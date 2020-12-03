Boeing (BA) has finally caught some positive momentum after being in the doghouse for the past 20 months. I would not say that Boeing’s problem are over yet. On the contrary, recent positive developments do merely mark the start of what's going to be a long trajectory toward recovering the health of the company in more than just the financial aspect. Nevertheless, share prices do follow a path previously outlined on Seeking Alpha and investors who acted based on that saw return that scaled three times the return of the broader market. So, that’s a solid return for investors would could stomach the risk. Yesterday, we provided a report to subscribers of The Aerospace Forum outlining the Ryanair order before it was announced, and with the order announced, Boeing is now trading 5 times the market return since we discussed the prospects of a Ryanair (RYAAY) order online and in print. So, subscribers have been able to reap the rewards immediately.

Source: Boeing

For Boeing, a time to regain confidence from the flying public has started. That's a process that goes across several disks including regulator approval and airlines actually flying the Boeing 737 MAX. American Airlines (AAL) was the first to fly the MAX with passengers on board, not yet in revenue service, but it's a first step. A much heard sentence regarding the MAX is that people won’t fly it until executives fly it and put their beloved ones on the jet. That happened on Tuesday when executives including American Airlines Group CEO Doug Parker flew on board of the MAX together with his wife followed by a media flight a day later. Everybody will have their view on these flights, fact is that you show that the plane is safe by flying it and accumulate safe hours of which there also have been many and improve its safety record. You don’t achieve that by having it sit on the ground until the flying public has forgotten about the crashes.

The other element is for airlines to actually start buying the Boeing 737 MAX, and while the current market environment does seem unfit for committing to aircraft purchases, Boeing has been looking very hard for this confidence boost. One airline that we marked as “extremely likely” or the “closest to certainty” to place an order was Ryanair.

Orchestrating a MAX moment

Source: Boeing

One reason for an order announcement now is very simple: Creating a positive moment in the spotlight for the Boeing 737 MAX. It’s not the case that Boeing did not receive any orders for the Boeing 737 MAX since the grounding. Net figures of course are negative but there have been orders. A recent example is an order from Enter Air and before that during there was the order from SunExpress Dubai Airshow of 2019 as our Airshow Order Tracker shows. However those are not really high-profile announcements. The announcement during the Dubai Airshow followed after what was actually a high profile announcement during the Paris Airshow 2019. During that airshow, Boeing announced that IAG, the parent company of British Airways, intended to order 200 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

It was the kind of announcement Boeing was looking for to restore the confidence in the Boeing 737 MAX and having Willie Walsh, a former Boeing 737 captain, and then-IAG CEO be part of that announcement was big. At the time, it also was believed that Boeing could still have the Boeing 737 MAX ready for service within months. However, soon after that, the FAA determined that in extremely rare failure scenarios the Boeing 737 MAX could suffer from nose down commands which were hard to overcome. It completely reset the timeline and the big moment that Boeing had orchestrated to celebrate the upcoming MAX return was ripe for the bin.

Source: FlightGlobal

The picture itself isn’t worth much either. From left to right we see Ihssane Mounir, Kevin McAllister, Willie Walsh and Dennis Muilenburg. We are actually looking at faces from the past. Willie Walsh has left IAG, but will be heading IATA in the future. Kevin McAllister and Dennis Muilenburg both were put out of their function at Boeing. The picture is almost as symbolic as Boeing axing people from the company: It sends a message, but it doesn’t get the job done. From the picture, only Mounir is left.

So, Boeing was up for a retry now to recreate a MAX moment and it has wisely waited for that until the MAX was recertified, because I'm pretty sure that all four individuals on the picture will look back at his picture with a sense of embarrassment. That new moment has been created with Ryanair, a high profile customer that intends to operate a Boeing-only fleet. To some extent, Ryanair doesn’t have a lot of choice than to order the MAX because it has strained its relation with Boeing-competitor Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) years ago and its business is fully focused on the Boeing 737.

MAX’ing the size

Source: Aviatica

The only question was not whether there will be an order, but how big that order will be. Ryanair ended up ordering 75 aircraft, which is a number that makes sense in a long-way and short-way calculation.

Previously, I expected that the negotiations could cover up to 165 aircraft as Ryanair would also be looking into order the Boeing 737 MAX 10. The biggest variant of the MAX family, however, was not part of the final deal but there have been negotiations about the aircraft.

The long way

By taking over LaudaMotion, Ryanair inherited a small subfleet of Airbus aircraft. In the low-cost business setting keeping that fleet wouldn’t make sense. So, the first aircraft that would require replacement would be the 23 Airbus A320ceo aircraft. To that you could add 15 aircraft that have been shed from the Lauda fleet since early 2019, but I don’t believe the airline is necessarily seeking replacement for these aircraft because, if that would be the case, lease on those aircraft would have been extended to maintain capacity last year.

The group also operates 430-440 Boeing 737 aircraft with only 135 Boeing 737 MAX orders logged in. In my note to subscribers of The Aerospace Forum, I noted that Ryanair is one of those airlines of which you can expect that it will use the current market environment to at least stay the same size while competition might be scaling down and lose some efficiencies. So, there's an opportunity to better position for the future.

