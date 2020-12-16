Diseconomies Of Scale In Corporate Bond Funds

One of the problems for actively managed funds is that success contains the seeds of destruction as cash inflows follow outperformance. And the research has found that there are diseconomies of scale for actively managed funds—a fund’s ability to outperform its benchmark declines as its assets increase. One reason is that as a fund’s assets under management increase, the greater the impact of its trades on prices, negatively impacting performance. Studies such as the 2015 paper “Scale and Skill in Active Management” and the 2019 paper “Do Mutual Funds Have Decreasing Returns to Scale? Evidence from Fund Mergers” have found that equity mutual funds experience diseconomies of scale.

The research findings support the assumption of the theoretical model laid out by Jonathan Berk in his paper “Five Myths of Active Portfolio Management.” Berk suggested asking: “Who gets money to manage? Since investors have access to databases that provide returns histories, and everyone wants to have their money managed by the best manager, money will flow to the best manager first. Eventually, the best manager will receive so much money that it will impact his ability to generate superior returns and his expected return will be driven down to the second best manager’s expected return. At that point investors will be indifferent to investing with either manager and so funds will flow to both managers until their expected returns are driven down to the third best manager. This process will continue until the expected return of investing with any manager is the benchmark expected return—the return investors can expect to receive by investing in a passive strategy of similar riskiness. At that point investors are indifferent between investing with active managers or just indexing and an equilibrium is achieved.”

Despite its importance, far less attention has been paid to whether active bond funds also experience diseconomies of scale.

Mehdi Khorram contributes to the literature with his November 2020 study “Adverse Scale Effect and Managerial Skill in Mutual Funds: Evidence from Corporate Bond Mutual Funds.” He began by noting that the corporate bond market is less liquid than the equity market. Thus, if the liquidity effect drives diseconomies of scale, it should be more severe among corporate bond trades, especially trades in the high-yield market. His data sample covered 871 corporate bond mutual funds and the period 1993 to 2015. Performance was compared to index benchmarks. Following is a summary of his findings:

On average, a $100 million increase in fund size is associated with a 0.0545 basis points decrease in the performance of the fund in the following month. Results are robust to a variety of control variables, including size of active corporate bond fund industry (motivated by the industry growth effect), fund age and fund turnover. The performance of high-yield funds depreciates at a rate 10 times higher than the performance of the remaining funds as the fund assets increase—funds that hold more illiquid corporate bonds are more likely to face decreasing returns to scale. Active bond fund managers are skilled, and skill increases with tenure. However, the improvement in skill is not associated with an improvement in fund performance due to the decreasing returns to scale effect.

His findings led Khorram to conclude that “these findings support the hypothesis of decreasing returns to scale among corporate bond funds.”

Summary

The research on both equity and corporate bond funds demonstrates that fund size causes fund performance erosion due to the illiquidity effects. A larger fund has to place bigger orders in the market. This moves the prices against the fund, especially in the corporate bond market, in which most transactions are performed in over-the-counter markets. In addition, while the research shows that fund managers are skilled, skill doesn’t translate into outperformance due to the diseconomies of scale.

The evidence demonstrates that decreasing returns to scale implies that the performance of actively managed funds should be expected to decrease after experiencing positive shocks in size resulting from mergers, or cash flows. The evidence provides yet another reason to avoid actively managed funds. Forewarned is forearmed.

