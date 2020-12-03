MindMed is a biotech psychedelic medicine company focused on the clinical development of LSD, Ibogaine, MDMA, DMT, and psilocybin for anxiety, depression, addiction, ADHD, and more.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Razi Syed as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

The psychedelic space has been heating up with major players debuting on the public markets or raising significant venture and institutional capital and with society slowly, but surely, becoming accepting of drug culture. After a half-a-century moratorium of psychedelics due to the 1970 Controlled Substances Act by Richard Nixon, we're now entering a revival of substances that have the potential to treat mental illnesses with potentially higher success rates than any modern medications currently in use. Despite MMED (NEO:MMED and OTCQB:MMEDF) being up 428.40% (at the time of writing) since its IPO (on NEO) back only on March 3rd, 2020, I believe that it remains a fantastic buy with a massive upside for both short-term and long-term gains and I will lay out my thesis on why investors should buy immediately.

My rationale behind the bullish belief in MindMed is mentioned throughout this article and is mostly based on these four key factors:

After running a DCF analysis, the most common valuation methodology for biotech companies, I believe the market has severely undervalued MindMed so far (up to 11.33x).

The drug development pipeline thus far has had strong results so far.

18-MC, an ibogaine-based drug and MindMed's key weapon, has a much lower risk towards commercialization than any other drug examined in this space.

The imminent up-listing to the Nasdaq will put MindMed on the radar of institutional investors and analysts, and they will realize how big of a buying opportunity MindMed is.

Additional catalysts include:

The steady yet fast growth of interest in the psychedelic space (both recreationally and therapeutically)

The market has valued psychedelic companies using comps of other psychedelic companies. I believe this is wrong because they serve wholly different markets and will be corrected soon.

Industry Background:

COVID-19 has been a wrecking ball for mental health, and we, unfortunately, see a significant increase in rates of anxiety, depression, addiction, and even suicide. These have already been a massive societal problem, even pre-pandemic, but COVID has given it an even quicker growth trend since the beginning of 2020. With a tide of changing views on psychedelics as medicines and increasing mental illnesses that consumes a vast majority of the population everywhere, there is a real need for change in this field.

And we're seeing this now! After half a century of lying dormant, scientific and clinical research into psychedelic substances has revived with a bang for medicinal, therapeutic, and even recreational applications. Not just in the average person's eyes, but we're now seeing institutional and government backing of these drugs that were once considered extremely harmful. The history of psychedelic use and the latter counterculture movement and criminalization is fascinating, but a story of another time. Summary: the association of psychedelics to the counterculture led to its demise for nefarious purposes, despite the immense medicinal promise.

In October 2018, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conferred a Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) to psilocybin (magic mushrooms) developed by Compass Pathways (CMPS) for treatment-resistant depression. Backed by Peter Thiel (early investor in Facebook, PayPal, and Palantir), Compass Pathways, IPO'd on the Nasdaq at $17 only in September and is now trading at $47 - making it the first unicorn in the psychedelic space. Months later, the FDA also gave BTD to Usona Institute's psilocybin therapy trial for major depressive disorder. BTD allows researchers to expedite the discovery process of drugs that show early promise in treating severe conditions - a designation not given easily and often.

While we see advancement federally, we've also been seeing progress with the loosening of regulatory rules surrounding these substances with individual states and cities. Oakland (California), Denver (Colorado), and Santa Cruz (California) have decriminalized magic mushrooms. Oregon legalized purchasing, possession, and consumption of psychedelics under medical professionals' supervision and decriminalized ALL drugs alongside DC and Vancouver in Canada.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has also developed Spravato, a ketamine-based medicine for treatment-resistant depression, which, although isn't necessarily a psychedelic, is hallucinogenic. The FDA has approved Spravato.

Beyond policy and big pharma, world-renowned research institutions have also warmed back up to the idea that the application of psychedelic substances to the treatment of mental health problems shows immense promise. In September 2019, Johns Hopkins Medicine, one of the world's largest research hospitals, opened up the world-largest research center of psychedelics with the backing of Tim Ferriss to study how compounds like psilocybin and LSD may be used to treat anorexia, addiction, and a whole host of other mental health-related issues. Other institutions that have opened up centers include Imperial College London, UC Berkeley, University of Toronto, and more.

