10 Upcoming Dividend Increases

BDX, VFC and ADP have the longest streaks this week, each over 40 years!

All stocks have at least five fiscal years of dividend growth history and come from the U.S. Dividend Champions List.

I've designed this article series to keep investors informed of upcoming dividend increases. Any company can increase its dividend, but these companies have a history of annual increases. For dividend growth investors, this can be an opportunity to start or add to positions before a new increased payout. Dividend increase notifications can be essential for retirees who live on dividend checks. Many companies have also halted or cut their dividends during the pandemic, so receiving increasing income is very reassuring.

The lists I've compiled provide various stats for the stocks that are increasing their dividends next week.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here.

How It's Assembled

I created the information below by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

As a point of clarification, companies may not raise their dividend every calendar year, but the total annual dividend received will still be higher each year. One such example is Bank of America (BAC).

In the table here on SA, a shareholder's annual dividend payout increased for each year in this time frame. Thus, it is eligible for inclusion in the "CCC" list.

That said, it did pay out the same amount for eight quarters in a row, but again, the total annual amount increased each year.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the date you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by the market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll be using them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 0 Champion 5 Contender 4 Challenger 1

The Main List

Data has been sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category First American Corporation (FAF) 11 3.65 7-Dec-20 4.55% Contender HP Inc. (HPQ) 10 3.05 8-Dec-20 10.23% Contender Ameren Corporation (AEE) 7 2.54 8-Dec-20 4.04% Challenger Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) 48 1.31 9-Dec-20 5.06% Champion V.F. Corporation (VFC) 48 2.24 9-Dec-20 2.08% Champion UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) 29 1.79 9-Dec-20 3.23% Champion MDU Resources Group, Inc. Common Stock (Holding Com... (MDU) 28 3.34 9-Dec-20 2.40% Champion South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) 21 5.18 9-Dec-20 2.50% Contender Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) 44 2.11 10-Dec-20 2.20% Champion Spire Inc. (SR) 17 3.92 10-Dec-20 4.33% Contender

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date before which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: The percent increase.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the percentage increase. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent FAF 0.44 0.46 4.55% HPQ 0.1762 0.194 10.23% AEE 0.495 0.515 4.04% BDX 0.79 0.83 5.06% VFC 0.48 0.49 2.08% UMBF 0.31 0.32 3.23% MDU 0.2075 2.125 2.40% SJI 0.295 0.3025 2.50% ADP 0.91 0.93 2.20% SR 0.6225 0.65 4.33%

Additional Metrics

Here are some different metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above. A value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows as they could provide more margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High FAF 48.2 29.36 66.78 8.76 64% Off Low 28% Off High HPQ 22.94 12.54 23.93 11.57 83% Off Low 4% Off High AEE 77.86 58.74 87.66 23.56 33% Off Low 11% Off High BDX 240.79 197.75 286.72 89.45 22% Off Low 16% Off High VFC 85.74 45.07 100.25 0 90% Off Low 14% Off High UMBF 69.19 39.47 72.48 17.49 75% Off Low 5% Off High MDU 24.87 15 32.22 13.72 66% Off Low 23% Off High SJI 22.78 18.24 33.43 16.78 25% Off Low 32% Off High ADP 172.17 103.11 182.32 30.58 67% Off Low 6% Off High SR 63.54 50.58 87.96 44.93 26% Off Low 28% Off High

Tickers By Yield and Growth Rates

Some investors are more interested in the current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. The table also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule SJI 5.18 2.7 2.9 4.1 6.9 9.3 SR 3.92 5.3 6.5 6.1 4.4 10 FAF 3.65 5 11.9 14.9 18.4 MDU 3.34 3.2 2.8 2.8 2.8 6.2 HPQ 3.05 15 9.2 17.4 15.6 20.8 AEE 2.54 3.9 3.8 3.6 2.2 6.1 VFC 2.24 6.8 9.7 12.8 13 15.1 ADP 2.11 19.7 14.2 13.4 10.6 15.5 UMBF 1.79 4.8 7 5.9 5.5 7.7 BDX 1.31 2.6 4.6 6.8 8.9 8.2

Comments

As we progress through December, time is running out for companies to declare yearly increases. COVID has deferred or suspended dividends for many companies. However, the ten on this list have been able to not only pay a dividend but to increase it in this environment. VFC, BDX, and ADP have been able to increase theirs for over 40+ years each!

With such quality companies, I entered those alongside the S&P in my stock return calculator to see a hypothetical investment result since December of 2010. Here were the results. ADP was the best performer with a 441 total (18.4% annual) return over the past decade. VFC was also a market beater with a nearly 18% yearly return, and BDX just trailed the S&P with 13.2% annual versus the S&P returning 13.7%.

Switching over to the income perspective, ADP and VFC both easily trounced BDX, and the S&P. ADP and VFC returned $8,800 and $7,300, respectively. BDX lagged the S&P with $3,400 to the market's $3,800.

The blue line of VFC leads the competition through most of the comparisons. It wasn't until the end of 2019 and through the March recovery did ADP pull ahead. That said, both of those have been wonderful companies to own; market-beating total returns and dividend income.

Conclusion

I hope you find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.