That's OK, bubbles are part of how technological advance gets financed - and some companies do win this race, every time.

It's difficult, given valuations, to think that there isn't a bubble going on in the EV space.

Bubbles and advance

That a company is part of an investment bubble going on - as Ayro (AYRO), to my mind, clearly is - isn't a particular problem. As long as we know that the whole sector is in something of an excited, even turbulent state, that is. For quite obviously some companies that get financed in such interesting times do go on to make it big. This is actually the reason for the whole excitement of the bubble itself, that we know there's a new technology here and someone's going to benefit, big time, from being the or a producer of it.

It's also true that from an economist's perspective this is how these new technologies make it over that line into actual production. We rather need the excess of confidence to produce the capital to get us there. This has been going on at least since the railways boom of the 1840s - arguably the canals before them - and seems to get repeated every turn of the investment fashion.

I think it's obvious, as I've pointed out with Fisker (FSR) and Nikola (NKLA), that there is just such a bubble going on.

l repeat, this is not a bad thing. We just need to be aware that this is true in order to get our investment strategy in the right place, or if you prefer, to be in the right place with our investment strategy.

If we're going to play this long term, then we need to have a clear vision of who is actually going to pull through into that long-term future. I don't think the market is clear enough yet in these second rank (Elon Musk's being the obvious first rank company in this sector) companies for us to be able to do anything more than just guess at that.

With a more short-term view, which I think is the correct way to be playing this, it's all really about what we think other people think about it. We're second guessing the Keynesian beauty contest that is.

Ayro

At first sight we'd not think much of Ayro as an entrant in this race. To an Englishman they seem to be making undersized milk floats. Or perhaps golf carts with a load carrying deck on them. Not, perhaps, the things that vast production runs are made of.

The accounts don't show them to be all that large either:

Q3 Financial Highlights:

Revenues of $388,654

Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders of ($3.1) million

Adjusted EBITDA loss of ($2.1) million

Total debt of $241,399 as of September 30, 2020

Total Cash of $27.9 million as of September 30, 2020

These aren't people operating at the edge of the technological envelope nor are they investing to expand it. This is much more about a gentle pushing of what is already known to be possible into actual production vehicles. Nothing wrong with that of course but it's not what we might think will become the next darlings of a fevered investment scene.

Which, note as above about Keynesian beauty contests, is what we're trying to identify. Which companies are other people going to think might become the next stock market darling so that we can buy before they do and thus rise on the effects of their purchases?

Sure, given their size they're entirely happily funded and they do, unlike some of the ideas out there, actually have some sales.

Then there's Wanxiang and Karma

This is what has produced the bounce in their stock price:

(Ayro stock price from Seeking Alpha)

They've landed an investment from Wanxiang, also owners of A123 and Karma:

AYRO, Inc. (Nasdaq: AYRO) ("AYRO" or the "Company"), a manufacturer of light-duty, urban, and short-haul electric vehicles (EVs), today announces the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering for an aggregate of $10 million in gross proceeds with Carnegie Hudson Resources, an investment arm of Wanxiang America, along with several existing institutional investors. Wanxiang America is a subsidiary of Wanxiang Group, a Chinese conglomerate and owner of Karma Automotive and A123 Systems,

OK, that's very nice and in a true and excessive bubble that would be enough to see the stock continue to take off. So far at least - the day I'm writing this - that hasn't happened:

(Ayro stock price from Seeking Alpha)

Which sounds about right to me really. Yes, sure, they've got a big company on board. And yet, well, they're still making light vehicles with current technology. They've perhaps $30 million in cash by that balance sheet, this investment is worth another $10 million.

They're not out there pushing the technological envelope, they're not designing an entirely new technology. They're just making EV short distance delivery trucks - milk floats as I would say in English.

Oh, and they're also valued at $220 million. Which is a lot for people who are in the right sexy sector but aren't doing anything particularly sexy.

Which is what I think that drop is about. Sure, OK, so, small company has some more capital and from a big player. But they're still a small company doing not much all that blood racingly exciting.

Yes, it's lovely and interesting that they've drawn the attention of Wanxiang. But I don't think that's important here. I'm old enough to recall the bubble in web stocks back in the 90s. Actually, I'm old enough that I stopped being a stockbroker rather before that happened. One thing you do see in bubbles is a significant amount of such cross referencing, small investments here and there. Simply because the definition of a bubble is that such tactics work. You're in EVs? Have a high valuation!

There are indeed companies out there that are going to make it big with EVs. Just as there were with Web 1.0. I'm not saying that there isn't a technological revolution going on out there. I am saying two things though.

The people who win in that revolution will be those doing something revolutionary. Milk floats as delivery vehicles isn't that. There will also be a great deal of people linking up across the market. This is just what happens in such enthusiasms. Much of which will come to pretty much nothing.

My opinion is that this is just that. The spreading of a little bit of cash in order to ride the bubble. It's not an investment in anything particularly interesting nor revolutionary.

Of course, I can be wrong, I could be wrong here, but that's not the way it seems to me.

Decision

We have to make a decision about what we think happens next. And the thing about there being a bubble is that the perfectly fine producers of reasonably standard goods just doesn't get that look in at this point. There's no story here to make Ayro look like it's going to be one of the winners. By which I mean end up taking some large part of the EV market we all know is coming. I'm entirely willing to agree that it could do just fine as the maker of short distance delivery vehicles but that's a different matter, we're looking for outperformance here.

Given this I tend to think that it's not going to be one of the stocks that gets caught up in the fever and starts to trade at 20 times revenues (this is actually happening out there).

I could be wrong of course, stranger things have happened. It might get picked up and made into a trading excitement. But we have to apply probability here, try to work out which might. Given that it's not even attempting to corner some part of the technology it seems an odd candidate to become one of those shooting stars of a stock.

My view

I don't see anything wrong here, not at all. That is actually the problem for me. A reasonably financed company making something that works? That's not really the stuff of stock market exuberance, is it?

That is, it might make entire sense as an investment but that's not what we're looking for in the EV space. We want to try and spot the next one that's going to soar and I don't think that's going to be Ayro.

The investor view

$200 million looks a bit high as a valuation here on classic evaluation grounds. What could justify that is if it's going to get swept up into the frenzy. I think it won't.

So, I would sit this out. There are other bets to place with the speculation money and this doesn't look good enough as a straight investment on its own grounds.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.