improve to help drive the business?

Ashley Buchanan

Yes, we're doing our category management process across every category in the box, it's a longer lead time, as you know, this category, this company has long lead times on product, but we're going through every category and improving newness, improving product development. We're actually making it where it goes from truck to shelf or it fits on the shelf, so it reduces touches, reducing our lead times, improving our case facts, which allows us to be more effective and efficient at store level.

So there is a lot of work to be done, I'm pleased with the beginnings of it as we've got newness and got the natural kind of specialty retailer merchandising pyramid correct. But there's still a lot of work to do around improving truck to shelf and efficiency at store level. So we'll see that roll out throughout next year and I'm very pleased with how that's coming along.

Joe Feldman

Got it. That's great, thanks. And then just one follow-up, with regard to the surge in COVID cases we've seen around the country, have you seen any recent changes in demand trend? I mean obviously I get at the mid-single digit that's flowed through the quarter, but I don't know if that was related or is it and is there any anticipation that you might have to close stores in some markets again? Thanks.

Ashley Buchanan

It's a good question, I mean we haven't seen any real change in demand regionality outside of obviously Canada where they closed certain areas, you do see obviously demand when the store is actually closed. There is just recently been put in different capacity limits, we haven't seen a tremendous impact of that, but obviously you know we're very well aware of what could happen if we go back to March, April, we don't anticipate that, but obviously we plan, we have a very robust playbook if we have to go back to that.

We weather that storm very effectively and we're better positioned now to weather then we were then. So we're prepared for all optionality and all things that might happen, but right now we're assuming that we're going to get through this just like we did last time, but better because we don't foresee a rolling closure about any municipality. But like I said, who really knows otherwise we will be providing guidance, so we're allowing ourselves optionality.

The next question comes from Simeon Gutman of Morgan Stanley.

Simeon Gutman

My question first is on gross margin, can you talk through some of the drivers in Q3, what was recapture sort of what sustainable and if you have an easier comparison it looks like in the fourth quarter, is there any reason why it can't look similar especially with inventory position looking so lean?

Michael Diamond

Yes, sure. So, Simeon, I would say there were - first of all, we were obviously very, very pleased with where the quarter came in from a gross profit perspective, an increase of $140 million was quite significant. There were really two drivers that drove that number in the third quarter.

The first was disciplined, promotional and pricing and how we tackle that relative to where we were over the last quarter. That is something we will continue to be - we will continue to make sure we are being smart and thoughtful on our pricing and our promotional cadence, how that ultimately gets executed from a quarter-over-quarter perspective year-over-year is a little tough to know this early in the quarter.

The second driver is occupancy cost leverage, which as a reminder is an expense that's included in our gross profit, obviously, when you have comps that are up 16.3% you're able to get a significant amount of leverage on the box and on our operations, with a mid-single digit that won't be as significant, but obviously we would still hope to be efficient with our box even at that level.

Simeon Gutman

And just to clarify, I think you said regarding the quarter-to-date and why you're being somewhat careful with your fourth quarter - the exit rate that you provided even though there wasn't guidance, is that you are seeing some pull forward in some of this I guess seasonal product or holiday product and you want to be tentative about how you look at that? And then this is an unrelated part of the follow-up, so I apologize. Can you talk about freight both in terms of last mile and sort of inter-supply chain expenses, this is something that had come up with Michaels in the past, curious how it looks like going into 2021?

Michael Diamond

Yes, so let me tackle both of those. So we - our exit rate in October and then what we've indicated for Q4 is mid-single digits. We're very pleased with how the quarter has started, but if you look at the cadence of our seasonal sell-through in Q3, it also makes us think through the seasonal profile of the Q4 business as well, which is what gives us comfort in the mid-single digit number.

It's also admittedly, Ashley mentioned this from what some municipalities are doing, we're just not sure how society quite frankly is going to react over the next eight weeks. And so we want to make sure we're being prudent as we think through the potential implications of that.

From a freight perspective, it is something we keep an eye on, obviously everyone in the industry is bearing increased freight costs, we have a great relationship with a lot of our providers to make sure that we won't face capacity constraints in terms of getting our product out, but it's something we continue to keep an eye on as we try to manage the business.

Ashley Buchanan

And I think from a omni channel or e-commerce perspective on freight, a big portion of our sales in e-commerce still comes from BOPIS, curbside and same-day delivery. So we benefit from that mix change versus probably others I would assume.

The next question comes from Kate McShane of Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Kate McShane

Most of mine have been answered already, but I was curious to learn more about the new customers that you saw during the quarter. Just curious who they were and what their behaviors were versus your more regular customers, are you seeing more bigger basket sizes are trading up or any kind of insight into the repeat purchases?

