We target a range of values of $89 to $103 per Dell share in 12-18 months, post a spinoff of VMware shares.

Post the pandemic, on-premise spend should improve results at VMW, as well as on the server and storage side at Dell (the ISG segment).

Despite the 40% rally in Dell this year, the math suggests further gains.

Summary

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) has been a nice name for us over the past year, up 48% and returning 37% just this year to date. As we have articulated numerous times, this is a nice sum of the parts story, one we would term complexity arbitrage. By this time in 2021, a spinoff of VMware (VMW) should unlock material value for Dell shareholders.

While we aren’t in love with mature, low-margin hardware businesses, we are big fans of VMW. That is, we own Dell primarily in order to gain exposure to VMware, a terrific Compounder likely to grow revenue 8-10% a year over the next few years. EPS growth at VMW likely continues in the low double-digit ballpark.

The VMware spinoff appears on track for September 2021, and given numbers, we thought it made sense to update our valuation.

Dell’s Q3 press release is here.

Earnings Details

First of all, Dell:

Grew consolidated revenue 3% year over year,

Generated $2.03 in EPS vs $1.75 a year ago, up 16%, and well ahead of expectations,

Paid down an astonishing $4.6BB of debt in the quarter,

Grew revenue 16% at VMware, 8% on the computer side (CSG), with storage (ISG) revenue only down 4% (far better than Cisco’s (NASDAQ: CSCO

Raised guidance at VMware for 2020 to $7.03.

Despite the beat and raise quarter, VMware’s guidance for 2021 looks weaker than many expected. Overall revenue growth in 2021 was soft-guided to be up high single digits. With Street expectations of ~10%, there was some disappointment. Given that VMW beat revenue by 2% in just the last quarter, I wouldn’t be surprised to see VMW end up at 10% growth in 2021.

The big concern among VMW investors today is that Subscription and SaaS revenue is only 24% of the total. The balance of the business is driven by on-premise technology spending. With access limited to offices, and little IT spending on in-house servers/systems/storage, growth has been stymied a bit.

The hybrid cloud model, however, is one we believe in, and of course, their cloud businesses grew 44% last quarter. Post a vaccine, workers likely return to office settings, and on-premise IT spending should pick back up.

Pat Gelsinger, VMware's CEO, on CNBC, seemed to indicate that they are taking a conservative approach to on-premise spend in 2021 (my read, sandbagging guidance a bit).

Still, even at high single-digit revenue growth, with the pandemic weighing, VMware should trade better than a market multiple. The average analyst has a $175 price target on VMW, and that kind of growth deserves at least a modest 10% premium multiple to the S&P 500.

Assuming our VMW estimate of ~$7.50 in EPS in 2021 (FY ending January 31, 2022, actually), then at 22.5x, we get a $169 VMW stock price. That appears conservative in light of management commentary (yes, VMW has beaten earnings expectations every single quarter except one dating back to 2010), as well as sellside analysts' forecasts.

Per our modeling, Street expectations for VMware to generate EPS of $6.99 in 2021 appear too low (especially given the $7.03 guidance for 2020).

Updated Capitalization

Source: Author Spreadsheet

Note: Core Dell is comprised of the storage business, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and the computer business, Client Solutions Group (CSG). Core Dell excludes VMW. DFS is Dell Financial Services, which provides financing to customers in order to buy Dell products. Most seem to ignore the DFS assets (or the equity value of the finance business), in looking at leverage and EBITDA multiples. We credit this complexity, as well as the various business pieces, to contributing to the valuation disconnect at Dell historically.

Debt/EBITDA is 3.45x per our numbers, and we conservatively included Dell’s $4.2BB margin loan on its VMW equity. Excluding that, leverage is now below the critical 3.0x debt/EBITDA.

At some point in the next 12-18 months, it appears likely that Dell will achieve an investment grade credit rating. They should also continue to pay down $4-5BB in debt per year, which on $27BB of net debt today, in 2 years, most certainly, puts Dell within IG land (2.5x Debt/EBITDA).