The first-ever randomized control trial (RCT) of psilocybin by Johns Hopkins this year found that psilocybin could treat long-term depression four times better than anti-depressants with just two sessions.

The public interest of the two most common psychedelic substances (LSD and psilocybin), as measured by subscriber count on popular psychedelic related subreddits have been exponentially growing:

Source: Subredditstats

And investors are becoming increasingly interested in psychedelic stocks and MindMed as a company (which has now been dedicated a complete fanbase subreddit for investors - something no other psychedelic company can say today):

Source: Subredditstats

Although founded just at the beginning of October of this year, r/MindMedInvestorsClub has 1706 subscribers. In summary: The psychedelic revival is happening for a reason, and the market will soon follow.

About MindMed:

MindMed is a company that's seeking to discover, develop, and deploy psychedelic-inspired medicines (both hallucinogenic and non-hallucinogenic) to combat disorders and illnesses such as anxiety, cluster headaches, substance abuse, depression, ADHD, and more. The executive team brings extensive biopharmaceutical industry experience to a groundbreaking approach to the development of psychedelic medicine. Before going public on March 3rd, 2020, on the NEO exchange, MindMed raised $24.2M privately from backers like Mr. Wonderful Kevin O'Leary and currently has the former CEO of Canopy Growth Corp. (OTC:CGC), Bruce Linton, sitting on the board of directors. Bruce has extensive experience navigating regulatory hurdles and took Canopy to be one of the largest names in the cannabis space.

Collaborating with some of the top researchers and institutions in the psychedelic space, MindMed has been able to land partnerships with University Hospital Basel's Liechti Lab (birthplace of LSD), New York University, and Maastricht University. Working with the Liechti Lab as their go-to IP and pipeline generator to research and develop next-gen therapies, compounds, and dosing technologies, MindMed has been able to get an exclusive license for DMT, MDMA, LSD, and psilocybin and exclusive right to more than seven ongoing Phase 1 trials. The collaboration with Liechti Lab gives them access to more than ten years of psychedelic research, and MindMed expects the lab to act as their research arm, funneling new programs into its pipeline for years.

Source: MindMed Investor Deck

MindMed currently has three ongoing Phase 2a clinical trials using LSD for anxiety, cluster headaches, and ADHD. Another Phase 2 trial is slated to begin using 18-MC (a non-hallucinogenic derivative of ibogaine) for addiction by the end of the year. With one of the largest and most diverse pipelines of clinical trials in the psychedelic space right now, MindMed keeps it safe by increasing both the total addressable market and the likelihood of commercialization.

Source: MindMed Investor Deck

MindMed is currently betting heavily on 18-MC being a powerful tool to fight addiction, especially opioid use disorder (OUD). A proprietary, orally active, non-hallucinogenic molecule-based off of ibogaine is their primary weapon against the $2.5T addiction treatment problem. An epidemic of mass proportions, OUD costs the US $500B+ annually, and the current fight is fought with other forms of opioids. Current meds for treating OUD like buprenorphine/naloxone have a 91% relapse rate even after 12 weeks of treatment. The best part about having 18-MC in their pipeline is that, unlike LSD, psilocybin, or other drugs in their portfolio, 18-MC isn't a federally controlled substance and doesn't require supervision. MindMed is planning to have it prescribed and picked up at a pharmacy.

In addition to their fantastic and compelling clinical-pipeline, their filed patents are one to admire as well, which include an LSD neutralizer that can shorten and stop LSD trips to allow complete flexibility and control for both patients and healthcare providers. This discovery acts as an "off-switch" during an LSD trip. Furthermore, they've filed two patents for personalized dosing covering MDMA dose optimization and LSD dose responses, including exclusive global commercial rights. Fast Company published an article saying:

MindMed could have the key to providing the upsides of psychedelic drugs for both focus and addiction treatment-while cutting out the downsides of tripping.

