Article Thesis

Merck (MRK) is one of the largest pharma companies in the world, yet it is surprisingly underfollowed. The company owns one of the largest and most promising drugs in the world, Keytruda, which will generate huge sales growth in the foreseeable future. Shares are not expensive, offer a solid dividend yield, and they recently got a strong value endorsement as Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) entered a billion-dollar position in the company.

Source: StockRover

Merck trades relatively in-line with other large-cap pharma and biotech companies, trading at an overall inexpensive valuation while offering a yield that is substantially higher than that of the broad market.

Strong Growth Outlook

In the biotech and pharma industry, growth depends on the relative attractiveness of the drug portfolio of each company to a large degree. Those companies with young portfolios that do not face a patent cliff anytime soon are generally better positioned for the future, while those that face a meaningful number of losses of exclusivity (LOEs) may have bigger problems in growing their revenues. The effectiveness of the company's drugs matters a lot as well, of course, and last but not least, those drugs that target bigger indications have higher earnings potential. One of the best drugs in the world, based on these factors, is Keytruda (pembrolizumab). This monoclonal antibody is used to treat a range of tumors, including lung cancers, melanoma, and colorectal cancers. Oncology is one of the biggest segments of the pharma industry, with forecasted revenues of $180 billion in 2025, thus being active in this space means that there is a huge addressable market. Keytruda can be used to treat a range of indications, which means that its revenue generation potential is not limited to one sub-segment of the market. The indications Keytruda can be prescribed for include lung cancers (NSCLC and SCLC), which are one of the biggest indications in the oncology space. The NSCLC market alone is easily generating more than a dozen billion dollars a year in revenue, and Keytruda can be used for the treatment of other cancers on top of that. Keytruda generated revenues of $3.7 billion during the most recent quarter or ~$15 billion annualized. When we factor in that Q3 was impacted by the pandemic, we can assume that Keytruda's sales potential is even higher than that. Some people avoided visiting their doctors, which resulted in fewer cancer screenings, and thus fewer treatment starts compared to normal times. Once the pandemic has ended, cancer screenings will likely rebound, and Keytruda and other cancer drugs could see even higher revenues. Even though recent quarters were negatively impacted by the pandemic, Keytruda still generated revenue growth of more than 20% during Q3 on a year over year basis.

Ongoing growth for Keytruda will not only stem from price increases and market growth but also from new indications. Keytruda is currently being evaluated for many more indications through hundreds of studies and is regularly approved for new indications. During Q3 alone, Keytruda was granted priority review for two new indications while also getting approved for two new indications in Japan. Since Keytruda is a relatively young drug that is patent-protected for a long time, Merck should be able to grow the Keytruda franchise for many more years. Analysts are currently expecting that Keytruda will generate sales of $24 billion during the mid-2020s after becoming the world's best-selling drug a couple of years from now. Relative to the sales Merck is generating right now, the growth from this single drug alone will thus boost revenues quite meaningfully over the coming years. Other growth vectors exist on top of that, including Merck's oncology drugs Lynparza and Lenvima, up 58% and 29%, respectively, during the most recent quarter.

Merck also has a promising outlook in its Animal Health business, which generated revenue growth of 12% during the most recent quarter. Animal Health is a major market seen growing to more than $70 billion annually during the mid-2020s. Since the current pandemic has expanded the pet market significantly, there could be a lot of growth potential for the unit in the near term.

Overall, Merck thus has a solid outlook when it comes to generating growth, thanks to a well-positioned portfolio that includes one of the biggest drugs in the world. Analysts are forecasting that revenues and profits will grow meaningfully going forward:

Data by YCharts

Revenue growth of more than 10% between 2020 and 2022 and a long-term EPS growth forecast of 8% a year sounds promising. This is, of course, not tech-level growth but that is also not needed when shares are not trading at tech-like valuations.

Berkshire Likes Merck, And There Are Good Reasons For That

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, one of the best value investing vehicles in the world, has recently bought a 22 million share stake in Merck, valued at close to $2 billion. This seems like an opportune choice since Merck offers many things that Buffett likes: An attractive valuation, sizeable dividends, a non-cyclical, low-risk business model, a strong management team, and a solid growth outlook thanks to a good market position.

Trading at $81, Merck is valued at 13.7 times this year's expected net profits, using management's guidance range. That guidance implies 15% EPS growth for the current year, despite FX headwinds and the negative impact of the pandemic of some of the company's business units, which shows how strong the underlying growth momentum is for now.

Looking at EPS estimates for 2021, which starts a month from now, Merck is trading at just 12.5 times net profits, which does not at all seem expensive. Assuming Merck holds that valuation forever, a combination of an 8% EPS growth rate and a 3.2% dividend yield would allow for total returns in the 10%+ range, making Merck look like a more than solid pick at current prices.

Speaking of Merck's dividend, the company has increased its payout regularly over the recent past:

Source: Merck presentation

The dividend growth rate has seen ups and downs over the year, thus the dividend growth track record is not perfect, there were some years with a rather low growth rate, such as 2014-2018. Nevertheless, if Merck keeps increasing its dividend every year, with strong growth during at least some years, then long-term holders will see their income grow meaningfully as the years go by.

Merck also returns some cash to its owners via buybacks, although those have only played a minor role in the recent past. More money was spent on R&D and capital expenditures, which seems like an opportune move as the company holds high-potential assets such as Keytruda. Investing in those assets in order to maximize their value is likely a better idea than focusing too much on buybacks right now. If Merck keeps up with recent spending patterns, the share count will decline at a low-single-digit pace in the future, which will still positively impact EPS growth.

Takeaway

There is no risk-less investment, and that naturally holds true for Merck as well. But due to a diversified business that is not dependent on economic conditions, coupled with a relatively young portfolio without major LOEs in the foreseeable future, risks seem rather limited when investing in Merck.

The combination of solid growth, an above-average dividend yield, and an inexpensive valuation has attracted Berkshire Hathaway, and it likely is not a bad idea for other investors to take a closer look at the stock, either.

One Last Word

If you found this article interesting or helpful, it would be greatly appreciated if you "Followed" me by clicking the button at the top, or if you "Like this article" below, as this will help me in building an audience and continuing to write on SA. If you want to share your opinion or perspective, you are also very welcome to comment below. Happy investing.

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear? The primary goal of the Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio is to produce an overall yield in the 7% - 10% range. We accomplish this by combining several different income streams to form an attractive, steady portfolio payout. The portfolio's price can fluctuate, the income stream not so much. Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MRK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.