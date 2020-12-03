eBay, Inc. (EBAY) CEO Jamie Iannone on 43rd NASDAQ Virtual Investor Conference (Transcript)

eBay, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) 43rd NASDAQ Virtual Investor Conference Call December 3, 2020 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jamie Iannone - President & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Nowak - Morgan Stanley

Brian Nowak

I think it's coming through. Jamie is here; is your sound on?

Jamie Iannone

Yes. Hi, Brian.

Brian Nowak

Hey Jamie. All right. Well, thank you. Thank you for joining us. Good afternoon, good evening, good morning, wherever you're zooming in from. We are thrilled to have Jamie from eBay to join us for one of our keynotes. Jamie just joined eBay this year; there is a lot of things going on at eBay within e-commerce, within the macro space obviously. So, it is always -- it's great to have you here. Why don't you talk us through kind of what you've seen with e-commerce of the company and sort of the changes that you are bringing. So, thanks.

Jamie Iannone

Yes, thanks for having me on Brian, and hello to everyone.

Brian Nowak

I have to read the disclosures. The obligatory disclosures, for important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions about any disclosures, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative. Last time, I have to do that. So, so far, so good. So, Jamie, thanks for joining us. I wanted to sort of start with what brought you back to eBay. You are a boomerang. You were at eBay, you went to another retail e-commerce company, which starts with a W and ends with a T in name [ph] and now you're back. So I guess, let me ask you what sort of excited you most about coming back to eBay? And what do you think were some of the more misunderstood aspects for investors at the eBay opportunity?

Jamie Iannone

Yes. Well, as you said, I spent eight years at eBay earlier in my career. And having spent 20 years in different omnichannel, retailers, et cetera, coming back to eBay, I saw a couple of things. One is this amazing culture, this amazing brand and so much untapped potential and opportunity for the business. And I knew it because I know the power of the company, and I've been in other places and seen it. I felt like eBay was a little bit too much trying to chase new in-season and be like other competitors, like places I was at, when eBay has so much opportunity in its core business of non-new essentials, in consumer selling and in those areas. So coming back, I wanted to really refocus the company on this massive TAM. When I look at it, it's a $500 billion total addressable market in this non-new in-season. And by that I mean used, refurbish and minus one outlet. And core categories across the business where it really excels has these longstanding buyer relationships with great and super passionate sellers. And leaning into that, is the opportunity for growth.

And I think one of the things that's misunderstood about eBay is, while a large percentage of the product is new, this non-new in-season is more than 50% of what's available on the site. And there is a lot of what people come to eBay for. So as I laid out strategically, those opportunities got me really excited to come back, and lean what I'm calling the tech-led reimagination of eBay is really rethinking our focus area, dramatically rethinking how we use technology to simplify the experience to use AI and machine learning in completely different ways. eBay is an amazing platform, because of all of that data and there's just huge opportunity. So that's what excited me about coming back. And since I've been back, I've just start, well there's even more potential than I thought coming in.

Brian Nowak

That's good context. I think you've been incredibly transparent in some of your comments as you come back, we've talked about how -- you've lost market share to some of the larger traditional retailers, and I guess even some of the niche vertical players. So I guess the question is, do you still see that as the case now and how do you think about the key areas to invest in to stop that and ultimately start growing faster than other traditional retailers, other e-commerce players or the more verticalized niche players?

Jamie Iannone

Yes. So first is really leaning in on the end-to-end experience in the non-new in-season. It's a huge opportunity. We have allowed smaller niche competitors to build experiences in specific verticals. And what you see now is eBay really taking a step back and saying, let's look at our end-to-end experience and figure out how we change it. So part of that is the launches, which I can talk about that we've done in sneakers and certified refurbished and in other areas, and we can get into that today. But another part is also just looking at the whole consumer selling opportunity. When I think about consumer sellers, folks like you and I, selling stuff on the platform. We have $4,000 of items in our houses that we could sell and less than 20% of that is online. And I call that the inventory goal because people in general are just trying to make a return on that product. And so it's great values on the site. It also brings really unique inventory, inventory that a B2C seller wouldn't have. I'll give you an example, which is I bought my daughter an oboe on the platform, and this is not a product that a B2C seller would have. It was pre-owned, but amazing condition. A really great experience with a consumer seller buying that product. And that's something that's really unique to eBay where only we can win.

