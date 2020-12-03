Would you want a company with $25 billion in total liabilities, including $10 billion in debt, that may or may not earn a maximum $1 billion in GAAP profits next year? Free cash flow is forecasted at $1.5 billion, if everything runs smoothly, and the balance sheet is holding $3.5 billion in current assets like cash and receivables. Basically, it's the same fundamental earnings picture as a decade ago. By the way, you are paying $42 billion for the business, and the dividend was cut to zero early in the year.

Image Source: Domes of Elounda, Greece - Marriott Website

I am explaining the overleveraged setup of Marriott International (MAR). One of the world's leading hotel chains has witnessed a near complete recovery in its stock quote to $129 a share, far from the coronavirus panic low in March under $50. Investors have bid up the company as if operating results will be back to normal by the summer, no harm, no foul, from the pandemic collapse in travel and vacation spending. Is this a realistic assumption, or proof that a central bank, money printing-induced bubble in investor thinking has taken over Wall Street?

Image Source: Anaheim Residence Inn - Marriott Website

Clearly, an investment in Marriott requires a lot of questions to be answered in the affirmative, with hope and blind faith laying the foundation for your buy decision. In the end, I will pass on the proposition. Plenty of variables may not play out as currently forecasted by optimists, and too much financial leverage leaves little room for error.

Extreme Valuation and Financial Leverage

Today's valuation, as you would expect in the middle of the pandemic, is the worst on trailing results EVER. Below is a 10-year picture of the 2020 disaster for operating results. Price-to-backwards-looking earnings, sales, cash flow and book value describe a scary, even ugly investment proposition.

Total returns, including dividends, have been relatively average vs. peers the last three years. I have drawn the competitor group of Hilton Worldwide (HLT), Host Hotels (HST), Hyatt Hotels (H), Choice Hotels (CHH) and InterContinental Hotels PLC (IHG) for industrywide comparisons. I have also included the S&P 500 index to contrast to the group.

A big impediment to better results for Marriott has been its large debt and leverage position. Below is a graph of total liabilities to assets, which roughly match each other today.

Unfortunately for shareholders, "tangible" book value is a negative $14.7 billion, about -$45 per share. The company held $15 billion in goodwill and intangibles at the end of September from mergers and acquisitions over the years. We can debate the value of each property at fair market value vs. cost accounting, but selling hotels is quite difficult in late 2020. Even if business trends returned to pre-pandemic levels and the best of times, it would take a theoretical 10-12 years of operating cash flow to pay off all liabilities, assuming no growth in revenues, earnings and cash generation. Compared to an S&P 500 average company ratio of 6x years of cash flow to pay off all debt and IOUs, Marriott is extremely levered.

At the expected slow recovery rate of 2021-22 by Wall Street analyst consensus, Marriott would need 15+ years of solid, uninterrupted business performance to pay off all liabilities. The coronavirus disruption in earnings and gradual rebound are pictured below against peers.

Sliding Technical Momentum

My favorite technical indicators of buying and selling pressure are arguing the rebound in Marriott's quote is more of a retracement of steep losses, not a unique accumulation event. Below on a 12-month price and volume chart, I have drawn the Accumulation/Distribution Line, Negative Volume Index and On Balance Volume measurements. None of them have risen much the last year, mirroring the slight price decline. In a healthier situation, all three would be rising in trend over a long-term period. Most worrisome is the lack of progress in these momentum indicators since August despite a nice price advance. We may have reached a technical "divergence" condition where price has become a simple arbitrage play on a rising stock market overall. What happens when the S&P 500 turns lower and not many buyers exist in Marriott?

Final Thoughts

Mainstream forecasts are calling for business and vacation travel rates, including hotel stays, to take 2-3 years for a return to normalized 2019 levels. However, the entire hotel sector of the market has recovered strongly in equity pricing during the late fall months. Marriott in particular is now priced at 40x trailing free cash flow and almost 30x a vastly improved 2021 Wall Street expectation. The company holds above-average debt and leverage vs. the industry, and today seems priced as if nothing can go wrong next year. I beg to differ and feel any potential upside from $129 a share has to be balanced against even greater odds of disappointment and leverage-based risk going forward.

A double-dip recession or new black swan event could pummel the Marriott stock quote under $100 quickly. At best, I rate the company a Hold (Neutral), but only for shareholders owning the stock at much lower cost, where a large capital gains tax bill is undesirable. For the typical investor, I rate this equity selection an Avoid or Sell. My research suggests the present overvaluation and so, so technical picture will lead to a period of stagnant to weakening performance vs. the general market, represented by the S&P 500 index.

It appears the glass is nearly empty for 2020 returns by the operating business, and Wall Street investors are assuming the glass will be completely full 12 months from now. The market has "discounted" a nice rebound in travel the next 12-24 months that may or may not become reality.

