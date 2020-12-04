BANX yields 8%. Management just declared the regular $.38 quarterly dividend and a $.05 special dividend. They go ex-dividend on 12/18/20.

It also has exposure to a high yield niche market - Alternative Capital Securities, which are issued by the world's largest money center banks.

BANX gives retail investors exposure to a diverse group of US Community banks across 30 states.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX) has been one of our core holdings since the inception of our Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus service. Like many of the investment vehicles you'll find in our articles, BANX has an attractive yield but flies under the radar.

It's a CEF covering a unique niche - investing primarily in US community banks, long considered the safest sub-sector of the US banking system, (since 1934, the average annual community bank failure rate was about 0.38%).

The community bank niche isn't readily available to retail investors en masse, other than some individual bank stocks, which have mostly had lower yields. BANX offers diversity in this sub-sector, with investments in ~25-30 US states.

BANX tends to invest in rural community banks, which serve their local markets primarily in real estate, such as multifamily or owner-occupied residential, C&I loans and other small business loans.

BANX invests via preferred equity, subordinated debt and common equity investments and gives income investors a secure, high-yield exposure to them. These banks may be much smaller than the money center banks, but they make up for it by having a strong market share in their towns, which can run up to 70% in some cases, and often have first lien claims on loans to their clients.

(BANX site)

Its Q3 2020 top 10 states weightings are quite different to those we saw in Q2 '20, with Indiana and California now the top two regions. Indiana investments rose from 6.7% to 12.5%, while California rose from 4.23% to 9.9%. Several states were eliminated or dropped from the top 10, with the selling of the 2015 Community Fund CLO investment in Q3 2020 - Oklahoma, Iowa, Connecticut, Louisiana, and Illinois:

(BANX site)

In addition to Community Banks, BANX entered the niche field of alternative capital securities or regulatory capital securities, in late 2019, via a deal with ArrowMark Partners, which subsequently bought BANX's special asset management platform. ArrowMark is a large asset management firm, with $19.1B under management. This deal gives BANX the wherewithal to expand its asset base:

(BANX site)

Alternative capital securities are regulated securities issued by a small group of the world's largest banks (such as Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM)) in order to reduce the risk weighting of the big banks' capital ratios. ArrowMark established StoneCastle-ArrowMark Asset Management to acquire the SAM platform and serve as the investment adviser to BANX.

Since the StoneCastle Aramark transition, over the last three quarters of reporting, the company has made approximately $60M of investments, or 2.8 times the total dollar amount of investments made during the entire year of 2019.

BANX's price/share is down -12% in 2020, as of the 12/2/20 market close. The market has discounted financials this year due to the uncertainty stemming from the pandemic. The broad XLF Financial SPDR ETF is down -7%, while the Invesco KBWB Bank ETF is down -16.6%:

BANX had outperformed KBW and XLF as of 9/30/20 but has lagged both over the past trading quarter. However, there's a big difference in the dividend yields - BANX yields ~7.8%, while XLF currently yields 2.5%, and KBWB yields 3.6%:

(BANX site)

Given the promise of vaccines in Q2 2021, we should see US economic performance improve, and with it BANX's price performance should improve, as its NAV/share continues to increase.

Management noted on the Q3 '20 call that, "Banks in our portfolio reported median net income up 8.4% vs. the second quarter. In addition, our portfolio banks reported average Tier 1 capital ratios of 12.4%, flat from Q2. Overall, community banks were the dominant PPP lenders serving approximately 58% of our PPP participants and 48% of all U.S. small businesses."

The FDIC also stated that Community Banks reported a 10% increase in Net Income Year-Over-Year in Q3 2020, with annual net income growth of $659.7M. (FDIC site)

In addition, the new ArrowMark/BANX alliance will bring more high yield alternative capital securities into BANX's portfolio.

Distributions:

BANX has paid a $.38 quarterly distribution since Q3 '17. As of the 12/2/20 close, it yielded 7.76% on its regular dividend. However, management just declared a special $.05 dividend, for a total yield of ~8%. Both payouts go ex-dividend on 12/18/20.