Ryanair tends to keep leased aircraft for a lease term of eight years, but the older aircraft stay with the airline for a longer time. The current environment could, however, lead to aircraft that are >15 years to be replaced or at least seek cost efficient replacement for these jets now. That would add 46 jets to the tally.

So, we would end up with a potential order size of around 70 jets.

So, in a more elaborate way the math does add up and the viewpoint of new jets replacing older jets for the time being was also confirmed by O’Leary:

For as long as the COVID-19 pandemic depresses air travel, we will use these new aircraft to replace some of our older Boeing NG fleet, which will remain grounded until pre-COVID demand returns. But as soon as the COVID-19 virus recedes – and it will in 2021 with the rollout of multiple effective vaccines – Ryanair and our partner airports across Europe will – with these environmentally efficient aircraft – rapidly restore flights and schedules, recover lost traffic and help the nations of Europe recover their tourism industry, and get young people back to work across the cities, beaches, and ski resorts of the EU.

The short way

Now, there's an even easier calculation to be made here. One that doesn’t involve looking at fleet age. In 2014, Ryanair became the launch customer for the Boeing 737 MAX 200 which seats up to 200 passengers enabled by adding an additional emergency exit. We covered that order and we found that there were 100 aircraft on firm order and options for another 100. Over time Ryanair added 10 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to the order list and also firmed 25 options. So there are now 135 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on order and 75 options to be firmed. I’d expect that in a blockbuster deal, these 75 options would be firmed.

So, the long way or the short way, the purchase quantities boil down to the 75 jet that Ryanair ended up ordering.

MAX’ing the discounts and compensation

Source: Boeing

If there is one thing that O’Leary, Group Chief Executive Officer of Ryanair knows it is that when others are fearful it offers a nice entry point for the airline. It looks a lot like how investing on the stock market works and how I purchased my Boeing shares and purchasing aircraft is exactly that: Investing, trying to buy low and if needed sell high.

Buying low is easier than ever for Ryanair at the moment. There are a couple of reasons for that. The first reason is that demand for aircraft is extremely low at the moment. The result is that the second hand market is being flooded with aircraft that lessors are trying to place with new customers. The straightforward side effect is that the low demand and the second hand market flooding reduces appetite for brand-new aircraft. That creates an environment for the purchase prices to come down. What can be added to that is that while the Boeing 737 MAX was grounded, the US jet maker continued spending billions to build the Boeing 737 MAX. Today, there are 450 jets produced by Boeing and for tens of those Boeing needs new customers.

It's not necessarily and even unlikely to be the case that Ryanair will order all white tails, and after signing the order, Boeing paints them in Ryanair colors and sends them to Dublin as a Christmas present, but the fact that there is a broader remarketing effort of already built aircraft going on and getting Boeing 737 MAX production rates to industry-efficient rates really does result in the purchase prices to flex lower even more. While Ryanair benefits from pricing pressure due to white tails, it should be noted that the airline has a different variant on order than many airlines, so taking white tails is not an option but Ryanair benefits from those aircraft being there.

The element of recovering the production rate was confirmed by O’Leary as well:

We hope to take delivery of at least 50 of these aircraft in 2021, subject to Boeing recovering its manufacturing output to deliver them.

What also plays a role is that the order can be used as a chip in compensation negotiations and that somewhat surprisingly can be much to the benefit of Boeing where compensation is rendered in a different form or it's actually rendered on a different timeline where part of the customer compensation that Ryanair is entitled to comes in the form of discounts on future aircraft purchases or Ryanair uses future orders to reduce final delivery payment for the aircraft it still has to pay for upon delivery. So, either way compensation is rendered in some way or form and it helps Boeing reducing the liabilities tally for the Boeing 737 MAX.

To top it all off, Boeing would gladly pay for the Boeing 737 MAX spotlight and with that comes a certain discount. When aircraft are purchased, everybody looks at the list price and the quantity and touts list prices. Few people look at actual transaction values for these aircraft and even fewer people look into potential profits. The order, regardless of quantity, basically is Boeing paying for a spotlight moment for the MAX because with the state of the industry the needed confidence boost for the Boeing 737 MAX and the customer compensation, it's unlikely that on unit level the order will be profitable for Boeing, but at this point nobody is really focusing on that.

Conclusion

Boeing is making big steps towards the re-entry into service for the Boeing 737 MAX. It has seen positive signals from key, but not all, regulators and first flights with passengers on board has already occurred. The jet maker also is actively talking to airlines on selling them some white tails or filling the skyline to get to industry efficient production levels. Par of the way back up is to find a customer that orders the MAX. Airline executives seem convinced that the Boeing 737 MAX is safe, but Boeing had been looking for a “put your money where your mouth is” moment by announcing a firm order from a key customer which would confirm confidence in the MAX. However, there won’t be a lot of money on the table and Boeing will likely be paying for the vote of confidence from an airline executive as the company is negotiating customer compensations to be rendered and in the most positive scenario it will lead to cash liabilities to be converted into credit to be applied to future purchases… the aircraft that Ryanair just bought. Financially, it might not drive cash but it's one way to a healthier balance sheet and a long road to recovery for the Boeing 737 MAX.

