Introduction

In this article, I'm going to share my process for analyzing steady-earning businesses like wholesale distributor W.W. Grainger (GWW) in order to determine its prospect as a long-term investment. The analysis focuses on returns from two main sources: earnings from the business, and sentiment changes regarding the stock. I've found these factors are good predictors of future returns and great guides for determining attractive buying and selling prices for stocks.

While business earnings and market sentiment change are the two main factors I use, there are many other minor factors that influence whether or not I actually end up buying a stock. I won't cover all of those factors in this article, but if any of them jumps out at me as noteworthy, then I'll share my thoughts on those factors as well.

Historical Earnings Cyclicality

The first thing I review whenever I analyze a stock is its historical earnings patterns and how cyclical they are. In Grainger's case, over the past 20 years, 6 years have experienced mild-to-moderate EPS declines, but none of those exceeded a -14% annual decline. Two of the years, 2009 and 2020, were recession years so EPS declines would be expected. The most interesting period here is 2015-2018. Three years in a row, 2015, 2016, and 2017, saw moderate EPS declines, and then there was a big EPS recovery in 2018. I actually wrote an article on Grainger in 2018 after it had experienced a price spike leading up to that recovery. I warned investors about a potential decline in the stock price because I didn't think the odds of their turnaround efforts working out were particularly good. A few months later, I reversed my bearish stance at a breakeven price from when my bearish article was published because the business turnaround looked like it was going to work and Grainger's earnings would eventually catch up to the price spike. That ended up being a good reversal of thinking, as Grainger stock has since rallied +50%.

In my original 2018 analysis, I treated Grainger as a cyclical stock because of its historical price cyclicality.

It had experienced several ~40% drawdowns in price and so that's why I thought the stock was cyclical enough to worry about a significant drawdown. (Interestingly, it did have a -40% drawdown back in March before making new highs, so, because of COVID, the historical price analysis ended up working out too.)

Over the course of the past couple of years, I have developed a new analysis that focuses on categorizing stocks based on their earnings cyclicality rather than just their price cyclicality. I called this new analysis a "Full-Cycle Analysis", and it allows for a lot more precision for modest or moderately cyclical stocks like W.W. Grainger by using a full economic cycle's worth of earnings and price data to estimate a 10-year business earnings CAGR as well as a sentiment mean reversion CAGR. The goal is to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the course of the next decade if we purchased the stock today. Let's calculate those expectations by starting with market sentiment and see where W.W. Grainger stands today.

Sentiment Mean Reversion

For the first part of my full cycle analysis, I'm going to estimate what sort of return I would be likely to get if market sentiment for the stock reverted to the mean of the previous cycle. Where one chooses to start the cycle is an important consideration here because that will affect both the average P/E and the earnings growth rate estimate.

For GWW I chose to start the current cycle in 2012. There are lots of factors I take into consideration when it comes to where to start a cycle and I tailor that decision to each individual stock in question. The factor I care about the most is recessions. I always try to include at least one recession, as that is the key factor that helps to form a "full cycle" for most stocks. Since we are in a recession right now, this means that I'm typically looking to start a cycle more recently than 2009 for most stocks. Since the 2008/9 recession was deeper and more prolonged than the current one is likely to be, the earnings recovery in 2010 and 2011 was substantial for GWW, and EPS grew +26% and +33% those years. Because the current recession was faster and shallower than 2008/9, I don't expect earnings to post as big of a rebound in 2021 and 2022. By starting the current cycle in 2012, I eliminated those fast-growing years from my calculations. And if we look at 2012 and 2013's EPS growth of +15% and +10%, it corresponds pretty closely to the +12% and +11% EPS growth analysts expect in 2021 and 2022. This makes 2012 a very reasonable starting point from which to make projections about the future. Starting the current cycle in 2012 produces an average P/E for GWW this cycle of 19.95, which is found in the blue bar on the right-hand side of FAST Graph.

The second thing we'll need to calculate the mean reversion expectation is some form of the current P/E ratio. We know what the current price is, but we can choose to use earnings for the "E" part of the P/E based on trailing twelve months earnings, forward earnings that use 2020 annual estimates, forward earnings based on 2021 estimates, or the blended earnings that are displayed in the FAST Graph (which blends trailing and forward earnings together). I have chosen to use the earnings estimates for 2021 of $18.35 per share because they are the most generous.