With fears of hallucinations/trips gone wrong and generally long trip times (psilocybin trips can be up to 4-6 hours and LSD trips can be up to 10-12 hours), early researchers and opponents have been wary about the future and feasibility of the use of psychedelics in a clinical setting. Still, these patents, plus non-hallucinogenic versions of these psychedelics, wipe away those risks. It paves the way for greater therapeutic and medicinal applications of psychedelics with improved experiences and outcomes at a level that no other psychedelic company can do so currently.

Lastly, they've also recently announced Albert, a division focused on digital therapeutics and integrated technology platforms to deliver psychedelic medicines and experiential therapies. Digital therapeutics are taking the world of healthcare by storm by showing immense improvement in both the quality of care and patient outcomes.

Competition:

Many people consider other public psychedelic companies like Compass Pathways (CMPS), Field Trip Health (FTRP.CN, FTRPF), Numinus Wellness (NUMI, LKYSF), and Cybin (CYBN) as competitors, but I wouldn't say so. Additionally, the robust and diverse pipeline by MindMed is superior to any other company in the space. It contains 18-MC, which faces much less regulatory hurdles to commercialization than other psychedelic company focuses.

I think, for the most part, comparisons end right after acknowledging that these companies are developing psychedelic-based medicines. In healthcare and the way clinical trials are set up, the niche focus that the drug is being used for during the clinical trial process will be what it will be used for during the time of prescription.

Here is a brief "competitor"-by-competitor analysis:

Compass Pathways is currently focusing on one primary drug focused specifically on treatment-resistant depression (TRD) - a patented form of synthetic psilocybin called COMP360, which received BTD and is now in Phase 2 trials. Compass is betting all its eggs in one basket and has three separate patents (one granted and two pending) outlining the methods of manufacturing COMP360, oral dosage forms, and protecting a specific formulation of it. The biggest name in the psychedelic space, Compass's trades on the Nasdaq and has an aggregate market capitalization is approximately $1.729B, representing a 3.6x gross value premium to MindMed by capitalization.

Field Trip Health built a network of 6 clinics offering ketamine-enhanced and technology-empowered psychotherapy and is developing digital apps to scale personalized treatment. Field Trip has filed a patent for FT-104, a psychedelic molecule with a shorter duration (~2-3 hours) than most psychedelics. Field Trip has been tight-lipped on what disorders FT-104 will target.

Numinus Wellness has been licensed and approved by Health Canada to produce and extract psilocybin from mushrooms and has a dealer's license to import, export, possess, test, and distribute MDMA, psilocybin, psilocin, DMT, and mescaline. Numinus is developing an integrated ecosystem for IP development and therapy by clinics and virtual care.

Cybin, the most recent psychedelic company to go public, has developed an orally-dissolving film and is developing IP for psilocybin-based products targeting major depressive disorder (MDD).

Despite Compass being the poster-child in the psychedelic revival, I believe MindMed is a better relative value to Compass. When/if it up-lists to the Nasdaq, it could unlock investment capital the NEO markets cannot provide. Although not a complete apples-to-apples comparison, MindMed has a much deeper portfolio pipeline targeting much larger markets with less regulatory hurdles for 18-MC than what Compass is focusing on.

Financials and Price Target:

As a clinical-stage biotechnology company, the standard SaaS and retail business valuation methods and deep-diving into quarterly financials that many might be more used to aren't as applicable here.

Typical of a clinical-stage company, MindMed showed no revenue and substantial R&D and G&A expenses associated with running the clinical trials. Q3 2020 financial results showed a net loss of $8.6M and reported operating expenses at $6.9M, which was $900K above their estimate of $5.8M, mostly due to higher R&D expenses. MindMed also just raised another $25M, and with a quarterly burn rate of ~$6-8M, I would say this is another years worth of financing.

Biotech companies generally have one or more experimental drugs (or should at least). You can treat each promising drug as a mini-company within a portfolio with its own potential market opportunity, and using DCF analysis, you can determine what someone would be willing to pay for that drug portfolio.