Net Investment Income, NII/Share bottomed out in Q1 '20, at $.39, and has since improved, hitting $.41 in Q2, and $.42 in Q3 '20.

The NII Distribution Payout ratio also improved from 97.44% in Q1 '20, to 90.48% in Q3 '20, with a trailing average of 93.25%.

For the tax year 2019, 35.4% of taxable income was eligible for Qualified Dividend Income.

Earnings:

In Q3 '20, BANX had its highest total investment income, NII, and NII/Share since Q4 '18, and its NAV/share continued to recover, to $20.89, vs. $20.27 in Q2, and $19.00 in Q1 '20:

Q3 '20 saw the biggest year-over-year increases in the past 4 quarters in Total Investment Income, (up 8%), NII, (up 10.17%), and NII/Share, (up 10.53%). While NAV/Share improved vs. Q2 and Q1 '20, it was still down -3.95% vs. Q3 '19.

During Q3 '20, BANX invested $23.7M, including $18.7M in two alternative capital transactions and $5M in one subordinated note for a community bank.

Subsequent to the end of Q3 '20, "the company made investments of approximately $13.7M, with a weighted average coupon rate of 8.4%. One of the investments and alternative capital security has an expected yield to maturity of 9.85% and yield to call of 10.7%. In addition, we purchased community bank preferred stock with a coupon of 9%." (Q3 '20 call)

The estimated annualized effective yield generated by the invested portfolio, excluding cash and cash equivalents, was approximately 9.18%, as of 9/30/20.

Looking forward to Q4 '20, mgt. said on the Q3 '20 call that "we expect the origination pipeline to continue to be strong in Q4."

Pricing Discount:

Management has begun reporting NAV/Share on a monthly basis. NAV/Share continued to improve in October 2020, rising to $21.02, vs. $20.89 as of 9/30/20. Its underlying assets are rated by two independent broker/dealers.

At $19.60, BANX was selling at a Price/NAV per Share discount of -6.76%, as of the 12/2/20 market close:

That's not as deep as its average one-year discount of -9.21%, but it's much deeper than its three-year average discount of -3.38%, and is just 17 basis points above the five-year -6.93% discount:

Holdings:

As of 9/30/20, the value of BANX's invested portfolio was $147M vs. $165.8M at 6/30/20, down 11%, primarily due to the sale of the company's position in its Community Funding CLO 2015 for $42.5M in Q3 2020, which simplified BANX's holdings.

As of 9/30/20, the biggest asset type was in Regulatory/Alternative Capital Securities, at 38%, at $55.77M fair value, which was marked at 1% above cost.

This heavier portfolio weighting, (it was only 4% as of 3/31/20), makes sense, as the new owner ArrowMark is one of the main players in these niche market assets, which aid large international financial institutions, such as Deutsche Bank, in freeing up additional capital, while maintaining capital ratios.

(BANX site)

Term Loans, Structured Debt, and Preferreds, which are investments in Community Banks, were a combined 46.4%. Rounding out the holdings were 9.7% in an ETF, 4.3% in Common Stock, and 1.6% in Short Term Investments:

(BANX site)

Valuations:

BANX has a market cap of $130M, much smaller than the average of $2.87M. Its Price/Book of .94X and its Price/Sales are both much cheaper than industry averages, while its 7.76% dividend yield is higher than average.

Profitability and Leverage:

ROA and ROE have both improved in 2020, while Debt/Equity leverage was minimal, at just .07X, as of Q3 '20. Asset/Debt coverage also improved dramatically, to 14.99X.

Debt:

On Sept. 30, the company had $10M drawn from its credit facility or 7% of total assets, leaving $52M available to draw. Based on regulated investment company rules, BANX may only borrow up to 33.3% of its total assets.

Summary:

We rate BANX a buy, based upon its current discount to NAV, its attractive yield, its niche position in the US community banking industry, and its exposure to alternative capital securities, which offer it an additional pathway to high yielding assets.

All tables by Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, except where otherwise noted.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BANX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.