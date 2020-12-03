Valuation is fair at current levels and is why I am neutral on this name at this time.

Introduction and Investment Thesis

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) is a provider of broadband satellite communications servicing a variety of consumer and commercial customers, including individual consumers and small to large enterprises.

The core of the business is the broadband side of the business, which utilizes a constellation of satellites to provide customers a wide range of connectivity solutions. This is a hardware-intensive business, and the company was hit by COVID-related issues. As an example, the company has had some operational challenges, and the company has had issues with a few enterprise customers that have declared bankruptcy due to the pandemic. Due to these issues, in order for me to be more bullish on the prospects of EchoStar, I will need to get a better line of sight to a post-COVID economic recovery.

The recent vaccine news is definitely positive. However, the level of uptake by the general population as well as the trajectory of the distribution ramp of the vaccine is still uncertain. Without clearer visibility, it is difficult to be bullish on the stock and is why I am currently neutral on this name.

This satellite broadband business is strong however and should provide a stable revenue base as the company works through this pandemic. This is reflected in the relatively flat YoY revenue trajectory in the most recent quarterly earnings. To be clear, EchoStar is a scaled player in the space and is the largest VSAT provider and is one of the largest satellite broadband providers with over 1.6 million subscribers across North America. Additionally, the recent collaboration with Inmarsat (OTCPK:IMASF) for inflight connectivity could prove to be lucrative for the company depending on the trajectory of airplane travel volume improvements in the post-pandemic environment.

However, the company is capacity constrained. Right now, the company has three core satellites (Spaceway-3, the EchoStar XVII, and EchoStar XIX satellites) in conjunction with other satellite resources that the company utilizes from third-party providers. As of today, this fixed satellite resource is largely at capacity and is preventing the company from being aggressive in growing the subscriber base. Without a driver for growth, I just have a hard time seeing how this company's stock will be able to appreciate.

On the plus side, the company is under contract for a new satellite, EchoStar XXIV, which should help alleviate some of these capacity concerns, but it is not expected to launch until 2022, which is a while to wait.

From a financial performance perspective, the company's top line has held steady even through COVID. This is a positive as many other companies in other industries have seen material headwinds in their business. Overall profitability is modest, but the fact that the company is net income positive at this stage helps give me confidence in its ability to weather this pandemic.

From a balance sheet perspective, the company has ~$550 million of cash which provides decent, near-term liquidity to operate and grow through this pandemic. This is particularly so given the negative net debt balance that the company has which should give it the ability to increase leverage if so desired.

Risks

The key risk here is competition whether it is from upstarts such as SpaceX's Starlink or Viasat's (NASDAQ:VSAT) platform. In order to remain relevant and be able to compete, the company will have to grow its satellite base and develop its technological infrastructure to be more competitive with the market. This is a resource-intensive business which will require significant capital for the company to compete. Cost-effective financing may be tough to find if we enter a prolonged downturn.

Secondarily, COVID is a major risk as it impacts the financial health of the company's end customers and its ability to afford and pay for the company's services. Without a clear end to the pandemic in sight, this will continue to be a major overhang over the stock.

Valuation and Conclusion

From a valuation perspective, the company trades at a fairly low EV/EBITDA multiple. However, I believe this is fair given the capacity constraints it is facing, the relatively slow top-line growth, and overall COVID-related headwinds. Thus, I believe the valuation is fair at this level and is the principal reason why I am currently neutral on this name at this particular time.

