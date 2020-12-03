Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) CEO Lance Fritz presents at Credit Suisse 8th Annual Virtual Industrials Conference (Transcript)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Credit Suisse Industrials Conference December 3, 2020 8:50 AM ET

Lance Fritz - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Allison Landry - Credit Suisse

Allison Landry

Good morning, very pleased this morning to have Union Pacific with us. We have the CEO, Lance Fritz and Brad Stock from Investor Relations. Lance, I'm going to turn it over to you. I know you had a few comments and then we can dive right into the Q&A.

Lance Fritz

Great. Thanks Ray. Thank you, Allison. And thank you very much for hosting us this morning. I do have a few comments that we're going to go through; Ray will handle the slides for me. You'll see the slides accompany my comments on this video chat. But they're also available it can be found on our investor website, thanks to the webcast for this event. And before we start, I want to remind everybody that I'm going to be making some forward looking statements. Those statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. So please refer to our website and SEC filings for additional information about our risks. So let's get started on slide 3, our fourth quarter volumes have remained pretty steady through the quarter around 160,000 weekly loads, which is on pace with what we expected when we finished the third quarter.

But Thanksgiving last week and Christmas and New Year's coming up. We do expect to see the normal sequential seasonal impact for volumes this month. Fourth quarter volumes are currently up about 3% year-over-year, as we continue to see growth in the premium sector and improving sequential volumes in both bulk and industrial products. Looking a little deeper each business team premiums currently up 10% versus fourth quarter 2019 that's driven by growth in our intermodal business which is up 14%. Intermodal volumes continue to be led by ecommerce or parcel and inventory restocking that spurred by the holiday shopping season.

Automotive volumes are only down 2% quarter-to-date, and that shows a slow industry recovery on their part. Our coal businesses flat as coal continues to be a headwind down around 17% quarter-to-date. However, that's been mostly offset by grain exports as grain and grain products are up 18%. Finally, our industrial businesses down 6% demonstrating some sequential improvement while energy markets remain challenged with crude and sand down 40% and 25% respectively. A strong housing market is driving our forest products line up 10%.

Let's go to slide 4. We continue to make improvements across nearly all of our operating metrics striking the right balance between service and efficiency. In the fourth quarter locomotive and workforce productivity have improved sequentially from the third quarter as we see those resources being used more efficiently. That productivity has been driven by in part by continue to improvement in train line with November's number up to over 9,000 or 9,200 feet. This improvement is especially impressive given that sequential volumes are essentially flat.

Finally, and most importantly, we continue to provide our customers with an enhanced service product. Manifest service remains fluid and on time while our intermodal services recovered strong as evidenced but 82% on time performance so far in the fourth quarter.

Turning to slide 5. By transforming our operating model, we're providing our customers with a more reliable and consistent service product and also reducing our overall cost structure. This combination is opening up new markets and opportunities for us to secure new business. While the uneven nature of the volumes this year has clouded the impact of our business wins. They are now starting to become more evident. As we've mentioned before, we've secured new car loading across a number of our business lines. In grain, tomato paste, sweeteners, pipe, domestic intermodal and international intermodal, just to name a few. We're also bringing new products to market as well. We recently announced the opening of the Union Pacific Twin Cities intermodal terminal featuring domestic intermodal service between the Twin Cities in Los Angeles. This new alternative will give regional shippers and receivers fast, direct and reliable intermodal service to key markets. Our marketing and sales organizations are excited about the products and their selling. And these wins only increase our optimism for the long-term potential of our franchise.

Going to slide 6, at Union Pacific we recognize the importance of delivering value for all of our stakeholders. The United Nations has adopted 17 sustainability development goals with a target date of completion by 2030. While, Union Pacific has a role to play in all 17, we're focusing on just 7. I want to quickly highlight some goals that we've set for ourselves to make a difference. At Union Pacific, we're taking aggressive steps to remove barriers for women in our traditionally male dominated industry. Today, women make up approximately 5.6% of our workforce. But by 2030, we have a goal to double that to 11%. Additionally, we recently set a goal for 40% minority representation in Union Pacific by 2030. That's an 11 percentage point increase from today, we believe our company's performance is improved and strengthened with a diverse and inclusive workforce.

