Why Bitcoin Is Still Growing Up

Bitcoin proponents argue that a broadening investor base shows that the largest cryptocurrency is growing up. Critics say this year's 170 percent rally is a speculative bubble.

I woke up around 4:30 am (EST), made my usual cup of joe, and smiled as I witnessed my cryptocurrency portfolio achieving an all-time high. Fast-forward a full 3 hours (add sarcastic tone) after exercising, breakfast, and getting the kids up for school, and my account had dropped nearly 8%. Bitcoin lived up to its erratic reputation and plummeted by a good $1,700 to $ 18,100.

The currency, which is around a decade old, only recently passed its record high from 2017 on Monday. This had raised hopes among optimists that the share price increase would be more sustainable than during the wild record hunt about three years ago. At that time, the drastic price increase was followed by an equally severe price decline.

Ahhh, the life of a cryptocurrency investor.

Like many digital gold enthusiasts, I anticipate what is (supposedly) destined: $20,000 and beyond.

This year, it seems, my investing persona has splintered, and the contrarian trader is willing to accept this bold, dare I say, careless momentum figure who barely shrugs at these wild price swings.

While the contrarian (Debby Downer) chirps timeless sayings like "pigs get slaughtered," Mr. Momentum elevates my spirits and encourages me to carry on.

Will cryptocurrency make the jump over the $ 20,000 mark?

"We should go over $ 20,000 this week with targets around $ 20,000 to $25,000," said Vijay Ayyar of Singapore's Luno crypto exchange. After that, however, he expects a decline of 30 percent.

Market analyst Timo Emden, on the other hand, thinks: "If the price should fail to move up further in the next few hours (me: not much time to react, I guess), profit-taking will likely remain." Bitcoin could then run the risk of getting into strong turbulence again. "The air has become noticeably thin," says Emden.

The ongoing rally confirms the opinion of skeptics and supporters of digital currencies. On one hand, Bitcoin proponents argue that a broadening investor base shows that the largest cryptocurrency is growing up. On the other, critics say this year's 170 percent rally is a speculative bubble. Sound familiar?

In this article, I set both of those personas aside and objectively explore whether it's time to buy more, sell, trim, or hold.

Institutional Activity

Bitcoin proponents give solid reasons for their hope for more stability. A few weeks ago, the large payment service PayPal announced that they will enable cryptocurrency as a funding source for digital commerce at its 26 million merchants. Paypal also stated that professional investors, such as asset managers, are increasingly interested in cryptocurrencies.

According to Ki Young Ju (CEO of CryptoQuant)

"Institutional buyers are active in the BTC market. Fund Flow Ratio for all exchanges says only 6% of the network transactions are used for exchange deposits/withdrawals. It happened in February 2019 as well when major exchanges launched OTC desks."

Most investors involved in Bitcoin have probably heard of the growing influence of the futures and options markets. Large investors in particular trade in such derivatives, as these financial instruments are incredibly complicated, and small investors usually neither have the knowledge nor the ability to trade with them.

The trading volume on the futures exchanges has risen continuously in recent weeks. This can also indicate that major investors are still interested in the digital gold.

But what about this early morning drop?

Ki-Young Ju notes that while "miners are selling," the "whales" were depositing with no indication of significant exchange withdrawals. He adds a highly contradictory note (3 points for Debby Downer!) and states that "longing BTC with high leverage is not a good idea for now."

On the Russian, Chinese, and American Fronts

According to a Russian business news agency report on Monday, Sberbank plans to enter the crypto space in 2021. In the same year, the "new law on digital financial investments" will come into force.

The last few weeks have brought a little clarity as to how things will go with Bitcoin in Russia. Despite protests from business organizations, the Ministry of Finance has introduced a law that provides for a strict reporting requirement with draconian penalties: from an amount of 600,000 rubles per year - that's around 6,600 euros. Additionally, The Ministry of Finance now wants to punish users with up to three years imprisonment if they fail to report transactions of more than 45 million rubles - a good 500,000 euros. However, the rule is not expected to come into force until 2022.

In a Bloomberg opinion piece on Sunday, Niall Ferguson said that the current pandemic is generally good for cryptocurrency adoption and accelerates a "currency revolution" worldwide. However, the historian noted that China is making rapid progress with introducing its digital yuan and the increased use of mobile payments. By the way, Alipay and WeChat Pay process transactions worth around 40 trillion (US dollars) annually.

What President-elect Biden thinks of crypto, central bank digital currencies, and Bitcoin is unknown. But there are signs that certain people in his government could potentially help create a friendlier regulatory framework for crypto in the United States. For example, Biden is considering appointing the former chairman of the CFTC regulator Gary Gensler as his deputy Treasury secretary.

The Best Defensive Trade?

Earlier this month, Druckenmiller gave CNBC an interview about the current market situation. On the one hand, he explains that the Fed's measures will very likely lead to higher inflation, at the latest in five or six years, and that some companies will benefit from them, but not all.

He then explains that "one cannot overestimate my enthusiasm for Bitcoin." He owns "a bit" of Bitcoin, but a lot more gold, and muses that Bitcoin is very attractive for millennials.

In the end, in my view, central bank policies in the US and around the world are driving inflation, especially since the coronavirus crisis. Echoing Druckenmiller, if inflation doesn't come next year, it will invade within the coming years.

Less obvious are the advantages of the sovereignty that Bitcoin gives the user of money - but they are even more important, for example, in places like China and Sweden where electronic payment methods are displacing cash. Some economists and leaders don't always welcome this change, as cash is the sand in the gears of monetary policy and crime investigation. Ultimately, we will be in a fundamentally different world when all our payments are recorded, centrally stored, and examined by artificial intelligence. Whether it is Jeff Bezos from Amazon or Xi Jinping from China on the trigger

What's Next?

Extreme Quantitative Easing will favor over the long term and increase inflation and the devaluation of the main fiat currencies. Reasonably, savers and investors will go on a frantic search for those asset classes that guarantee to protect and, at the same time, to reimburse their capital. The current financial landscape has profoundly changed the old financial schemes and the US Treasuries performed this function very well. However, the specter of inflation and this mishigas stock market revealed that investing in "safe" government bonds is no longer rewarding.

In this context, bitcoin is emerging as a new asset class in addition to redefining gold as literally cumbersome and underlines how the return to the use of yellow metal as a world reserve of value would mean going against the trend towards digitization and technological progress. Today's international business environment requires digital money, portable, and accessible to all while maintaining the qualities of a long-term store of value. In the meantime, the contrarian trader within prevails which means that some (but certainly not all) profits must be taken - and just in time for the holidays too.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PYPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.