Ashley Buchanan

Well, I'll say this, we're pleased with the total customer profile with our existing customers gaining more share of wallet and we're pleased with our new customer acquisition as well. It's been a broad-based demand across all the categories which we're very pleased with not just seasonal, but particularly our replenishable core arts and craft business, it's been a broad-based demand across all customer types. So we're very pleased with that because it indicates that our focus on our core customer, our maker customer is the right strategy. We're not too reliant on just seasonal to drive it and that's been a plan for a while, and it's clear that's actually working and paying off.

Kate McShane

And I wondered if you could just comment as a follow up question with regards to holiday, I know gifting is an important piece of Q4. Is there any way to quantify gifting as a percentage of sales in the fourth quarter and how that breaks down between more child oriented by toy, crafts versus just general adult gifting?

Ashley Buchanan

Like I said earlier, there is actually kind of three parts to our holiday seasonal business which is the three part, the trim the three part and then the gift giving piece, but we - I'd be remiss also not mention they're actually the fourth part, which is early kind of arts and crafts around holiday. So we have four parts of it.

The arts and crafts starts really early in this tree, our trade in tree and gift giving and we don't breakout which segment, but with that being said historically we'd be really focused on those four segment specifically. What's great about what we're doing now is the true arts and crafts business, our SBA or our replenishable business is also doing very well and so it's just core arts and crafts as well. So it's a broad-based demand that we feel very positive about.

The next question comes from William Reuter of Bank of America. Please go ahead.

William Reuter

You mentioned that of the two large gross margin drivers one of them was lower pricing and promotions, given high conversion and tend to purchase when customers are in stores, how much of this do you think is due to the environment and how much of this would you attribute to your own strategies?

Michael Diamond

Yes, I mean, look, it's - there's going to be - it's tough to really tease that out right now particularly given what's going on from a macro environment from a COVID perspective. I think we feel really good about our strategy both in the macro environment we face right now and going forward that we want to be disciplined around pricing and promotion. It's obviously not just about the price and promotion, it's about the offer you have, executing the strategy across the three pillars and then having a pricing and promotional cadence that actually supports that.

So, I'm not going to lie and say, obviously, I think we have benefited from a consumer demand perspective based on the current macro environment, but I also think that our ability to have the right seasonal assortment that sells through earlier and at a higher rate is as much to do with how we're actually executing against the categories as it is around our pricing and promotion.

Ashley Buchanan

I'll add onto that a little bit, so if you can go back a caller who we talked about tightening the holiday buys, which we did. Two things, we also that I didn't mention is, it's more unique products. So it's less commodity, less mass. So when we tightened up the buy and you got more unique product, it's sold earlier, right? And the fact that the customers like the product, we didn't feel and didn't need to remote as deeply as we did last year, it was a shift and basic product merchandising, more to a specialty retailer product merchandising versus mass.

And we will continue to follow that formula into next year, because you can get the commodity massed off in a lot of places. We focus on unique product and less depth on the quality we buy and so that's why we had a better sell through and I think that's a good methodology for seasonal buyers going forward.

The next question comes from Steven Forbes with Guggenheim Securities, LLC. Please go ahead.

Steven Forbes

So I wanted to focus on the store resetting initiatives. Ashley, if you can - can you provide us an update on the reset plans right, as we think about next year both in terms of cadence and breadth? And then help us quantify right the potential cost implications of the rollout as we sort of try to optimize the model year and I think what I'm trying to best understand is what the level of investment spend pressure on the business is going to be in the first half right, where we have that those lower-volume quarters?

Ashley Buchanan

Yes, so it's a rolling reset by category, so you'll have in pretty much all your write-ups for the fourth quarter. The cost of your resets is very minimal in the sense that this is kind of what we do, we've dramatically made the resets more efficient by how we go from truck to shelf, skew optimization, case back optimization. So the ability to put that product on the shelf on our initial kind of reset should be much more efficient than it has in the past. So we don't see a lot of headwind from what you call modular resets or product resets or refreshes in the stores next year.

Steven Forbes

And then just maybe sticking with expenses given the holiday bonus payment to team members that was announced, can you just update us on where your average entry wage is today and then how you're thinking about just the average wage rates in '21 versus say a baseline for 2019?

Michael Diamond

Yes, I mean we're committed to making sure that we pay a competitive wage in the markets and then we keep an eye on that across our stores by municipality to make sure we're competitive.

And the last questioner today will be Carla Casella with JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Carla Casella

Given your growth in BOPIS and curbside, can you just give us a sense for the margins on a BOPIS or curbside sale versus an in-store product margin - gross margin?

Ashley Buchanan

As we said in the past BOPIS, curbside, same-day delivery is basically equivalent to an in-store purchase.

Carla Casella

And then on the working capital front, you mentioned that you extended some payable terms, it looks like some other costs that were deferred. Could we see working capitals flip and be use of cash in fourth quarter untypical, atypical to the seasonal patterns in the past or is it most they are going to get paid back down in '21?

Ashley Buchanan

'21 is the sort of direct answer, it like we - we will see that largely in the early part of next year.