The other benefit on a consumer seller side is that, when we get you to sell on the platform, you become more than twice as valuable as a buyer on the platform. And so it has a certain flywheel effect of leaning in there. And I think it's an area, if I'm honest, we haven't focused enough on. The process of listing and selling is still too hard, and so we're dramatically looking at how do we simplify that experience and really leaning into consumer sellers. We have such an opportunity, because if you look at the platform, we have 183 million buyers. We're the only platform that has the massive cross-border trade opportunity to not only sell domestically, but to sell throughout the world. And when you look at the 90 million sellers on the platform, it's just a real opportunity to lean into those categories and really drive a completely different experience.

Brian Nowak

That's good context. I sold a Star Wars toy that I had when I was a kid just recently on eBay. So there is a marketplace for everything, especially around the holidays. You talked about a little bit sort of the key tenant sort of turnaround, and sort of focusing on a few areas. I guess for the audience here, it might be helpful. This sort of remind us again certainly the one, two, three areas you're most focused on. And then like in your head as you sort of compartmentalizing them, talk to us about where you see the most low hanging fruit within each of those as opposed to initiatives that are probably going to take a little more time and just more patience to really capitalize on?

Jamie Iannone

Absolutely. So when I look back on our core strategy, it's really this tech-led reimagination to be the best marketplace for buyers and sellers. And the first key part of that is defend our core business. And that's what I've been talking about. Really looking at the verticals where we need to win from a non-new in-season perspective to really capture that TAM, which by the way is growing double-digits and as a huge opportunity. And the second key piece of defending the core is really leaning into that consumer seller, dramatically changing the experience. And we're starting to see wins along the way there. And over the course of the next few quarters, you will see a completely different selling experience on the site and some key improvements, because it's an area that we are leaning into pretty significantly. The second key piece is really to be the seller platform of choice. And there is a lot of things that we're doing to help our larger sellers. B2C sellers still make up a huge amount, the vast majority of the inventory on the site to help them make that selling process easier and be the partner of choice. So one example there is adding our store's experience to the native app recently giving them more exposure because of those capabilities. New pricing tools and consumer research that we give them through Terapeak, an offering that we have for our B2C sellers and we're continuing to enhance those.

Another one is things like Seller Initiated Offers. What I love about things like best offer and seller initiated offers, is they are really unique to eBay, because they allow that communication between a buyer and seller. And seller initiated offers has grown so much that it is now a $1 billion of GMV being done, where sellers can actually initiate an offer to a buyer, that's watched or that's looked at one of their items on the site. And it's a great new tool for sellers. And we're continuing to innovate and find new capabilities. So that we truly are the seller platform of choice. And then, the third one for us is turning buyers into lifelong enthusiasts. So over time, if I look at the past few years, you asked me what I thought was not headed in the right direction. I think as a business, we were too focused on just acquiring buyers into the platform and not really moving them up the cohort curve to lifelong enthusiasts.

The beauty of eBay is our organic traffic. 80% of the traffic that comes into eBay is organic. People literally coming directly to ebay.com. And that's because we've really done a good job of turning buyers into enthusiasts. The last few years, I think we've just focused too much on that active buyer number and not enough on that transition for them. And trust is a huge component. So a lot of things that you see us doing like the authentication -- authenticity guarantee that we just launched, Brian, are really about how do we build a new level of trust in the platform for our consumers. So that is not only lifelong, but it's really at a different level of trust in the platform.

Brian Nowak

Got it, that's helpful. There is a couple of things I want to drill into little more there. On the buyer point, 2020, it's been a very difficult year in general, but it's been a pretty incredible year for e-commerce, including the buyer growth and the GMV growth that eBay has put up. Is there anything you can tell us that's been different about the demographics or the characteristics of these buyers, who have come on to the platform that are new? And then just talk to us about some of the strategies you have in place to make sure that you retain as many of those buyers as you can really maximize at our '21 and '22 earnings potential from the situation?

Jamie Iannone

Yes. You know what, I'm pleased about is a lot of the acquisition that we're seeing is actually from Gen Z and Millennial and from younger consumers. So I think for example in our sneakers category, where we've made a lot of innovations, over a third of those buyers are Gen Z buyers. And what's great is when they come in via sneakers, they now end up buying in that category, but they end up buying in 10 different unique categories across the platform. And so we're acquiring them in a category of really interest. But then only eBay has the scale and the scope of breadth of categories to really let them buy across a large swath of inventory. And that's what's really exciting and compelling about our business as that ability to acquire them in certain areas. Right now, PS5s are really hot products. We're acquiring a younger demographic in those and really being able to translate that to a longer lifelong trusted relationship, as I talked about in other categories.

