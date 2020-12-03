Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference December 3, 2020 1:30 PM ET

Jay Chaudhry – Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder

Remo Canessa – Chief Financial Officer

Brad Zelnick – Credit Suisse

Brad Zelnick

So the format of this session is going to be a short presentation from Jay, just to level set us all on what Zscaler is all about. And from then we will open it up to a fireside chat format in which I have a number of topics I’d like to ask Jay about. I will also keep my eyes on my inbox. If any of you all have questions, I’ll try to weave them into the conversation as appropriate.

But with that Jay welcome. And if you would, please share your screen. And let’s see the material that you’d like to share.

Jay Chaudhry

Hi, Brad. Thank you for the opportunity. You can see my screen?

Brad Zelnick

I can.

Jay Chaudhry

Excellent. I’m going to take only a few minutes to set the stage. So, first of all, this is what our typical enterprise network looks like. We call it hub-and-spoke network for obvious reasons. And to enable and protect the network, you need all the stuff in the data center. These are terminations of domestic WAN to international to extranet to internet DMZ and B2B, B2C zones, beautifully color-coded as routers and firewalls and UTMs and load balancers and more and more. This was wonderful when data center was the center of the universe and you needed to protect it, you need to have fast access to it.

Fast forward to world of cloud, the applications are everywhere, users are everywhere. Traffic flows over the internet. All of us are sitting at home. Now don’t really use any of that corporate network. The castle has gotten emptied because applications are sitting in the cloud or the SaaS applications. So the right way to do it is to have a new concept of Zero Trust Exchange.

Think of it as an electronics exchange, maybe in layman’s terminology, it is an intelligent switchboard. A user comes to our exchange. We verify who you are using identity of your choice and we look at the policy. If the policy says yes, we connect you to the right application or service. There is no such thing at inside my network, outside my network, network is merely that transport. In this model, you securely connect users, devices, and applications over any network, simplifies model may gives you far better security.

Now, this whole transformation, digital transformation can be looked at in three simple steps. The first step driven by a CIO, modernize my application, move them either to SaaS or to a public cloud where I can build and deploy them faster. Great that’s being done. CIO is number one priority because business is all about applications. But if you do it, your expensive hub-and-spoke network which backhauls traffic to the data center becomes a problem. It’s cost issue. It is user experience response time issue, who wants to fly from San Fran to Chicago via Houston. I don’t. I would rather take a direct flight.

So every branch office wants to go direct, but there’s a problem because the security is sitting in the data center that will be common. With Zscaler as an electronic exchange sitting at 150 locations around the globe, so your users could be sitting anywhere at home or coffee shop or airport. It could be your employees. It could be your B2B customers. They simply come to us. We validate who you are when you want to go to external applications like internet or SaaS, we are inspecting traffic like an international airport, do you have the right boarding pass, the passport, the visa, and the luggage is all safe to make sure you can have great experience while we’re keeping you safe from phishing Ransomware and make sure nothing leaks out of your company. That’s one piece.

The second piece, there are internal applications in your data center or public cloud, where you typically go through with a VPN or being in the office, with Zscaler no need to worry about either of the two. You come to us. We securely connect the right user to right application without VPN or the like. So we enable anyone to work from anywhere with full policy, full security, greater response time, and get viewed as foundation of your application network and security transformation. We’re not get viewed as a – just a security company, we’ll say where are you going to put my box, right?

So your complicated network I showed on the left gets simplified to this architecture with tons of cost savings, with wonderful user experience and with a much, much better security than you have today. There are four key things our cloud provides: Secure internet and SaaS access, that’s our key product, ZIA; access to private application, ZPA; Zscaler Digital Experience, making sure you have great experience, if you don’t, the IT can troubleshoot and fix it, number three; and securing your apps and workload, number four.

All these are properly integrated purpose-built from ground up. They’re not bolted on. They work well, single console and lots of other benefits. Once – a word about our sales enabled process. To sell transformation is not the same as selling security boxes. You can probably think about our sales in three steps, starting with thought leadership then landing the deal, then expanding in from there. In thought leadership, a lot of work needs to be done with CxO engagements because CxOs drive transformation, security geeks don’t. Then leading to lead generation where our sales team and SIs SPs and some of the selected VARs are helping us.

