I can certainly understand the “sell thesis” based on “valuation.” But the argument that its fundamentals are deteriorating is flawed and should be examined in greater detail.

Whether rain, sleet, or snow, O has provided me with sleep-well-at-night income even through a global pandemic.

There’s a reason that Realty Income is my largest position and a key anchor for my Durable Income Portfolio.

It’s important to get more than one perspective in life in general and investing in particular. So here goes…

Most of my readers know I’ve been long on real estate investment trust Realty Income (O) for many years. It’s one of my top holdings – my largest position, actually – and with very good reason.

It also happens to be a key anchor in iREIT on Alpha’s Durable Income Portfolio, which has returned 19.9% annually since 2013. Whether rain, sleet, or snow, it’s provided me with sleep-well-at-night ("SWAN") income, even during a global pandemic.

I can certainly understand a sell thesis based on its current valuation. But I find the argument that O has “deteriorating fundamentals” to be somewhat flawed.

In this article, I’ll lay out my case in favor of the aptly-named monthly dividend company. And you can let me know what you think.

Survival of the Fittest

Here’s why I just can’t buy the argument that Realty Income hasn’t properly adapted to change over the years. There are six points, plus one:

Its cap rate declining from 7.9% in 2010 to 6.1% today is indicative of the quality of what O is buying. There’s no free lunch, and higher yields suggest higher risk in an efficient market. In short, the value of the portfolio is worth a lot more today. Besides, it’s more important to measure the cap rate vs. the overall cost of capital to determine overall profitability. Yes, Realty Income’s lease term has declined from 15.7 years to 13.6 years. But that’s just “noise.” Anything significantly above 10 years is very strong and considered long duration. Yes, it has a smaller percentage of investment-grade tenants, dropping from 46% to 37% in one year. But don’t rule out its ability to acquire 100% investment-grade in the future. This is something I’ll reference later. The comment that O has grown exposure in retail from 57% to 97% is inaccurate for the simple reason that retail is not all created equal. There are non-discretionary (i.e., low cash flow volatility), low price-point (counter-cyclical), and service-oriented (e-commerce resilient) businesses. For example, grocery stores and convenience stores account for more than 20% of its annualized base rent. And those are durable sources of income.

5. Realty Income’s dividend yield might not be as high as some of its competitors. But when you buy lower-quality properties – like Global Net Lease (GNL), EPR Properties (EPR), or American Finance (AFIN) – you’re left hoping the residual value at the end of the lease will be close to the origination price. Sophisticated investors, on the other hand, underwrite internal rates of return ("IRR") to determine what the property will be worth in 15 years. They know that, whenever you chase yield, it will catch up to you at some point.

6. Some may argue that O’s exposure to retail “means a substantial portion of contracted rent has gone unpaid.” Sure, O has 5.7% exposure in theaters. Though at some point, that number will be lower (due to scale advantages I’ll discuss below). And one way or the other, the REIT has managed to collect 93.1% of rent in Q3-20 and 100% from investment-grade tenants.

But the most important thing here is that overhang is what creates opportunity.

The comparison with Realty Income and other retail REITs that trade closer to 10x-15x is a bit much. That’s like comparing a BMW to a Buick. O does a great job explaining the reasons it is NOT like a “shopping center” REIT, as shown below:

High Cap Rates Do Not Mean High Opportunity

I’ve been a real estate investor for over 30 years now. So, with all respect, I disagree with the notion that, “From a buyer’s point of view, high cap rates are good because it means a higher return on investment.”

That’s just not true.

I know you’ve heard me talk about “sucker yields” before. And that’s precisely what the high cap rate buyer will become by chasing yield… a sucker.

Remember, Realty Income can issue debt at 1.8%. Also keep in mind that no other buyer can obtain that type of debt cost. On its own or comparatively speaking, O has plenty of opportunity to refinance its current debt to grow profit margins.

Moreover, the spread between its 1.8% cost of debt and 5.8% cost of equity is at an all-time high of around 400 basis points. If you consider the U.S. 10-year’s 90 bps vs. the equity cost (or AFFO yield) of 5.8%...

Well, there’s a whopping 485 bps spread.

How is this not value?

Now consider a yield chaser like Global Net Lease. It already whacked its dividend by 25% on April Fool’s Day, and it trades at a weighted average cost of capital of around 7.2%:

Year to date, GNL closed on $168 million of acquisitions at an 8.5% cap rate. So this tells you it’s investing in properties leased to mostly non-rated tenants and generating investment spreads of around 130 bps.

Therefore, it’s not quite clear that 8% cap rates at a 6% cost of capital are better than 6% cap rates with a 4% cost of capital. In fact, I would say it’s downright inaccurate especially when Realty Income has one more aspect in its favor…

Scale Advantage

So far this year, Realty Income has sourced $47 billion – and yes, the B is capitalized on purpose – in acquisitions toward its annual pipeline of around $60 billion. This REIT has a tremendous advantage over most peers because it can take down larger portfolios, increasingly through sale leasebacks.

O also has tremendous opportunity in Europe, where it launched its first investment around 20 months ago. Right now, it’s just a baby there, but:

The opportunity set is massive nonetheless. Realty Income has a very real leg up on the externally managed GNL regardless.

The investment spreads are wide in Europe. For instance, O raised its 10-year debt at 1.7% and acquired at 7.5% in Q3-20. I wouldn’t expect that 7.5% cap rate to be so high in future years, but the 1.7% could very well move lower and lower.

Granted, debt capital is extremely cheap in Europe. The opportunities are ripe and plentiful. And the cap rates haven’t seen the kind of compression we’ve seen in the States in recent months.

Furthermore, and as I mentioned previously, theaters now represent 5% or so of revenue. But that number will continue to decrease as Realty Income continues to flex its acquisition muscle.

In short, O can grow its way out of theaters.

There are currently 17 net lease REITs in our coverage spectrum. (We recently added Broadstone Net Lease (BNL), NetStreit (NTST), and Alpine Net Lease (PINE) to the list.) This suggests there’s tremendous demand and that the subsector is ripe for consolidation.

I maintain a Buy here because I:

Don’t believe Mr. Market is pricing in a 30% decline in AFFO per share Do believe that “the monthly dividend company will continue to shine dividend sunlight on me” for quite a while longer.

So, no. O is not a SELL. Not even close.

Not in my book, anyway.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.