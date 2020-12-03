ABNB has suffered the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, but these effects are temporary and the IPO appears reasonably priced, so is worth consideration for patient investors.

Airbnb has filed to raise $2.44 billion in an IPO.

Quick Take

Airbnb (ABNB) has filed to raise $2.44 billion from the sale of its Class A stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company operates an online marketplace connecting hosts with guests seeking short stay lodging accommodations.

ABNB is in a class of its own, has significant runway ahead to take more market share from existing hotel operators and temporarily depressed revenue means patient IPO investors may get the stock at a discount, so the IPO is worth a close look.

Company & Technology

San Francisco, California-based Airbnb was founded to develop a two-sided marketplace between property hosts and consumer guests to provide lodging and related services on a temporary basis worldwide.

Management is headed by co-founder, CEO and Head of Community Brian Chesky, who previously earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Industrial Design from the Rhode Island School of Design.

Below is a brief overview video of Airbnb:

The website aggregates supply and demand globally, provides hosts with pricing tools, scheduling capabilities, insurance coverages, and payment facilitation services.

Airbnb has received at least $3.98 billion from investors including Sequoia Capital, Founders Fund, Silver Lake, Sixth Street, DST Global, Greystar Real Estate, and Accel.

Customer/User Acquisition

The firm seeks to obtain new hosts as they are the core of supply providers to its platform.

Hosts learn about the firm through word of mouth and online media. 90% of the firm's visitors come through organic search engine traffic or direct, so Airbnb has proven to be adept at avoiding the high and increasing acquisition costs associated with paid online marketing.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping as revenues have fluctuated, as the figures below indicate:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 21.7% 2019 33.7% 2018 30.2%

Source: Company registration statement

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, swung to negative (2.2x) in the most recent reporting period, due to a drop in revenue stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic, as shown in the table below:

Sales and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 -2.2 2019 0.7

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by IBISWorld, the global market for hotels & resort stays grew at an estimated 0.8% from 2015 to 2020.

As the global economy has reacted to the onset of the Covid-19 virus, the hotel & resort industry has contracted.

However, the industry continues to shift investment toward emerging economies as those regions improve their tourism infrastructures.

Also, as the world begins to move past the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic with improved treatment, herd immunity and vaccines, pent up demand for travel will likely return, proving growth to the industry perhaps as soon as 2021.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

OTAs (Online Travel Agents):

Booking.com

KAYAK

Priceline.com

Agoda.com

Expedia Group

Trip.com

Meituan Dianping

Internet search engines

Listing websites

Hotel chains

Activity-oriented online platforms

Financial Performance

Airbnb’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Contracting topline revenue due to Covid-19 pandemic effects

Reduced gross profit and gross margin

Increased operating losses

A swing to cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 2,518,935,000 -31.9% 2019 $ 4,805,239,000 31.6% 2018 $ 3,651,985,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 1,852,640,000 -33.7% 2019 $ 3,608,926,000 29.4% 2018 $ 2,787,953,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 73.55% 2019 75.10% 2018 76.34% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ (489,967,000) -19.5% 2019 $ (501,543,000) -10.4% 2018 $ 18,744,000 0.5% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ (696,865,000) 2019 $ (674,339,000) 2018 $ (16,860,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ (490,622,000) 2019 $ 222,727,000 2018 $ 595,557,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2020, Airbnb had $4.5 billion in cash and $6.9 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2020, was negative ($687 million).

IPO Details

ABNB intends to sell 50 million shares of Class A stock and selling shareholders will sell 1.9 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $47.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $2.44 billion, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

There are four classes of stock:

Class A common stock: public investors, one vote per share

Class B common stock: co-founders and some existing investors, 20 votes per share

Class C common stock: not yet issued, possibly held for strategic investor, if any

Class H common stock: stock for the Airbnb Host Endowment entity, no votes. The company has funded the Endowment with 9.2 million Class H shares and co-founder Chesky has pledged $100 million for this entity to benefit Hosts on the platform on an annual basis.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $25.3 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 8.7%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We currently intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses, and capital expenditures. We may also use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire or make investments in businesses, products, offerings, and technologies, although we do not have agreements or commitments for any material acquisitions or investments at this time. We intend to use a portion of the net proceeds we receive from this offering to satisfy the anticipated tax withholding and remittance obligations of approximately $1.2 billion related to the settlement of our outstanding RSUs in connection with this offering, based on 56.5 million RSUs outstanding for which the service-based vesting condition has been satisfied as of November 25, 2020...

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Co-leads Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, plus numerous other major investment banking firms.

Commentary

Airbnb is seeking public investment some 12 years after it was founded, a longer than usual time for a startup to stay private.

The company’s financials show the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic as consumers have cut back on travel in 2020.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have continued dropping but the firm’s Sales and Marketing efficiency rate has swung into negative territory as revenues have dropped.

The market opportunity for disrupting the traditional hotel industry with a peer-to-peer marketplace is large, although over the short term the industry has seen contraction due to the pandemic.

As a comparable-based valuation, Airbnb management is asking IPO investors to pay an Enterprise Value / Revenue multiple of 7x.

For what is essentially an ‘asset-light’ software company, this multiple is reasonable.

I believe the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic will be temporary; the only question is for how long?

Airbnb is in a class of its own, has significant runway ahead to take more market share from existing hotel operators and temporarily depressed revenue means IPO investors may get the stock at a discount, so the IPO is worth a close look.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: December 9, 2020.