You know, it's because of our scale, you know, we think about Q3, we added $4 billion of GMV just in that quarter alone. And that's because of the opportunity to move buyers across categories. But we're really leaning in. We invested over $100 million from the upside that we've had over the last few quarters into things like driving those customers into app downloads, because obviously when we get them on the app that's where the majority of our purchasing happenings that makes the buyer more sticky. We do investing, if things go wrong, how do we recover that buyer and make sure that they become a lifelong buyer on the platform, leaning into consumer selling promotions across the site in all of our geographies.

And then fourth is, trying to do the same thing on the selling side. So we have a program we launched in the U.S. called Up & Running. We had similar programs in the U.K. and in Germany. And those products are really designed for those sellers that are struggling offline, how do we bring them onto the platform and give them new online capabilities, because that brings buyers to the site; two, is just bringing more diversity of inventory onto the platform.

Brian Nowak

Got it, that's helpful. I wanted to talk about sort of some of the vertical specific focus that you talked about and referenced a little bit around choosing the sneakers, watches and then the certified authentic items. I guess, the question is sort of, one, why those categories or what drove you to go toward those categories to focus on first? And what has sort of been the early learnings from the initiatives of our increasing focus on them?

Jamie Iannone

Yes. So let me start with watches. So when you look at a category like watches, it's a great category for us. A lot of new, but a lot of new in-season pre-owned, a lot of collectors in the space. And a category with not only a big TAM, but one where the online -- a lot of the offline over the next few years will be moving online. Same thing that we think we'll see in sneakers. And so when we looked at that end-to-end experience, we said, we really need to change a bunch of things. One is, we want to put an authenticity guarantee in. So every watch over 2,000 will actually stop at authenticator in both directions, both on a sale and if there is a potential return to make sure the customer is getting the product that they wanted. And so what we wanted to see there is higher selling prices, people bringing more inventory and really just a higher level of NPS. And the early signs are we're seeing all of those things in a positive direction.

Then what I'm really proud of is, while it took us months to develop that experience in watches, we were able to launch it weeks later for sneakers. And in sneakers, we do the same type of thing. Every sneaker over $100 -- starting with top brands, we will do every sneaker over $100 by the beginning of next year. We will actually stop at an authenticator, have a really great chip. I was watching a YouTube video of a sneaker enthusiast, talk about the experience on eBay. Here's the chip and you hold your phone up to it. You see what the sneaker is, you know that it's authenticated. And that buyer then is not only going to buy more sneakers, but they're going to buy other stuff on the platform, because of this new level of trust that we put into that experience.

We've also done a new level of marketing. So we're going out and reaching these consumers where they are, Brian. We had a TikTok promotion that went extremely viral. We got 4 billion views on that. If you're -- on watch enthusiasts sites, you'll see us promoting this authenticity guarantee. We're now doing escrow over $10,000. So it's really a game-changing type of experience on the platform. And what we're seeing is that, the NPS which used to be in the 60s is now in the 80s. So -- and recently in the high 80s. So you're seeing this dramatic change in NPS from our customers because they realized the value of the experience.

Let me just finish on certified refurbished, because I think it's really at the sweet spot of the type of experience that we're talking about for eBay. Certified refurbished is a tens of billions of dollar of opportunity. It's always been a core category for eBay. But we did the same type of thing, which is how do we lean in that category. And what we wanted to do is a game changing level of trust there. So we added a two-year warranty, 30-day returns, eBay money back guarantee, all part of certified refurbished. And we went out and recruited brands like De'Longhi and Makita and Lenovo. In a lot of cases, we're the exclusive distribution channel for their certified refurbished product. And so it's a way to say, look for these amazing values at a product that, it's going to be hard to tell it's not new on the platform. Like I bought a computer and a drill and there is no way without seeing the box, you wouldn't to be able to tell this is a new product. I've got a two-year warranty. It's just an amazing value on the platform.

And what I like about these is that we're building horizontal features that allow us to compete better vertically. So these authentication capabilities that we built and this new level of trust is not only relevant for those categories. But think about handbags or other high-selling price items on the site, other luxury categories, high-end collectibles, there is lots of opportunities to take capabilities that we're building vertical by vertical and extend them across categories, extend them across the world, and that's the power of the eBay platform, and that's what gets me really excited as our ability to keep innovating quarter after quarter to really dramatically change the customer experience.

