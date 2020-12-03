The Decline Of The Dollar

This is a part of the dilemma that Mr. Biden and the new administration will face when taking over office and the road ahead will not be an easy one.

The decline in the value of the dollar and the rise in inflationary expectations in the bond market reflects concern over the growing distortions in financial markets.

The decline has taken place as president-elect Biden has chosen his economic team and released more and more information on the direction his economic policies will take.

The value of the U. S. dollar has declined substantially since the presidential election as it has fallen 4.3 percent against the Euro and 3.5 percent in an dollar index.

What’s going on?

There seems to be a great deal of enthusiasm going on for president-elect Joe Biden and yet, the value of the U. S. dollar continues to decline.

On Thursday morning, in took a little more than $1.2150 to purchase one Euro.

And, the U. S. Dollar index (DXY) dropped below 90.70.

It’s been almost three years since the dollar has reached such a low value. Then, the dollar had weakened because of the fear market participants felt as the new president, Donald Trump, was talking down the dollar hoping to improve the U. S.’s trade balance.

What’s going on now seems to be a market concern that the new Biden administration will “step-on-the-gas” further distorting U. S. financial markets without a great deal of impact upon economic growth.

Right Before The Election

Just before the election, the cost of one Euro was below $1.1650. The U. S. Dollar index was over 94.0. So, within a month, the dollar has declined by about 4.3 percent against the Euro and the U. S. Dollar index has decline by 3.5 percent.

Funny thing: at the very same time the inflationary expectations built into the yield of U. S. Treasury securities took a run. These inflationary expectations are proxied by the breakeven yield of bond rates.

Right before the election, the inflationary expectations built into the yield of the 10-year U. S. Treasury note was below 1.65 percent.

At the close of the market yesterday, the inflationary expectations built into the 10-year yield were just below 1.87 percent.

This is a pretty substantial jump.

Furthermore, last week, these inflationary expectations rose from about 1.71 percent to 1.78 percent.

What happened?

It seems that these inflationary expectations rose as president-elect Biden began to make known his economic team.

I wrote about this on November 26 and I wrote about it again on December 1.

The markets were responding to the administration’s nominations for it’s economic team and the emphasis seemed to be all on the situation with respect to labor markets and the immediate attention that would be given to provide relief to those without jobs.

The immediate response was that the new administration was going to continue the policy of credit inflation into the future and this would likely do more to inflate asset prices than it would to get the economy “humming” again.

And, Elsewhere?

Another result? The stock market hit new historical highs!

And, along with news that a vaccine would soon be available to the public to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, resulted in what Robin Wigglesworth in the Financial Times referred to as “The Everything Rally.”

Mr. Wigglesworth writes,

The markets have become too hot to handle. So intense is the frenzied stock-buying that even many of Wall Street’s biggest brokerages and wealth managers are struggling to keep up."

So, we have asset prices going crazy, once again, with little increase in the expectation for future economic growth.

We have credit inflation…in spades.

And, this just adds to the liquidity boom that was created by the Federal Reserve earlier this year as it fought the effects of the pandemic spread and the start of the economic recession.

The results, so far?

Lots and lots of opportunities for the wealthy to make more money…but, no guarantee that the economy will move on faster or that the unemployed will be put back into the jobs that they lost during the economic disruption.

From the market reaction, it looks as if market participants, who have learned to take advantage of credit inflation over the past sixty years are just going to do more of the same...take advantage of credit inflation.

And, financial market distortions grow.

The Current Situation

Right now it seems as if we are in the position that we are “damned if we do” and “damned if we don’t.”

This is what happens when we try to get too much out of the economy by continually pumping it up. More and more we push to sustain higher economic growth and lower unemployment through macroeconomic policies of fiscal and monetary stimulus and this cases economic and financial distortions. Yet, we keep going, particularly because this is a good way for politicians to get re-elected.

But, the distortions grow. And, this is what we are facing now.

Can we get through the “scare” one more time? Can we continue to inflate credit, even though the major impact of this credit inflation in rising asset prices?

This is the dilemma I see building for the Biden administration. And, it is a real dilemma. Can we spend and inflate our way out of these distortions again? That is what investors must judge for themselves.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.