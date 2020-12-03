CERT has been somewhat impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic slowdown but operates in a growing industry and the IPO appears reasonably priced, so is worth consideration.

The company provides biopharma firms and academic institutions with biosimulation software and related services.

Certara has filed proposed terms for its $500 million U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Certara (CERT) has filed to raise an estimated $500 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides biosimulation software to aid drug discovery efforts.

CERT has likely been negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, but the IPO appears reasonably valued and the firm is operating in a favorably growing industry, so the IPO is worth a close look.

Company & Technology

Princeton, New Jersey-based Certara was founded to develop biosimulation software to assist biopharmaceutical companies in conducting virtual trials to predict how drugs might behave in patients.

Management is headed by William Feehery, Ph.D, who has been with the firm since June 2019 and was previously president of DuPont Industrial Biosciences

Below is a brief overview video of Certara:

Source: Certara

The firm's primary markets include:

Biosimulation

Regulatory Science

Market Access

Certara has received at least $510 million from investors including EQT AB and Arsenal Investors

Customer Acquisition

The company pursues biopharmaceutical firms via a direct sales and marketing approach and had more 1,600 biopharma companies and academic institutions in 60 countries as customers as of the end of 2019.

Additionally, numerous regulatory authorities are customers, including the U.S. FDA, European EMA, Health Canada, Japan's PMDA and China's NMPA.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 4.9% 2019 5.1% 2018 5.8%

Source: Company registration statement

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, dropped to 2.8x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 2.8 2019 4.2

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the global biosimulation market was an estimated $1.2 billion in value in 2016 and is expected to reach $2.1 billion in 2020.

The market is forecast to reach nearly $3.8 billion by 2024, growing at a very strong CAGR of 15.4%.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing incidence of relapse due to patients acquiring drug resistance in diseases including tuberculosis, cancer and bacterial infections.Below is a chart showing the historical and projected North America biosimulation market:

Also, biosimulation firms continue to develop innovative technologies to enhance the cost-reduction benefits of their products.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Dassault Systemes (OTCPK:DASTY)

Advanced Chemistry Development

Schrodinger (SDGR)

Genedata AG

Rhenovia Pharma

Financial Performance

Certara’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

Growing operating profit and margin

Increasing cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 178,889,000 15.7% 2019 $ 208,511,000 27.4% 2018 $ 163,719,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 113,029,000 16.7% 2019 $ 128,741,000 38.9% 2018 $ 92,676,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 63.18% 2019 61.74% 2018 56.61% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 29,100,000 16.3% 2019 $ 19,613,000 9.4% 2018 $ (4,652,000) -2.8% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 5,050,000 2019 $ (8,926,000) 2018 $ (33,258,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 32,129,000 2019 $ 38,025,000 2018 $ 11,592,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2020, Certara had $29.9 million in cash and $522.8 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2020, was $45.2

IPO Details

Certara intends to raise an estimated $500 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

The firm intends to sell 14.63 million shares and selling shareholders hope to sell 9.76 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $20.50 per share.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $3.5 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 15.97%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds received by us from this offering to repay outstanding indebtedness under the Loan Agreement, a portion of our term loan under our Credit Agreement and the remainder for general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Jefferies, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, Barclays and William Blair.

Commentary

Certara is seeking funding from the public to pay down debt and fund its growth plans.

CERT’s financials show growing topline revenue and gross profit, a swing to net income and increasing positive cash flow from operations.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped, while its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate has also dropped, likely a result of a Covid-19-related slowdown in its sales cycle.

The market opportunity for biosimulation software is expected to grow at an impressive rate over the coming years, as the biopharmaceutical industry seeks to speed up its drug discovery and development efforts while derisking the process.

As to valuation, compared to competitor Schrodinger, the IPO’s metrics appear favorable. Especially since CERT is slightly profitable versus SDGR’s material negative earnings.

However, CERT has produced slower revenue growth over the last 12 months than SDGR.

While Certara has likely been negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, the IPO appears reasonably valued and the firm is operating in a favorably growing industry, so the IPO is worth a close look.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: December 10, 2020.