And then once we done that, we engage with proper pinpoint identification with C-level engagement, we end up doing architectural demonstrations to show, to solution architect or distinct changes and we got business value team to demonstrate ROI we provide. And once that’s done with this ample opportunity to expand from there, we are engaged with deployment. We do quarterly business reviews and CxOs, and we got executive level briefing. So this is a differentiator for us. It has been learned and built over several years. You can’t put it together overnight.

With Zscaler, you end up having a very simplified overall architecture with an ecosystem of partners where you consolidate around five or six key platforms. We are a platform to enforce policies setting in line for policy enforcement. We integrated identity vendors. We are friends with endpoint and management. We integrate. We complement them. We can take traffic from any router and SD-WAN and we can feed logs to security operations. And we got tight integration application and cloud providers, fast response time and secure and fast access. So that’s kind of our story in about seven minutes. Now, back over to you.

Brad Zelnick

Thank you so much Jay. Yes.

Jay Chaudhry

Thank you. And if you want to move on, then four of us will be seen by the audience in big four blocks.

Brad Zelnick

Thank you so much, Jay.

Jay Chaudhry

Thank you.

Brad Zelnick

Really appreciate it. And as they say a picture is worth a thousand words. I’ve hosted several CEOs and CFOs this week and you were the only one to think that it would be helpful to use a great visual presentation like that. So thank you so much. That was great. With that said, I’m going to take that beautiful message and ask you what maybe you almost an insulting or simple question, which is the notion of proxy verse firewall. And as much as I think I may understand that there are still vendors out there from the past that are suggesting they can deliver on the value proposition that you talk about, that they can solve this problem. The world is obviously going in a completely different direction.

But as we think about that, before I don’t want to get into the great results you just reported last night, we’ll get there, but I just wanted to touch on this higher level debate. So as we think about how network security has transformed over the years. It’s amazing to me that this debate really still exists, but could you opine or weigh in on whether a proxy solution such as yours is more appropriate for cloud applications, or if organizations might be able to get away with leveraging virtual firewalls, we’re taking that firewall stack, putting it in the cloud somewhere. Why is that thinking flawed?

Jay Chaudhry

So there’s really no debate except one company that’s hung up on it, okay, okay. And that’s because they’re threatening. The notion is very clear. If you look at the last 20 years, all large enterprises had dependent upon proxy architecture from vendors like Blue Coat and Websense and McAfee as a wall to inspect user traffic as – proxy is designed to able to from interconnection connection, inspect traffic and let the connection go.

A firewall is a pass through device. It’s like a highway check post. In one case, you are not allowed to stop the car, but you’re supposed to inspect. How much inspection can you do? In the second case, you can stop, open the hoods, open the trunk, inspect and let it go without introducing latency. That’s why building proxy is much harder. But if you asked any expert out there who is smart enough, they’ll say there’s no issue between proxy and firewall.

Firewall is a pass through device. Proxy is designed for inspection, including SSL. I think it’s a matter of time in a few years. Market will speak as they’re speaking, our sales are driven by the fact that. Enterprises understand it and appreciate it. You can fool some of the smaller customers who really don’t understand security, but when it comes to Fortune 500, you can talk to any of the large banks who are pretty savvy say, would you give up your proxy for a firewall. I don’t think you’ll find a single one.

Brad Zelnick

That’s actually a good segue to my next question, Jay, because I think there are some anecdotes out there of proxies breaking applications and interceding and creating issues with application behavior. Probably the biggest debate here I think is around Office 365. And I’ve often heard back and forth as to what’s Microsoft’s recommended approach. And last night you actually touched on a recent – your recent success in financial services driven by Office 365 adoption. So what do you say to that notion? And why is that perception even still out there in the market?

Jay Chaudhry

If you don’t build proxy, you’re going to break applications, because you’re inspecting and let them go. With firewall, you never break any application, because you never stop them. If a highway has open gates, why would you break any car. You just won’t do inspection, okay. So that’s point number one. If you do the right proxy is nothing is broken about 140 billion, 150 billion transactions going through our Zscaler Cloud every day. That is about 15 times higher than Google searches done in a given day. That’s about 15 times more than the number of Salesforce transactions done.

And if we really broke any of the stuff, you won’t be seeing all this stuff happening out there. So that’s really is a matter of can you build the right product or not, that’s what we have built, okay. That’s one. Office 365 becomes an interesting point. There was a time when Microsoft used to say, if you really want fast user experience, don’t put any security in the middle, because security anything in the middle kind of break it, go direct. Then CSO said, wait a second. Yes, you may be a big company, but I can’t have a backdoor. I need a security check post to know even who went in, who did not and whatnot.