I could do the whole drug development portfolio but let's stick with their main focus. MindMed's bread and butter is 18-MC for the opioid use crisis. The US spends an estimated $500B annually for OUD, an estimated 12M people abusing opioids in the US, and 4M considered in need of treatment. Buprenorphine and Naloxone are essentially the market standards for treating OUD, with it being prescribed to approximately 2M people annually but growing annually at ~14%.

Assuming the cost of 18-MC to be similar to existing drugs, here is my quick analysis:

Source: My own calculations

Let's walk through what I did here. Here are my assumptions/inputs:

Total Patient Population - 12,000,000

Annual Sales Price - $5,980

Peak Penetration Rate - 10%

Operating and Capital Costs - 25%

Phase 2 Clinical Trial Success % - 16.2%

Weighted Average of MindMed's Cost of Capital - 8.17%

MindMed's patent (pending) for 18-MC - 20 years

I'll explain the numbers a little further as well. I've set the market penetration rate to 10%, which is generally for high competition markets with existing solutions that are harder to budge. I presume that I'm underestimating the potential of penetration because Buprenorphine and Naloxone are known to be drugs that the healthcare community is trying its hardest to limit prescriptions of because of their own risk potentials. For this exercise's purposes, let's keep it at 10% to stay conservative with estimates.

The sales price is based mostly on current solutions and products in use. Although my assumption may not be entirely accurate here, I believe the pricing of 18-MC will be set to something around those lines because of its cheaper manufacturing costs and around the same usage timelines for a patient.

Operating and capital costs are based on considering the percentage of revenue that is free cash flow for biotech peers that have already launched products. The average I've seen is 25-30%. Phase 2 clinical trial rates success rates are found from this study and represent the number I used based on MindMed aiming for Phase 2 trials by the end of the year after completing Phase 1 trials back at the end of July 2020. The WACC is the biotech industry's average.

Though not shown in the image, I've also increased the discount rate for each year in my model to reflect the diminishing value of money over time by dividing the adjusted free cash flow figure by 8.17% to the power of the year being considered. This reduces the value of MindMed's peak sales over time.

This risk-adjusted value gives MindMed around a $1.6B valuation (a nice 3.1x upside with solely factoring in 18-MC). You might believe I might be pushing it here. In that case, the reason I'm so confident about 18-MC is that it's not a controlled substance, doesn't require supervised administration, and is a new chemical entity (easier to protect IP). MindMed also intends to apply for BTD for it, thereby shortening the timeline for drug development and review by ~30%.

I want to note that these are just US-based numbers and only the numbers for 18-MC. When considering the European market, I presume the RAV for 18-MC can hit USD $1.3-1.5B before the 20-year patent runs out.

With these considerations and assumptions in mind, my rough estimate here is that the current total MindMed drug development pipeline and company valuation should reach up to roughly $3.2-$3.7B. This is around a whopping 6.20-7.17x upside or around $9.79-$11.33 per share.

This analysis is entirely based on how MindMed has currently been operating with all of what they have accomplished with their pipeline and partnerships so far. A bull case would include new additions to the clinical trial pipeline, potential future BTD's, and further development of their new digital therapeutics division, Albert. With their past performance since their inception just 1.5 years ago, I have no doubt they'll be successful with those endeavors - all of which would significantly increase the valuation.

Comparison to Cannabis Stocks:

Many people believe psychedelic stocks' hype will reach the same inflection point as weed stocks back in 2018/2019, but I'm personally quite wary about that.

Cannabis was focused on recreational use, while psychedelics are more focused on therapeutic use cases (generally speaking).

Cannabis market leaders were defined by their ability to manufacture/produce, and distribute the most product. In contrast, psychedelics leaders will be based on IP, drug development pipeline, and data. (generally speaking).

The true value of psychedelic companies will hinge on FDA approvals and successful clinical trials.

Where it may match hype:

Drugs are becoming more culturally and socially acceptable, and it's the next cool thing. Some may believe weed -> psychedelics and hop on board.