Speaking of the great UP workforce; we recently announced that we're providing monetary recognition to our agreement professionals in the form of a $1,000 bonus in December, which adds around $37 million to our compensation and benefits line for the fourth quarter. Our agreement employees have been on the frontlines of the pandemic, providing an essential service to the country. Quite literally, these employees have kept the country moving when we needed it most. They went above and beyond take great care of our customers. So this recognition is incredibly well deserved.

Finally, in March, we announced our intention to set science based targets to help us further reduce our emissions. We're in the final stages of verification of our proposed started, and we anticipate publishing it in the very near future. That's an important step toward a more sustainable future.

Let's go to slide 7, two months into the quarter. Our thoughts on the fourth quarter and full year 2020 remain unchanged for what we discussed in our third quarter earnings call. Volumes have played out pretty much consistent with our expectations heading into the quarter. So we still expect fourth quarter volumes to be up low single digits with full year volumes down 7% or so. Our full year expectation for productivity is to exceed $700 million. And our long-standing guidance on pricing remains unchanged. We expect the total dollars generated from our pricing actions to exceed rail inflation costs. And while fuel prices have risen a little since October, our expectations for volume, price and productivity should produce a record 2020 operating ratio.

We expect a full year operating ratio which will improve by roughly a percentage point and start with a five. Longer term, our guidance of capital expenditures of less than 15% of revenue, a dividend payout ratio between 40% and 45% of earnings and ultimately a 55% operating ratio remain intact.

So with that Allison, I will turn it over to you and get into Q&A.

Operator

AllisonLandry

Perfect, so thank you, Lance. Maybe if we could start with the current-- the quarter-to-date trends. I know you mentioned that sort of overall that sort of low single digit growth is pretty much in line with your expectations. But are there any commodity types that have performed better or worse than expected? And then as you think towards 2021, could you outline what you think are some positive catalysts for growth going forward?

LanceFritz

Yes, so mostly, the aggregate volume, as you mentioned, is played out about like we expected. Ecommerce has been surprisingly strong, as sales have grown and inventory has shrunk, and that's also created this restocking that's going on. And that's been a little bit of a surprise. I'm looking forward to seeing that extended into next year. So the consumer has continued to be relatively strong. And that to me is somewhat surprising in that they're overcoming all of the negative headwinds and news and job lost that we've seen through this pandemic driven recession.

In the industrial sector, industrial product, our industrial markets are largely recovering, but the recovering more slowly than the consumer driven sectors. We've seen some really good volumes driven by export grain. So the grain and grain products world is pretty strong and healthy. Lumber in housing market looks pretty good. Plastics are recovering pretty nicely, but some of the core products and industrial chemicals, steels are okay, building and construction material is okay. But we're looking forward to that continuing to recover as we're looking to 2020.

AllisonLandry

When you think about intermodal that's been a source of growth recently, how much do you think is being driven by inventory restocking? How much you know further room does that have to go based on some of your conversations with customers? And then are you starting also, given tight capacity? Are you seeing highway conversions also drives for that domestic piece?

LanceFritz

Yes, Allison, it's really hard to break apart and tease out what's being driven precisely by restocking versus consumer buying behaviors, versus maybe tighter truck capacity, because of capacity coming out entering the year and through the recession. All three are generating really strong domestic and intermodal business for us. Part of that also has been driven by international intermodal hitting the docks on the west coast, being translated into domestic boxes, and turning into domestic business for us coming out of that LA Basin. When we talk to our customers, they recognize all is occurring, and they seem to indicate that it's probably going to bleed over into 2021; nobody's quite sure how long it lasts. But if you can still see in the inventory sales ratios, that there's room to improve inventory and match up with the sales volumes that are current, notwithstanding, we all saw that the statistics from the Thanksgiving weekend that said, foot traffic wasn't very strong. As a matter of fact you can read anywhere from up by a third to a half. But ecommerce was very strong. And so consumers are still out there by.