So Microsoft no longer says go direct, okay. Microsoft says, make sure your security system doesn’t break up. That’s the recommendation. Microsoft recommend Zscaler a certified Zscaler, because we don’t slow things down and we actually deliver performance. Now there’s a issue about what to inspect, what not to inspect in Office 365. The things there’s no point in inspecting Microsoft teams communication is not a big data loss issue, but the files that are being attached and sent over to share point, you want to make sure they are inspected.

So we do smart inspection Office 365 things that don’t need to be inspected like streaming traffic. We don’t think that should be inspected we do. That’s why some of the largest companies depend upon Zscaler for Office 365. That’s why large – some of the largest banks are working with us to rollout Office 365.

Brad Zelnick

Thank you for that, Jay. That makes a lot of sense. Maybe just talking – switching to another topic 2020 is just been a remarkable year in so many ways, COVID caused significant disruption to how business actually gets done. The majority of employees shifting to working remotely knowledge workers in particular. And you said last night again, you’ve said it before that the market is now coming to you. And we see this with an acceleration of billings growth from 55% to 64%.

And I think that helps really substantiate, at least puts numbers to what you’re saying, but maybe talk to us about how you’re able to help customers both existing and new customers to ensure business continuity and reflect that. And maybe some of the conversations that you’ve had, what gives you confidence that we have hit an inflection point in adoption rather than maybe just a temporary increase or pull forward it to that?

Jay Chaudhry

Our story is validated by 5,000 enterprises and just shy of 25% of the large enterprises on the G2 gate companies. And I actually have lots of dialogues out there. I talked to about 10, 12 customers every week, and this was at the CIO levels or CSO level or Head of Infrastructure level. They’re all bought in the fact more so now than before that they can work from anywhere. The biggest change that has happened to CIO was saying, wow, my enterprise can work without using my expensive network, because when you’re working from home, you aren’t using company network at all.

So now, they are actually accelerating and say, if I need to save money, I am under pressure. I’ll make a switch faster. And the question they’re asking us is, you’re giving me this. What else can I get? And what other legacy products can I moved out at a faster pace? So it is actually, so number one, CIOs are feeling more comfortable in making a bigger change, because in our size is powerful sometime it’s hold you back, when somebody says, CIO slowed down because change is risky. We all know that, yes, change makes people a little bit uncomfortable, but change has to be made and CIOs are pushing it with far more conviction than they did before. That’s number one.

Number two, there is cost pressure, because of COVID. So there’s bigger push to move out the legacy technologies than it was before. That’s helping us because we are able to sell bigger bundles and bigger platform upfront than we did before. That’s two.

The third part is, we used to lead with ZIA. Then we started say – then we would go and say, yes, we have ZPA too. That’s shifting. The customer really needs ZIA and ZPA together to fully enable people to work from, wherever they need to work from. That’s all they need. And with that combination, our sales have shifted where more and more sales are happening with ZIA and ZPA together, which is helping us, which is helping the deal size.

And the last point I’ll make is, ZDX is getting tons of interest. This is a user experience. If you got ZIA or ZPA, you’re working having great time, but if there’s an issue somewhere or the network or here and there. ZDX help you figure it out. So it’s my strong belief that it’s a matter of time when each customer in Zscaler every employee will have ZIA, ZPA, ZDX, all three of them.

Brad Zelnick

Excellent. Thank you for that. And maybe just for Remo, when we think about the opportunity in front of Zscaler, how should we think about the potential for continued growth in ZIA and the penetration of ZPA at this point? I mean, Jay mentioned having 25% of the Global 2000 is customers would seem to be a lot of head room, but I think skeptics would say that you’re approaching a point of saturation relatively quickly. How do you think about that?

Remo Canessa

Well, quite frankly, I don’t think there’s much merit with that. As Jay mentioned, 25% of the Global 2000, there’s a lot of other companies that can basically use the Zscaler platform. So I think there’s opportunity for us with that, not only within the Global 2000, but also outside the Global 2000. I look at transformation about half of our customers are at the transformation phase. So there’s still opportunity with our existing customer base to sell transformation.

And ZPA is 13% of our revenue. So it’s not and if you take a look at our G 2000 customers, 38% have ZPA. So there’s an opportunity still really existing customer base. You take a look at the size of the TAM and you take a look at how big we are and how strategic we are and how we’re expanding that TAM with ZDX and workload segmentation. There’s a lot of room. There’s a lot of headroom.