Although I appreciate hype at times, I truly value steady and solid growth, which's extremely pertinent here with MindMed's heavy focus on clinical trials.

Also, I would like to differentiate psychedelic medicine and recreational psychedelic based companies. I'm personally long in both short-term and long-term timelines for psychedelic medicine companies, while I still am considering the potentiality of recreational usage-based companies in the extreme long-term. Psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy has the potential to revolutionize a much larger market with more substantial financial gains, mostly in part that they're aiming to lower medical costs in society and increase the mental wellbeing of an underserved population segment.

Risks:

As an R&D focused clinical-stage biotechnology company, there are definitely inherent risks.

The overall likelihood of approval of a drug in psychiatry from scratch is only 6.7%.

Source: Alacrita Consulting, Pharmaceutical Probability of Success

Despite some federal and city/state level regulatory upheaval, most of the substances MindMed is working with (other than 18-MC) are still illegal under the Control Substances Act.

Of the 10,000 stocks on the OTCQB, only about 0.0052% (or ~60) companies up-list annually (note: percentage is of total companies that up-list annually and not a probability of successful uplisting).

Like we saw with cannabis, a successful up-listing for a small-cap stock gives access to people that might pump-and-dump, leading to possible volatility.

Like many other clinical-stage biotech companies, MindMed has no product revenue and relies on funding operations and research through possibly future offerings/debt issuance, diluting shares in the short-term and impacting shareholders.

They may not be able to fund trials and develop products, obtain regulatory approvals, or produce commercially viable products.

There is still a stigma in the use of psychedelics/drugs in the public and within the healthcare community.

Catalysts and Summary:

For both short-term and long-term catalysts, the Nasdaq up-listing would potentially bring in mass institutional investors, analyst coverage, and possibly Robinhooder's looking to hop on the next cannabis-like hype train. I believe once MindMed is on the radar of these institutional investors and analysts, they will soon realize how truly undervalued MindMed has been so far. Bruce Linton was able to push through up-listing for CGC, and I believe MindMed could do it too.

Source: Nasdaq Reference Library

MindMed is currently trading at $2.14 on the NEO Exchange, which trades in CAD. Converting that to USD, it's ~$1.63. It's slowly, but surely, getting there, and once it does, it might see a similar pop like Compass, and who knows how high it can go.

MindMed also has a couple of crucial inflection points in the near-term future, including readouts of the completed 18-MC and LSD anxiety trial and multiple LSD trials' progress. Evidence from other trials that have tested the efficacy of LSD has been very positive, so I'm confident in these results.

Source: MindMed Investor Deck

Although the dates are a little wonky on this slide, I think it's supposed to be:

Q4 2020

Q1/Q2 2021E

H2 2021

Q4 2021

H2 2022E

Q4 2022E

Q1 2023E

Regardless, in addition to this timeline, MindMed is looking to pursue DMT (the principal active ingredient in ayahuasca) and is expected to begin Phase 1 trials testing dosing regiments of DMT sometime in Q4 2020. MindMed also intends to announce full details soon of an experimental clinical trial that pairs microdoses of LSD with digital therapeutics to track, engage, and influence behavior.

Not only does MindMed have an ambitious future planned ahead of them, but they've also shown that they're more than capable of adhering to timelines and have hit every goal so far or even surpassed them! Despite roadblocks from COVID-19 halting or debilitating many clinical trials, MindMed has shown they can power through and make the partnerships required to get stuff done.

Overall, compared to other companies in the psychedelic space, MindMed has done an admirable job in creating a company with pharmaceutical and regulatory industry expertise and a diverse and robust IP/drug development pipeline. With COVID-19 and the increased focus on mental health, MindMed is developing medicine that has the potential to be better than any currently-used medications and has set itself up to be a market leader in this burgeoning new industry.

After applying reasonable multiples to MindMed's pipeline and considering the other points I have mentioned, I heavily recommend investors buy shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMEDF, LKYSD, FTRPF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.