Model Update and Projections

Above, we built an 8% revenue growth case for VMware. With management expecting margins to remain flat, that works out to roughly $7.50 in EPS in 2021.

Consolidated Dell above includes both VMW and Core Dell.

At Core Dell (bottom line in the model above), we baked in EBITDA falling from $7.7BB this year to $7.3BB next year. Laptop demand has been particularly strong in 2020 and is expected to remain robust in Q4, but could taper off in 2021.

On the ISG side, storage sales have been quite weak. The product upgrade cycle was strong in 2018, leading to an outsized revenue, up 19%. 2019 was considered a digestion year, with growth resuming in 2020. Instead, amidst the pandemic, IT spending shifted to work from home, cloud, and business continuity services.

Overall storage spending is forecast to be down 7% this year, and 6% on the server side (on-premise impact). Post the pandemic, there is likely a recovery, and IDC forecasts storage and server IT spending growth over the next three years. Gartner forecasts 6% growth in 2021.

So, long term, we view declines at ISG as temporary. We hope that ISG recovers before laptop spending subsides. There could be a quarter or two of weakness at both next year if not. But, long term, we are not too concerned.

Valuation

Below is our sum of the parts model. We anticipate a range of values from $88 to $103 for DELL.

Source: Author spreadsheet

Multiple-wise, NetApp (NTAP) and Cisco both trade at over 9x EBITDA. We assumed 6x for Dell’s ISG business.

On the computer side, Hewlett Packard (HPE) trades at 5.9x next year's EBITDA. HPE just reported revenue declines of 4.6% for the October quarter. Core Dell (CSG and ISG) revenue was up 2.6%, a far better outcome. Dell simply deserves a better multiple than HPE.

Dell is also 2.5x bigger than Hewlett Packard, and growing market share.

Source

So, our first valuation scenario assumes 1) VMW trades flat over the next year, although seemingly unlikely, given growth and the fact that it has been flat in the past 12 months, and 2) that 6x EV/EBITDA, an HPE multiple, is the right multiple for Core Dell (despite is a superior franchise).

That gets us a value of $88.62, upside of 26.6% assuming that the spinoff of VMW still happens in Q4 2021.

The second scenario assumes that VMW trades to $169 in a spin, netting us $102.87 in value for Dell. That is upside of 47%.

The downside is probably $60-65 in a year. Nibbling here, or selling $67.50 strike Dell puts appears a good trade. Vol remains high at 31 for the December strikes.

We did factor in debt reductions of another $4BB between now and 2021, which seems reasonable, given the FCF expectations. Remember, DELL is a great cash cow business, doing roughly $12BB in consolidated EBITDA, against $1.5BB of capex and $2.2BB in interest expense.

Debt reduction alone adds $6-7 per share in value each year for Dell owners, assuming flat EV/EBITDA multiples. Typically, companies fetch a better multiple when they carry less leverage.

Conclusion

Dell appears still a strong buy. The story is reminiscent of our recommendation to purchase Synnex (SNX) last May, another sum of the parts story pre-spin. That trade netted us over 80% returns within seven months. The spinoff, in fact, closed earlier this week.

At Dell, the sell side seems behind the eight ball. For most of 2020, Dell has had $50-60 price targets. Most have now changed their tune and regard Dell a buy with an average target of $77.50 in a year.

That is probably too low, still, by $10-20. Holding this into 2022 offers more upside too, assuming VMW growth improves as on-premise IT spending resumes. The most bearish forecast, out of Goldman, considers Dell a hold with a $67 price target. They also considered the stock a sell with a $44 price target just 3 months ago. I think it is fair to say that they don't understand the math here.

Barring that, most of the sell side likes Dell and just upped their price targets. Put simply, even barring a spinoff of VMW, Dell, on a consolidated basis, probably does ~$7.41 in EPS next year and is worth ~12x. That alone gets us $89.

Buy.

