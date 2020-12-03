It seems that providing too many free services can be determinate for a business. Ask Zoom (ZM). The company saw a big decline in gross margins in its third quarter, and from reading the conference call, it doesn't seem as if there is any certainty as to when margins may begin to improve.

Results

The big problem is that lower gross margins, lower earnings growth, lower earnings, means that analysts' estimates may need to be adjusted lower in the future. Lower earnings estimates mean that the stock valuation is likely even higher than originally thought - a big problem.

The company noted that non-GAAP gross margins were 68.2% versus 82.9% a year earlier and 72.3% last quarter. The call noted the impact on margin was due to the :

dramatic increase in usage related to the pandemic, as we are experiencing a higher percentage of free users, including those in over 125,000 K-12 educational institutions that went back to school in the fall. It is also due to the continued higher utilization of public cloud services."

The bigger take away from this is that margins are likely to remain at these levels into the next fiscal year. But the big outstanding question mark is that these margins will likely only begin to improve once the global pandemic is over.

The company did manage to deliver better than expected quarterly, coming in at $0.99, about 30% higher than estimates. At the same time, revenue came in about 12% better than estimates at $777.2 million.

The better results helped analysts lift earnings forecast for the fiscal year 2023 to around $3.47 from $3.25 and revenue to $4.15 billion from $3.9 billion. Simply not enough to support the bloated valuation the stock carries.

Valuation

Even with the stock plunging by around 15% since reporting results, it still trades for roughly 119 times 2023 earnings estimates with a price to sales ratio of about 28.3. It gets worse because it also trades for 84.9 times EV/EBITDA and 68.7 times the price to cash flow.

Think about what these multiples imply, assuming the stock reflects a somewhat normal valuation by 2023. It assumes at a PE of 40, the company has earnings of $10.28 per share, nearly triple current earnings estimates. It also assumes at 10 times sales, the company has revenue of $11.7 billion, based on its market cap of $117.4 billion. Also, nearly triple current estimates.

It simply means that even at Zoom's blistering growth rate, it isn't growing fast enough. It means that the company will need to grow even faster in future quarters. It means its earnings and revenue beat need to be even bigger. All of this while the company is saying that all the free users are negatively impacting gross margins. It means that revenue will need to grow even faster to make up for the lower margins impact on the bottom line.

This is against a knock against Zoom, it is a great technology. But the stock is overvalued. Investors need to separate a company and its technology, and the future from the stock's valuation. It is hard to justify Zoom's valuation today.

Technical Take

Technically, the stock is likely to fall lower. The shares managed to fill the gap around $476 before results. Now, the stock has plunged post-results and is trading around support at between $375 and $410. This a big level for Zoom; should the stock break support at $375, then the next level would not come until $325.

The Relative Strength Index does suggest that momentum is still leaving the stock and that it is not oversold yet. Additionally, volume levels have surged, indicating that new sellers are now in the market.

Overall, there is no doubt that Zoom is a great technology and has been instrumental in keeping people connected during the pandemic. It is not the same as saying the stock is great, it is not. You need to be able to separate concepts.

Love this article? Then hit the follow button at the top of the story! Let The Market Be Your Guide Finding the next big move in the market is never easy, so let us help you determine what that move will be. Every day, Reading The Market uses changes in fundamentals, technicals, and options markets to determine the next significant move in stocks, sectors, and indexes. To Find Out More Visit Our Home Page

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.