AllisonLandry

Right. Okay and then maybe just wanted to turn to merchandise sale. So I think in the past several quarters you guys have talked about historically, there having been opportunities for you guys bid on business, but you walked away from that volume, because it didn't meet your return threshold. But now undergoing VSR implementation and the changes in train design and service. It seems like that's a bigger focus. So could you help us sort of think about number one, I guess, a framework for maybe sizing that overall opportunity? And have you been able to sort of chip away at gaining some of that volume, and potentially it be meaningful sort of needle mover, I guess from the volume supplied in 2021? Or should we think about this more as like do it and after that?

LanceFritz

Yes, that's a great question, Allison. So let's unpack it in a couple of different ways. First is our pricing strategy is unchanged, right? Every piece of business that we bid on and look to receive is got to stand on its own two feet from a return perspective. So pricing discipline has not changed. To your point, what has changed is our cost profile, our cost basis has fundamentally shifted and dropped because of our implementation of PSR and the unified plan. And that gives us more opportunity to bid on more markets for opportunities. So that is real, and we're seeing that come to fruition. In terms of securing business, it's great to be in the current marketplace because trucks are tight, and demand for domestic intermodal is very strong.

So that gives us great opportunity both on the pricing side, as well as on the securing business side. And we're seeing that across the board happening. But there are real headwinds, as we look into next year, and it's hard to determine just exactly when they're going to abate, or how stiff they're going to be our energy book, whether it's coal or frac sand, or petroleum continues to be pretty challenged. And that's -- those are pretty substantial drops year-over-year. And the industrial marketplace, well, I'm optimistic looking into next year that our industrial markets are going to improve and getting back to a posture of growth. They haven't done that across the board yet. And those are very important markets for us when it comes to mix. So as we look at the next year, Allison, I would say the opportunity for truck conversion is enormous, right? It's effectively almost a limitless marketplace.

Now, there's a lot that we have to do to make ourselves look much easier to do business with for the customers that aren't currently using us. You've got an opportunity to grow with customers that are using us. And that's fantastic. But there's much more opportunity in market where we have so many using us and many others that don't. And the ones that don't, we'd have to help them, see how easy it can be to do business with us for the value proposition is and getting them converted. It's all about the customer experience.

AllisonLandry

Okay, maybe turning to sort of operations and network. Could you walk through where you think you are as far as the structural changes that have been made to the network particularly to further rationalization? Then we could maybe talk about the transition from Vena to -- and basically just sort of understand maybe how difference which is coming and -- Eric has been grounded and let Jim on -- so if you could maybe give us a key message for this transition, and what you would want to communicate to investors.

LanceFritz

Yes. So there are a couple of key points in response to that. First is that PSR is here to stay. It's built or building into our DNA into our culture. I'd say there's still work to be done there. But I have zero fear about backsliding, right? It's deep enough now to where the ideas for improvement are coming from the ground up. They're coming from our frontline and our mid-level management team and the craft professionals doing the work. Because they understand what we're trying to accomplish. Now, there's more work to be done there, right. It's -- we're nowhere near perfect in terms of our cultural stance towards continuous improvement through PSR.

But the fact that it's -- the way we're going to run the business, and the fact that new ideas for improvement are coming from the field is fantastic. That's exactly what we want to say. In terms of the maturity of our PSR implementation, again, we're somewhere in the middle of the, I wouldn't, I would hesitate to even say we're in the middle of implementation. PSR is evergreen for us. So we're exceptionally proud and exceptionally proud of what we've accomplished in the last two and a quarter years or so, right, we've fundamentally redesigned the network, we've taken a lot of touches out of our network, there's about one third fewer train starts for the same type of volume, there's about one quarter to one third fewer touches of a car for the same volume of manifest business.

And we're doing much more efficient work when it comes to building and maintaining our rail. I was just visiting a [tie gang] in Texas, and year-over-year they've reduced their cost to install a wood and tie by about 25%. And they were rewarded by being able to get more work done, and basically pulling them forward some tie program for next year. I see that all over the rail. So we're building and maintaining a better cost and our overall cost structures down on our service products up. That's an evergreen process. And we have to find more opportunity there as well. There's stuff that's already in slide. You've talked about Chicago and the product there. We've talked about Houston and the separation of our intermodal manifest products there.

We're looking at LA basin, there's probably going to be some work done there. And then there's still work to be done online a road right between LA and Chicago, LA and Dallas in Shreveport, LA and Houston, as well as Chicago in the Pacific Northwest. So all that's underway.