Brad Zelnick

Thanks for that Remo. And Jay, I want to go back to – I think what I understood in the presentation that you made at the beginning, but maybe to expand on that a little bit more. You continued to add features and other capabilities to the platform, whether that’s browser isolation has the digital experience B2B. Can you just maybe give us an appreciation of how the platform’s evolved and what should we expect into the future? What’s in the R&D lab today, that’s going to be the next exciting great thing? That’s going to help us to sustain growth for many years to come. And then before you answer that also for Remo, many of these solutions are still pretty nascent, but just curious to know, how you’re thinking about attach rates of some of these newer offerings and the contribution to the model in fiscal 2021 and beyond.

Remo Canessa

Yes. The contributions of the model is like any material in fiscal 2021. We talked about all the products – our emerging products, new products, mid-single-digit type contribution for new and upsell business, clearly, with revenue because ratable is a lot lower. But we do expect them to increase as we go forward. As Jay mentioned, ZDX, one of the products, one of the pillars we have, the expectation is that for every user you’re going to have ZIA, ZPA and ZDX.

So that should be a big driver, the cash the out of band, the browser isolation, the workload segmentation. As Jay mentioned, the workload segmentation, more of a nascent market, it’s going to take longer, but hard to say what the contributions are going to be in future years, but it’s a platform. It is a platform play. And the platform is a very significant platform with a lot of capabilities. So we expect good contribution going forward.

Jay Chaudhry

Yes. If I may add to the first part of the question, Brad, first of all, we are expanding the use cases within each of the mature pillars. ZIA is not the same ZIA we had four years ago. Things have been added more and more. In fact, we also discovering the new use cases were more – almost every workload from a public cloud needs to talk to the internet. How should they talk? Well, ZIA is the policy engine that inspects for any threats coming in.

So we’ll see more and more known user traffic, okay, being inspected with ZIA. And we had to build some technologies to be able to redirect traffic from public cloud to our ZIA platform out there. So there’ll be a lot of expansion within each of the platform – I’m sorry, each of the pillars, like, ZIA drive the certain thing. Then we started with being able to do app segmentation beyond VPN.

Now we added browser isolation to it, and you’ll see more and more B2B became an important part of ZPA, because it’s not just good for employees. It’s also good for B2B customers. We had to add a few more functionality to make it more useful for B2B customer for use. So we look at four big pillars, ZIA, ZPA, ZDX and they’ll expand within each pillar. And cloud protection is the nearest, the newest one, that’s where a lot of R&D is coming in, because this market will grow. If you look at beyond that to give you a little bit futuristic view of where we are headed.

I’ll highlight three areas. Number one, all the stuff being done in the enterprise, in the office area, so to speak, needs to be done for IT and OT in plants and factories. They’re all still sitting on an old school system, remote VPN access, this and that type of stuff, the big need to put more focus in that area. Most of our technologies work in that space, there are some things that need to change – things need to run on ruggedized system that are sitting in factories at a high temperature in the like, need to integrate with some of the IoT device providers in the like. But that’s one big opportunity for us taking zero trust to a factory floor. That’s one.

Two. We got 5G as the new area emerging. 5G will happen. It’s a matter of time. 5G is going to push the edge of the cloud farther and farther out. That means you need a very distributed architecture policy can enforce at the very edge, at the very edge. So number of data centers needed to do it will go for hundreds to several thousands. And we are working that area, there is some newer technology needed, new traffic inspection, traffic forwarding capabilities needed that need to be built to fully leverage 5G kind of technologies. And there’ll be areas for partnership in that space. You’re going to see more of that happening in that direction.

The third thing I would say is, which is work in progress what we are still in very early stage is leveraging machine learning. Today we use machine learning to detect threats more and more. There’s a lot more needs to be done. We are doing it. We are investing in that. But machine learning is also playing a bigger role in user experience, figuring out experience, problem, where you got tons of sets of data, you need this kind of stuff. And then figuring out the behavior of applications, user anomalies, all that stuff becomes extremely important. So tons of areas for it to expand and build a bigger gap between want to be versus us.

Brad Zelnick

Okay. I just want to make sure I understood something that you said there, and that’s all really helpful, but as you talked about 5G moving closer and closer to the edge, coincidentally I’m in New York City and my mobile device actually is on 5G. I think, except if it’s raining or very cloudy, then it’s a grade. So I don’t know that we’re all the way there just yet. But you talked about needing more and more presence. Are you specifically speaking about Zscaler? And can you just remind us of ultimately on the horizon, how many points of presence the Zscaler need?

