DG is one of the best stocks to buy and hold in the retail sector, if not in the large cap equities market as a whole.

To think of DG as a tactical play is the wrong approach, in my view. This is a buy-and-hold stock that likely belongs in most growth portfolios.

Dollar General's all-around beat was its seventh in a row, and there were not meaningful signs of weakness in the company's financial results.

Dollar General (DG) has done what it does best and often: delivered an all-around beat, its seventh consecutive one, even through a year of pandemic and business closures. Revenues grew about 17%, what would have been a pre-2020 record, on solid comps of 12% that beat consensus by nearly one percentage point. The large EPS beat of $0.35 was also attention-grabbing.

To be fair, the retailer's third quarter was not quite as robust as the first half of 2020 (see graph further below), when Dollar General performed better than just about any other player in its industry and delivered top-line growth above 20%. But I do not believe that investors have much to complain about the company's execution in the most recent period, even if the stock traded well below the S&P 500 (SPY) on earnings day.

Credit: company's website

On the results

Dollar General's top-line firepower was broad-based, which I view as a sign that the business is generally very healthy.

Revenue increase came from both same-store sales and new locations added to the retailer's expanding network, at a ratio of about two-thirds and one-third, respectively. Once again, the company beat key competitor Walmart (WMT) at comps, as the chart below depicts, even though the outperformance has been narrowing in the past couple of quarters.

Every major department, from the sizable consumables to the best-performing home products, saw revenues increase by a minimum of 15% in the third quarter. Due to a combination of high demand leading to reduced markdowns and high inventory turnover, along with a favorable revenue mix towards non-consumable products, gross margins expanded YOY by a healthy 180 bps.

Credit: DM Martins Research, data from multiple company reports

The operating leverage enabled by the large increase in revenues and gross profit led to a 57% spike in operating profit. The number is impressive, considering the extra SG&A costs that resulted from the COVID-19 crisis (e.g. appreciation bonuses to frontline employees). As a result, EPS climbed by more than 60% in the period, and the bottom line is on track to grow by at least 55% in this disruptive year of global pandemic.

On the stock

To think of DG as a tactical play to buy and sell based on an investor's convictions about the foreseeable future is, in my view, the wrong approach here. Will Dollar General benefit from another wave of coronavirus-driven retail disruptions in the winter? Or is it time to look past the current COVID-19 wave and consider stocks that are more sensitive to the pandemic and economic recoveries in 2021?

To be frank, I don't think that these questions matter too much for the investment thesis. At a higher level, DG is a stock that, in my opinion, belongs in most growth portfolios. I believe this to be the case for a number of reasons that include:

Dollar General's vast (and increasing) footprint in rural areas and smaller markets where competition from the "big dogs" (e.g. Walmart) is limited;

Resilience to the economic cycles, as evidenced by consistent revenue growth of at least 10% through the Great Recession of 2008-2009 and COVID-19 crisis;

apparent customer loyalty that helps to turn Dollar General's business model into a quasi-recurring revenue one;

solid balance sheet that has vastly improved in 2020 due to large quantities of cash flow produced.

Data by YCharts

The reasonable argument that can be made against DG is valuation. Next-year P/E of nearly 22x (see graph above) is about the highest that it has been since early 2019 at least - although EV to free cash flow at less than 18x is very close to a ten-year low. A rich share price, coupled with more investor appetite for risk and cyclical plays, may explain why DG has gone virtually nowhere in the past two months, trading around $220 apiece.

DG's valuations and small cap cyclical momentum are the reasons why I went from "very bullish" to "bullish" on October 11 (see my profile for track record). Still, I continue to think that this is one of the best stocks to buy and hold in the retail sector, if not in the large cap equities market as a whole.

Beating the market by a mile Members of my Storm-Resistant Growth community will continue to get updates on DG (allocation updates, insights, etc.) and the performance of my market-beating "All-Equities SRG" portfolio on a regular basis. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified strategy designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.



Disclosure: I am/we are long DG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.