Now, let's turn to the transitioning between Jim and Eric. Comparing the two, they're different personalities for sure; you'll see that Allison, I think you've already started to see that in how they present themselves, so they are just different people. But in the most important things, they are very similar. They're very competitive, they absolutely want to win. They don't take nonsense. That is accountability is a big, big deal. You can't hide from Jim behind platitudes and saying things are all right, just like you can't hide from Eric on the same topic. And they're absolutely driven to continue to take risks and look for ways to do better. And so in the most important ways, from my perspective and running our operation, that's why that's why Eric's been tapped or replaced Jim.

AllisonLandry

Okay, well, I think we're all looking forward to getting some exposure to him. Next, obviously want to focus a little bit on LR, do you think it's fair to say that as you've made all these structural changes and cost improvements and service improvements over the last couple years, although volumes have been down? Do you - when I think about volumes likely being up next year, hopefully, right? Do you sort of get outsized leverage because you're sort of fully realizing more of that productivity as volumes and intensity builds in the network? Is that the right way about it in terms of the LR or margin improvement framework for 2020?

LanceFritz

Certainly, Allison, I prefer to try to improve our margins, whether it's ROIC or operating ratio, or operating margin. In an environment where volumes are growing then when where they are shrinking, we've done a hell of a job looking backwards, taking one point, almost $3 billion in productivity from the railroad in the last couple of years in a declining market. I'm very much looking forward to next year, hopefully we see growth. And if we see growth it does provide us an opportunity to drop some attractive incremental margins for the bottom line. I got to remind us that we're entering next year with some big sentiments, and I can't push those away. They're real. But we've made margin improvement across the spectrum of product, whether it's our intermodal product or our own product, or industrial product.

And so growth in any is better than the margins that we saw a year ago or two or three ago. But again, the mix of that business will dictate just how attractive increment margins aren't just how much margin improvement we can make.

AllisonLandry

Okay, that makes sense. Maybe just start the longer-term LR, you've had the 55 target out there for a while. Talk it about given where you are today, and are that still the right sorts of longer-term goal? Do you think you can go below that ultimately? And do you think that UP network have certain advantages whereby you can get the lowest LR in the industry like the call customer mix? Could you walk through that and sort of what your current thoughts are?

LanceFritz

Yes, Allison, we're laser focused on achieving that 55, it's been a long-term target for us. And we're more confident now than ever, and being able to achieve it. There's a certain possibility to be better than that our overall desire, our overall drive is to be the best in the industry, we think we should be the safest, most consistent, reliable service product and most efficient providers service in the railroad industry, then we have a franchise that supports that I have a team that supports that. And I think we have a game plan that supports that. So once we achieve 55 who know what happen. The other thing I know is that we've got to grow. I'm looking at the way our service product is looking at our cost structure. And we have got to translate that into growth and growth is going to have to be a more important part of our three legged stool of growth, productivity and price to achieve margin improvement. And very confident all of the above is going to happen over the course of the next two, three, four plus years.

AllisonLandry

Maybe just pivoting to growth. We saw earlier this week CSS acquiring the pan M. I've seen not a direct impact to UP but more broadly or strategically for the UP network with that sort of additive, and maybe sort of on the flip side of that do you think you can achieve the synergies and by collaborating with your shoreline partners as opposed to doing M&A. So just maybe your broader thoughts on that and what's required? I mean, of course, all time service and reliability and tracing and tracking are what the shippers are saying is most important, but maybe the sort of long-term catalyst and to continue to grow. What are some factors like shoreline acquisition or collaboration that can really sustain that product longer term?

LanceFritz

So, Allison, we think about growth strategically in three ways; you hit them all. The first is operational excellence, supporting work, more carload growth onto the railroad, whether that's boxes, or literal freight cars, then that have to be business that fits the network. But we have to do the pick-and-shovel work that includes customer experience and includes a heavy dose of technology, which we haven't talked about yet this morning. And I'm very excited that we've hired Rahul Jalali from Walmart to help us build that ecosystem, that platform that enables customers to CSS easier to do business with a natural partner in their supply chains. So that's pillar number one. Pillar number two is doing more for our customers than we do today. That also has a heavy dose of technology. We have a loop subsidiary, and it largely provides broad services, when and different customers asked, we're going to turn that around and look for opportunities to provide services and grow into the supply chains of our customers.