Brian Nowak

There's a lot to go after. I mean, I think you talked about the $4,000 in people's closets. There is a lot of inventory to go after there. The sort of IPs I think is really interesting. So I have a couple of questions on that. So as you think about all of the supply that you're going after between closets and non-new in-season and then refurbished, et cetera, how do you think about sort of the changes in the B2C versus C2C mix over time if you sort of were able to execute on these? And does that impact your bottom line average unit economics at all?

Jamie Iannone

Not really. The C2C growth, if you look over the past few quarters, actually outpaced our B2C growth. But B2C is still the majority -- the vast majority of what's on the platform. And I think it's actually the two together, that is the -- the secret sauce for eBay is the magic of having the ability to buy the vast array of products that a B2C seller has on the site, while there's all that uniqueness of the inventory from the C2C side. And when we think about the economics, what the economics are really being driven by is, one is the launch of payments. So payments, not only allows us to simplify the economics for seller, because now we can do a single take rate, but allows us a whole new monetization opportunity for them. And the second is advertising. Advertising is on pace to be over -- we thought it would be $800 million, it will actually be $900 million this year. And what that does is it gives sellers capabilities to promote their items. And eBay has always had a level playing field, where a C2C seller could sell right alongside of B2C seller. But now with advertising, it's even more of an opportunity to be able to put your products on there, get the necessary exposure, and that obviously also changes the monetization opportunity for eBay.

What I like about both of those though, is that they are also enhancing the customer experience. So on the advertising side, we're doing it in a way that those listings are actually enhancing and improving the experience, which is fantastic. And on the payment side, it's not only about the opportunity financially, but it's also about the fact that -- think about the new buyers. We acquired 9 million new buyers over the last two quarters coming on. Historically, they would had to set up an eBay account, then go set up a separate payment account. And there's just friction in that that it is all going to be so much simpler once we've completed the payments rollout. So really excited for those two monetization opportunities, more so than anything else.

Brian Nowak

Maybe let me ask one on payments then. The payments business, one, just sort of give us an update on what percentage of the business is going through your own payments offering right now? And then as you sort of look ahead into '21 and '22, what is sort of the largest gating factor that you need to overcome to continue to drive strong payments adoption by your buyers and sellers?

Jamie Iannone

Yes. So we were gated by the -- our agreement with PayPal that we go into two countries and up to 10% of the business. Once that ended, over the summer time, we had really pre-registered a lot of sellers; 300,000 sellers coming on to the platform as part of that initial launch. And at the end of last quarter, we announced that we're now doing 20% of the on-platform GMV. So that was -- I think 10% in two countries, so that's like single-digit that quickly ramped up to 20% of the GMV, and we're feeling really good about it. We just launched our consumer selling experience with Managed Payments 2.0. So we're starting that now. We had to make a number of modifications to just make it easier for consumers started to come online. And obviously that's going to take a little bit longer than a business seller, just because they're not coming to the site all the time, and we need to actually convert them. But what we're doing is building capabilities over time and unlocking more countries, and that's really the gating factor to getting to our goal of having it all complete by the end of '21. Things like cross-border trade, if you're selling into a market that we haven't turned on yet or we haven't built that quarter, we're not going to convert that seller to Managed Payments 2.0.

So as we convert those sellers and turn on those countries that will continue to ramp as we build those capabilities over the course of the year. But -- so we see it as an 18-month transition, Brian. We plan to be done by the end of '21. We feel on track for that. And the stat that I'm most excited by is that sellers that are on managed payments have a 10 point higher NPS than sellers who don't. So what it's showing you, and I know a lot of people here followed eBay for a long time. Sellers in general hate change on the platform. So to see them really embracing this change, liking the clarity, liking the simplicity, shows you that we're on to something. The second thing that excites me is look, once we have a wallet, once we have the integrated payments, both for buyers and sellers, it just opens up the opportunity for eBay to do new things on the payment side that we've never been able to do before, when we've only managed the commerce and the payments have been handled separately. And that excites me too, because as we complete this transition and get into 2022, it gives us opportunities to just do more with the customer experience and with both our sellers and our buyers.

Brian Nowak

Could that be sort of you meaning extra revenue stream and extra businesses like FX translation or sort of help us unpack so what mean by extra -- new opportunities?

Jamie Iannone

Yes. When you think about manage the process now is letting us to do seller fee netting, which makes it easier for them and manage that process a whole lot easier. It's allowed us to open up new payment avenues. So now you can use Google Pay and Apple Pay and that type of thing. And so as we do it, there is more capabilities that we can give to our sellers to help them, with seller financing, other conversion benefits, et cetera, that are really significant. We also just think that, as we get it all transitioned, and we have store payments on file and everything so much simpler and we take steps out of the process, there is a conversion opportunity there that's pretty significant, just to be able of converting buyers and bringing new sellers on to the platform because for them they won't have to go set up a separate payment mechanism to get paid.