Jay Chaudhry

So we enforce policy in 150 locations around the globe. I want to make sure it’s clear, it’s enforcement or policy, some of the firewall guys try to talk about 100-some data center, but they don’t tell you that those are collector point to send traffic back to a few big data centers where actual firewalls can be spun, okay. And that number for each of the cloud providers sit somewhere in the range of a couple of dozen, so that’s where things happen. We actually do policy enforcement in all these 150 locations.

Brad Zelnick

Okay, great. We only have a few minutes left, I want to make sure there’s so many topics to cover. I would just want to touch on go-to-market. It’s just been such an important part of the story and such fantastic change that we’ve seen just over the last year or so. Dali Rajic came in, I remember it was right about maybe a little over a year ago when he first started. He came in, he moved very quickly in transforming everything from people and process and underlying systems. I won’t forget the presentation he gave us at RSA earlier this year. And think the results speak for themselves. But if you had to pick one or two things that he could be doing differently or better, do we think of this now as fully optimized or is there always room for improvement?

Jay Chaudhry

So I think everything is moved in steps and phases. And I like to say there’s always room for improvement. If someone said there is no room for improvement, there’s a problem with it. Having said that, I think on the sales execution enablement, the better hiding, the better training, the better inspection, a more disciplined, those things are fully in place. What still needs to be done is, the sales team was really start with focus and the channel became the next step, that where we start working on the channel, taking channel to connect Channel 2.0 about six months ago. So we – that’s an early stage and we’re seeing good results. But we will – we expect channel to create more and more leverage. And that’s where Dali and team are focused on. That’s the second area.

The third area to have your sales or call it, go-to-market engine, really fully work well, is the marketing area. Marketing and sales have to both work very well together. When our sales engine moved up a few notches, now marketing had to be moved up. So that’s why you saw the announcement off Chris, because of joining us as a Chief Marketing Officer. So Chris will move marketing in tandem with sales to the next level to create brand awareness, more demand generation programs, more CxO engagements and the like.

Brad Zelnick

Thank you, Jay. I’ve got one last one for Remo and then I think we’re out of time. But just on hiring, I think you had said last night that you hired more folks in Q1 than you did in Q4. But as we think about the linearity of your hiring, I don’t believe – I’m sorry, last year you had increased your quota bearing headcount I believe by 60% and productivity was better than expected. This year, you’re telling us that you’re going to accelerate the pace of hiring, but I don’t think you’ve given us any specific numbers. Can you frame it for us? Do you even have a target that you’re aiming for? And what would – are you going to quarter-by-quarter, month-by-month lift your foot up and down on the pedal. How should we think about this? And are you supply constraint at this point in finding talent?

Remo Canessa

Great question. So we’ve become a destination for top talent. So, no, I do not feel that we’re a supply constraint. You’re right, Brad, last year we increased our field quota sales reps by 60%. Most of those field quota sales rep increases were in the second half. We had a record quarter hiring in Q4 for field quota sales reps. We had a comparable number in Q1 for hiring. So we have stepped on the gas to do the hiring. One comment I made last night was that it’s that we changed our plans to hire more. So based on where we’re seeing the business, we’ve actually gone to – we’ve increased the amount of sales, we’re expecting to hire for fiscal 2021.

What did that come about? It came about because we’re seeing the market come to us. We see the opportunity. We will we be looking that on a quarterly basis. The short answer is, yes, we will. I mean, if the business is there, we’re going to keep going. I mean, we’ve talked about putting growth over profitability, but we did 14% operating profitability and we hired over 260 people in the quarter, pretty good results. It’s just a – we’re unique position. And as Jay mentioned, our gross margins at 80%, give us the ability to do a lot of things. Also to predict – also with a SaaS model, a lot of leverage you can pull, a lot of levers. So we’re just in a unique position, strong market, strong team and just a great position to go forward.

Brad Zelnick

Fantastic. Well, gentlemen, congrats once again on all the success to Jay you and the entire team. Thank you so much for joining us this year at the conference. It’s always a delight to see you even better to see you at the CS Conference. And hopefully we can all get together in person at sometime not too far away. So with that, thanks everyone for joining and have a wonderful day.

Remo Canessa

Thank you, Brad.

Jay Chaudhry

Thanks, Brad.

Remo Canessa

Take care.

