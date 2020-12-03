The BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) is a closed-end fund that invests in a diversified portfolio focusing on investment-grade bonds. BHK's exposure across sectors including U.S. Treasuries and intermediate maturity profile makes this a good option for a long-term allocation in fixed income. The attraction of the fund is the active management with a moderate level of leverage offering a monthly distribution yielding 5.1%. The fund has returned 15% on a total return basis this year supported by the low interest rate environment and quantitative easing measures from the Fed. On the other hand, we are taking a cautious view at the current level given more recent market developments and the near-term trading action. Climbing interest rates and also the fund's narrowing discount to NAV add to bearish headwinds through 2021.

BHK Background

BHK with $882 million in net assets with a fund inception date in 2001 has the investment objective of providing current income with the potential for capital appreciation. As mentioned, the fund utilizes leverage at a current percentage at 25.3% reflecting $292 million in borrowed assets resulting in $1.2 billion in the managed portfolio. The fund holds options on interest rate swaps known as 'swaptions' which provide flexibility for the fund manager to generate regular portfolio income and hedge market risks. In many ways, the strategy here as it relates to the bond portfolio has similarities to covered calls commonly used with stocks.

While the fund is required to invest at least 75% of assets into investment-grade bonds, there is room for some holdings in structured products and a small amount of high-yield debt. Corporate investment-grade credit represents 29% of the sector exposure which includes bonds rated 'BBB' and higher. Separately, 32% of the fund is in 'AAA' rated securities that include Treasuries and agency mortgages which help support the overall credit quality of the fund. In terms of maturity profile, the fund invests through a quasi-barbell approach with 27.7% of holdings maturing in over 20 years while another 27% is weighted in holdings maturing between 3 and 5 years. The result is an intermediate maturity profile with an effective duration of 7.8 years.

In terms of underlying holdings, the fund includes positions in most maturities of U.S. Treasuries along with corporate bonds from major blue-chip issuers like Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS), and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) among its top-10 holdings. There is good diversification across industries including banking, communications, tech, and consumer cyclical highlighting the variety of bonds in the portfolio. Overall, BHK is well-positioned to capture market trends in investment-grade fixed income.

BHK Performance

Bonds and fixed income overall have benefited this year from lower interest rates considering the Fed cuts and broader quantitative easing measures to support financial market stability during the pandemic. While BHK is not meant to track any particular index or benchmark, we highlight that it has been favorably able to outperform the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) which we highlight for comparison purposes. AGG is recognized as one of the largest investment-grade bond ETFs which shares a similar credit profile and sector exposure as BHK although the underlying investments are different.

On a total return to NAV basis, BHK up 11.4% year to date has outperformed the AGG fund which is up by a more moderate 6.8% this year. The key difference in BHK being its utilization of leverage through derivatives. More favorably, over the past 5-years, BHK has returned 29% compared to 16% for AGG on a total return to NAV basis.

In many ways, the strong return profile of the fund justifies its expense ratio of 1.42% compared to 0.04% for AGG as a low-cost passive investment fund. Still, it's important to recognize that the BHK's structure as a closed-end-fund adds to the risk. From the graph above, it's evident that during the period of extreme market volatility earlier this year, BHK exhibited a larger drawdown, declining by as much as 24% from its previous highs at the lows in March. This compares to a 10% decline in AGG that was also not immune to the market volatility.

Investors may favor BHK as a superior income vehicle. The fund currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.0676 per share which currently yields 5.1% compared to just 2.2% for AAG. While BHK's managed distribution amount has been marginally increased from $0.065 per share back in 2019, the yield has steadily declined given the share price gain and also pressure for the lower market yields over the period.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

There are a couple of warning flags investors should note that is relevant for not only the BHK fund but the broader fixed-income asset class. Consistent with the expectation for a firming U.S. economy in 2021 supported by the looming COVID-19 vaccine, we are observing interest rates climbing which is a bearish headwind for bonds. The current 10-year U.S. Treasury yield at 0.94% is the highest going back to levels in early March and for context has climbed from a low of 0.51% in August.

A sense that economic growth will gain momentum driving inflationary pressures has to lead to a moderate steepening of the yield curve. BHK's effective average duration at 7.8 years represents a moderate level of risk against rising interest rates. In an environment where yields climb, longer-term maturity bonds and funds with higher duration will be more sensitive to changing interest rates.

We believe a potential climb in the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield above 1.0% may be a catalyst for more bearish sentiment towards the asset class. While we're not suggesting yields are about to break out and run towards the highs of 2018 when it approached 3%, a move towards 1.5% in the 10-year by the end of 2021 could translate into a 5-10% decline in the BHK fund, all else equal, considering its duration and use of leverage.

The other dynamic at play here is the fund's discount to NAV at currently 1.9%. We highlight that this is historically narrow for the fund considering an average discount to NAV of -6.7% over the past 5-years implying the fund is relatively expensive. Essentially, the share price of BHK is approaching parity to the net asset value of the fund holdings while investors have historically been able to acquire shares at a larger discount.

While quantifying and explaining the trends in a discount to NAV is often a topic of academic debate, we sense that the fund's strong performance this year among fixed-income CEFs has supported a trend towards a premium with investors bidding up shares. That being said, if we are correct and interest rates are set to climb higher driving more bearish sentiment towards bonds in general, it's possible the discount to NAV could widen from here resulting in an incremental capital loss of shareholders. A move in the share price spread to NAV back down towards the 5-year discount average at 6.7% coupled with a broader selloff in bonds could result in a 10-20% move lower in the share price as a risk scenario for the year ahead.

To be clear, many things can happen including the possibility of the discount to NAV even continuing to climb into a premium. There are indeed other bond funds that trade at large premiums to NAV and this would support an incremental positive return for shareholders. The other monitoring point to keep in mind is that the underlying credit spreads of the bond portfolio could narrow from current levels as the economy improves, balancing out some of the negative implications of rising rates.

Overall, we believe risks are tilted to the downside and suggest avoiding the BHK fund at the current level. Current shareholders may consider taking upcoming distributions with the cash option instead of an automatic reinvestment into shares as a method to reduce risk. An opportunity to acquire shares in the fund down the line with a discount to NAV wider than ~7% may offer a more attractive buying opportunity. Generally, we recommend investors reduce duration exposure here to limit the risk of rising interest rates.

Final Thoughts

BHK is a high-quality bond fund that provides an attractive yield supported by a credible management strategy and solid performance history. While we like the fund as a good option to gain exposure to fixed-income in the context of a diversified portfolio, we take a more cautious view over the near term. The potential for climbing rates over the next year as the economic recovery picks up while the fund is currently trading at a historically narrow discount to NAV suggests patience may be rewarded for investors willing to wait, and pick this one up in the future at a more attractive level.

