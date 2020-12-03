Equity CEFs:  How Good Is Mr. Market At Predicting A CEF's Future?  Not Very

I will say this for the umpteenth time. Follow a fund's NAV taking into account all distributions, and you will find where a fund's market price is ultimately going too.

The biggest reason is the fact that most investors in CEFs use superficial statistics to base their investment decisions and completely ignore what's important, i.e. valuations as it relates to NAV performance.

In fact, I would say that investors in CEFs are probably some of the worst predictors of where a fund is headed at market price.

That may work for stocks and their price points, but I have been throwing cold water on that theory for years when it comes to CEF market prices.

It's one of the most time-tested theories in the markets. That the market is efficient and will price in all the knowable facts of any security at any given moment.

Do you think it's absurd that the equity markets should be hitting all-time highs right now with COVID-19 cases spiking and the economy slowing once again? And yet everyday it seems, the markets continue to rise on the hopes of more stimulus and more confidence that "back-to-normal" is just around the corner.

I can't really comment on that since market valuations have been essentially hijacked by trillions of dollars in stimulus and support packages for quite some time now and who knows how high prices can go when backstopped by the Federal Reserve.

But one class of securities I know a thing or two about is a lot easier to predict where prices are headed and that is in closed-end funds. Because only one class of securities in the markets have two prices to consider, and when the vast majority of investors don't even bother to consider or know about the second, and actually the much more important price point, then you can throw market efficiency out the window. It would be sort of like covering one eye up and trying to drive with no depth perception.

Back on February of this year, when the COVID-19 virus was considered just a new flu bug and the pandemic had barely started to spread, I wrote this article, Equity CEFs: The Absurdity Of Today's Investment Environment (A Look At BSTZ).

I obviously didn't know what was about to happen to the markets but I did know that many equity CEF's were at ridiculous valuations with many not making one bit of sense at all.

In the article, I was comparing two equity CEF market price performances and how I felt investors were completely wrong about the direction that each fund was going. To many, it just seemed like the market was just pricing in what it knew, and thus, was just being efficient. I, however, knew that was absurd and that I would eventually be proven right.

The two CEFs that I was comparing were the BlackRock Science & Technology fund II (BSTZ), $33.49 current market price, $34.81 NAV, -3.8% discount, 4.1% current market yield and the Delaware Investments Dividend & Income fund (DDF), $9.05 current market price, $9.70 NAV, -6.7% discount, 7.4% current market yield.

At the time, BSTZ was one of my largest holdings though because the fund was fairly new, having gone public less than a year prior in June of 2019, there seemed to be some naysayers or hesitancy on the part of investors. Why else would BSTZ's Premium/Discount chart look like this from inception (chart taken from article above):

As of February 19, 2020

On the other hand, the fund that was getting all of the attention, primarily because of a distribution increase back in March of 2018 that doubled DDF's market yield to around 10%, continued to grow its premium valuation all the way up to around 40% when I wrote the article.

Here's a three-year Premium/Discount graph of DDF showing the market price rise of DDF even while its NAV was struggling, something which I said as early as August of 2018, would happen.

That August of 2018 article, Equity CEFs: Liberty And Independence In A Delaware CEF, began a warning blitz on DDF and I started by saying:

Premium-priced equity CEFs that have underperforming NAVs compared to their benchmarks will eventually see their valuations correct.

We've seen this happen to the Nuveen option CEFs and it's only a matter of time before this fund drops back down to earth too.

Because an uber high yield is no excuse to buy a CEF if it can't support its distribution and right now, this fund is not supporting its increased distribution.

I would go on to write several more articles on DDF over the next 18 months even as its market price continued to climb to a higher and higher market price premium.

I won't get into the reasons why I knew DDF was going to struggle at NAV but it had nothing to do with the fact that DDF focused its leveraged stock and high yield bond portfolio in predominantly value sectors and securities.

No, the biggest reason, which was completely predictable, was that going from a 5% NAV yield to a 10% NAV yield overnight was eventually going to hurt DDF's NAV performance even as investors rejoiced over the much higher market yield and bid up DDF's market price ever higher.

The BSTZ And DDF Price Performance Since

BSTZ and DDF are perfect examples of the market inefficiency in CEFs. I mean if investors knew the future of what was going to happen, how did these two funds still go in opposite directions well before my February of 2020 article?

For months and even years before the COVID-19 virus became a household word, value sectors were underperforming growth sectors so why would anyone bid up a leveraged value stock and high-yield bond fund like DDF to a 40%+ market price premium when a growth and technology fund like BSTZ kept seeing its discount get wider and wider?

And this is what I mean by a lack of efficiency in CEFs and why I give very little credibility to CEF market prices. Often times, valuations are based purely on market yield and little else.

But here is what you would have realized if you had taken my advice on February 19th and swapped DDF for BSTZ:

Data by YCharts

Even if you argued that no one could have predicted what was going to happen when the full impact of COVID-19 was absorbed into the markets and how value sectors would plummet while growth sectors would outperform, thus hurting DDF and helping BSTZ.

But isn't that what this is all about? Being able to price in information as it becomes available and thus, should CEF investors have known that from the market bottom on March 23, after both funds had dropped precipitously, that BSTZ would go on to return 172.5% since then, the best market price performance of any equity CEF?

Data by YCharts

Heck, I was buying BSTZ like crazy near the bottom and BSTZ is now my second largest CEF holding behind the AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities fund (AIO), $24.34 current market price, $27.39 NAV, -11.1% discount, 5.3% current market yield.

And what about DDF? Well, after lowering its NAV yield distribution policy from 10% to a more reasonable and achievable 7.5% and after the fund stabilized at around a -6% discount, down from a 42% premium, I upgraded DDF to a buy on August 11th at $8.28 in this article, Equity CEFs: Why I Went Positive On DDF Last Friday.

Since then, DDF is up about 9% at market price, still lagging BSTZ. But with value sectors now playing catch up to growth sectors, which really got started in earnest in November, I like both of my funds now.

Conclusion

Don't ever think for one-second that because an equity CEF has suddenly risen up to a high market price premium or has dropped to a wide discount, that somebody knows something you don't.

More likely, its just a institutional investor swapping out of a fund with little regard to valuation or predicting the future. Or, like in this example with DDF, it could simply be a reaction to a fund's market yield and has nothing to do with whether the fund can cover the yield or not.

In fact, there are CEFs that pay an astounding 20%+ NAV yields and yet admit in disclosures that those incredibly high NAV yields have nothing to do with what the fund actually earns. Then there are funds who warn investors in every distribution declaration about the unsustainability of a market price premium and yet investors continue to buy.

The bottom line is yes, all of the public information and disclosures are out there for you to uncover to make better decisions about where to invest in CEFs. For those who choose to ignore these disclosures, or warnings really, the end result will be disappointing returns that were completely avoidable.

On the other hand, the advantage and opportunities in CEFs lie in the fact that unlike the rest of the market, CEFs don't use superficial statistics like market yields to predict where a fund's market price is going longer term.

Instead CEFs use much more inconspicuous, and yet still readily available information and once you identify what those are, then you too can predict a CEF's future. And if you haven't figured out what those are by now, then maybe stick with what you know.

Hint: Go to the last bullet points above.

Thank you for reading my article. My goal is to give you observations and actionable ideas in Closed-End funds while educating you on how these unique and opportunistic funds work. CEFs can be one of the most exhilarating and yet most frustrating security classes to invest in, and it's important that you have someone who can be a level head during up and down periods of the market. I hope to be that voice of calm when necessary. ~ Douglas Albo

Disclosure: I am/we are long BSTZ, DDF, AIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.