That's a lot of product development, and maybe in organic as well. And then the third way is to grow our geographic footprint. And to your point we do that right now through doing things like focus sites that's where we create industrial sites, like master plan communities, where the property is owned, there's a lot of front work done, there's some fundamental infrastructure built in. And then we can have a customer go from Greenfield to producing in a matter of 12 to 18 months. We make it very easy for customers to do that. So that's one way of increasing our geographic footprint.

Another way is through acquisition. And while we look at our shorelines as very effective partners, there may be opportunity for those shorelines to become part of the UP family. And as those opportunities come up, if they make sense to us, and we can do the work better, more efficiently, safer with a better service product. Fantastic. But right now, our shoreline partners, largely have been very good partners in business development and growth.

AllisonLandry

Maybe touch on technology that actually was going to be my next question. I mean, obviously, if all the rails are focusing on different things like the automated inspection, different portals and in tracing customers or predictive maintenance, locomotive technology, what are some of the things that UP is focusing on specifically? And how might that drive incremental productivity gains going forward?

LanceFritz

Yes, fantastic. So let's talk about a handful of things in the technology sphere, one is being more efficient with our assets, and with our craft professionals, so we use tools right now one is called UP Vision. It's basically a visualization tool, an exception management tool, and soon to be a decision support tool for all of our operating team to use. And it's quite granular, and it gives them a lot of good visibility into how long does it take them to process a car? How long does it take to process power? Where are the gaps? What are they doing versus their goal, what are they doing versus what they couldn't do? So there's tools like that internally developed and launched. We also have tools for customers that help them have a better experience. That's our use of APIs; we're leading in that we've got about two to three dozen right now available and developing more every day.

That's where a customer can reach into our system, grab the data that makes sense to them, put it inside their system, and turn it into decision making tools for them without anybody touching. And our architecture on their net control, which is a completed enterprise system for us just recently rewritten, enables that very easily. So we're pretty happy about that. We've got CADS, which is a multi year Computer Aided dispatch system that replaces our current and incorporate it into it as a train optimization tool that will improve train flows across our network. And then we've also got some tools that we use for our salesforce to be more effective. So that's a suite of salesforce and pros for pricing and tableau for decision making.

It also includes some tools for our customer base like UP Go to make dray drivers more efficient on our ramps, they will find their parking spots in the pickup spots like that, or You Are Next, where local services, known down to you being the next customer to receive service by your local people, knock off your derails and open your gates for common. All of those form a suite of an ecosystem, a platform for us to look really attractive to the customer base and be able to do our business efficiently.

AllisonLandry

I think we're getting closer to the end. But I did want to touch on your sort of initial thoughts on CapEx for 2021. And then if you could touch on capital allocation any sort of change in strategy in terms of buybacks versus dividends?

LanceFritz

Yes, so, Allison, we build our capital program from bottoms up. And we also take a look from top down. We've recently last few years have said, we expect the outcome to be less than 50% of revenue. And it is playing true and PSR is only making some of that pressure down, not up; we still have opportunity to invest in the network for productivity or for service or for growth. And we still have to put near $2 billion, $0.9 $1.9 billion give or take into the network for reliability just to maintain it. But the need for incremental capacity is really largely off the table unless it's a rifle shot here or there for a very specific return.

So that less than 15% still feels pretty darn good to us. And in terms of allocating our cash flow, our job, my job, first and foremost is to increase operating income so that we generate more cash. And then what we do with that cash, the railroad get first dollar. And then we split the rest between a dividend policy that's between 40% and 45% of earnings and share buybacks. And we have plenty of investors, I'm sure on this call, who one, either or both, that there's a fair amount of our investment community that can't invest in Union Pacific unless we are providing some kind of routine income. So we're going to continue to do that as we look forward. Right now, we've said 2.7x debt to cap is about where we want to land. We're above that; we got to work ourselves back down toward that, and we're comfortable.

Allison Landry

Right. Lance, thank you so much; Brad, thank you as well. Have a great day. It was a great conversation. Take care.

Lance Fritz

Thank you. Well, see you, Allison.