Brian Nowak

Yes. Small changes in that conversion make a big difference. I remember building a sensitivity table a couple of years ago. It's a big deal. Okay, well that's exciting. Let me ask about the other piece of emerging business that you talked about in advertising. You've had pretty good success at scaling that business so far. But maybe just talk to us again about your -- the areas where you've had the most success in that $900 million this year, and sort of the hurdles in the investment areas you see in on the advertising side to make that into $1 billion, $2 billion, $3 billion business?

Jamie Iannone

Yes. So what I feel great about the advertising business is what I said upfront, which is it's not degrading the buyer experience. In fact it's slightly positive. But more importantly, the business that's growing there is our one PR promoted listings business is growing really well. So it grew 35%. Overall advertising grew 35% last quarter, which is ahead of our GMV growth. But our 1P business or our promoted listings business grew 77%. And what it shows is that sellers are leaning in, they're finding value in the product, and so that's what's driving the growth. And look, I think we'll continue to see here in the near term, the advertising growth outpaced our GMV growth, because of the experience of what we're building and the new capabilities. As we make it simpler, it's easier for us to bring more of that C2C or that consumer seller into our advertising product, which opens up opportunities. We're looking at opportunities for how do we just make more capabilities across the site to have 1P opportunities that our sellers can bid on, and participate in. And that we think will continue to keep the volume of advertising outpacing our GMV growth, which obviously healthy for the business, but also it's having a nice material impact on the overall experience.

Brian Nowak

Okay. Last one I had for you, you know, as a new manager comes in and you do have a new leader, you have a lot to go after. So lot of TAMs, where you're sort of going after. Maybe just talk to us about how -- philosophically, how you think about investing in these areas to make sure you capitalize them as opposed to still delivering on margins, free cash flow and ensuring that your shareholders are getting appropriate returns even through the investment period?

Jamie Iannone

Yes. Look our capital tenants hold true and the philosophy that we've had over the years stay true. If you look at last year, we bought back $4.7 billion of stock. We've obviously had our dividend in place and continue to pay that out. So really kind of taking a shareholder-friendly approach. And at the same time, since I've been here, I've been pulling costs out of the system to allow us to reinvest in the areas that are extremely important to us. I talked about taking some of the upside from the past two quarters and reinvesting that into the business like getting off of some of our legacy technology. And it's really two big buckets on this tech-led reimagination. The first is this vertical and C2C defend the core focus that I talked about. And I feel great that we leave that strategy out in July. In the following quarter, we launched three new verticals with new experiences and continuing that pace of innovation of months to weeks is what excites me. And so that's a huge opportunity for us.

But secondarily is, we're making a lot of big horizontal investments as well. So those are the investments we're making in payments and [indiscernible] that ramp, investments we're making in advertising. We continue to make investments in our search and our buyer conversion experience. In fact, last quarter we launched some great new technology and search that actually helps our conversion pretty considerably. We're making improvements across our selling platforms to make it much simpler to list, much simpler to deal with item specifics. So we're taking these big horizontal initiatives, combining them with the horizontal initiatives like authentication, the new experience that we talked about escrow, to allow us to compete better vertically, and using those to really kind of change the opportunity for eBay over the next couple of years.

And what I've said is that, this is a multi-year effort, but it's not a big bang approach. We're going to see wins along the way, like we're seeing here. And you know it's part of why I was excited to come in as I feel like I've got a track record of being able to balance kind of a big growth opportunity with, and how do we pull costs out of the system. We are still committed to the 2 points of margin that we've outlined for 2022. And thus far, I feel really great about our ability to use that to fund the investments that we've talked about today.

Brian Nowak

Great, all right. Well, Jamie, thank you so much for joining us. We're excited to see the journey. And although the new product launches and everything to come, it has been great.

Jamie Iannone

Awesome. Thanks for having me on, Brian.

Brian Nowak

All right. Thank you, Jamie. Thanks to everyone for zooming in. Hope it was helpful. And we will talk to you all soon, hopefully, live next year in London, Jamie.

Jamie Iannone

That'd be great. We'd love it.

Brian Nowak

All right, thanks. We will talk soon.

Jamie Iannone

Take care, everyone.

Question-and-Answer Session

End of Q&A