In this section, the main question I want to answer is if market sentiment were to revert to the mean from the previous cycle over the course of 10 years, what sort of CAGR it would produce if everything else was held equal. GWW's long-term average P/E ratio from the last cycle is 19.95, and using 2021's estimated earnings of $18.35 per share, combined with today's price, I get a forward P/E of 22.28. If, over the course of 10 years, the 22.28 P/E were to revert to the average P/E of 19.95, it would produce a CAGR of -1.42%.

Current and Historical Earnings Patterns

We previously examined what would happen if market sentiment reverted to the mean. This is entirely determined by the mood of the market and is quite often disconnected, or only loosely connected, to the performance of the actual business. In this section, I will examine the actual earnings of the business. The goal here is simple: We want to know how much money we would earn (expressed in the form of a CAGR %) over the course of 10 years if we bought the business at today's prices and kept all of the earnings for ourselves.

There are two main components of this: the first is the earnings yield, and the second is the rate at which the earnings can be expected to grow. Let's start with the earnings yield. The forward earnings yield is about +4.52%. The way I like to think about this is, if I bought the company's whole business right now for $100, I would earn $4.52 per year on my investment if earnings remained the same for the next 10 years.

The next step is to estimate the company's earnings growth during this time period. I do that by figuring out at what rate earnings grew during the last cycle and applying that rate to the next 10 years. This involves calculating the EPS growth rate since 2012, taking into account each year's EPS growth or decline, and then backing out any share buybacks that occurred over that time period (because reducing shares will increase the EPS due to fewer shares).

Grainger has bought back about 23% of shares this cycle. I'll back those out when I make my earnings growth estimates. Additionally, you'll notice that, on the last FAST Graph I shared, I highlighted the +68% EPS growth in 2018 with a yellow circle. That year was a big outlier in terms of EPS growth. I think part of that growth was due to a successful turnaround effort by the company and part of it was likely due to corporate tax cuts. If I wanted to be conservative when making my future earnings growth estimates, I would ignore or adjust 2018's earnings growth because both of these issues, the turnaround and the tax cuts, are unlikely to happen over the next decade. However, since this is shaping up to bearish leaning article, and because the three years where EPS declined mid-cycle in 2015-2017 also are unlikely to repeat as well, I will be leaving in that big 68% EPS growth year when I calculate my EPS growth estimate as a way to be a generous as possible. After doing that, I calculate a cyclically adjusted earnings growth rate of approximately +4.06% over the course of the last cycle. I consider this slow, but steady growth (on average) for a full cycle in which inflation was only about half that rate.

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings, looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought GWW's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $4.52 plus +4.06% growth the first year, and that amount would grow at +4.06% per year for 10 years after that. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $156.90 (including the original $100). When I plug that growth into a CAGR calculator, that translates to a +4.61% 10-year CAGR estimate for the expected business earnings returns.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment returns or business earnings returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years for GWW, it will produce a -1.42% CAGR. If the earnings yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce somewhere around a +4.61% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year full-cycle CAGR of +3.19% at today's price.

My Buy/Sell/Hold range for this category of stocks is: above a 12% CAGR is a Buy, below a 4% expected CAGR is a Sell, and in between 4% and 12% is a Hold. Right now, GWW is below a 4% expected CAGR, so it is currently a "Sell."

Additional Considerations and Conclusion

Even though Grainger is just beyond the sell threshold, given we are probably in the early stages of an economic recovery, it's possible that GWW's upward momentum continues into 2021. Even though I was very generous with my GWW assumptions and it still came in with a very low expected long-term return profile, the market seems to care a whole lot more about momentum right now than it does valuation. Instead of rushing to sell this stock, I think it sets up well to place a 10% trailing stop on in order to try to capture any remaining upside the current momentum might produce.

Since it can be hard to find good deals in this expensive market, whenever I write a bearish article, I prefer to go the extra mile for readers and offer some alternatives that might produce better long-term returns if an investor decides to sell. I think a basket of Intel (INTC), LKQ Corporation (LKQ), and Prudential Financial (PRU), all of which I've written public articles on in the past, would be a good mini-basket of S&P 500 stocks likely to outperform GWW over the medium and long term.

